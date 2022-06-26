Billie Joe Armstrong Says He's 'Renouncing' US Citizenship, Moving To UK

Photo: Getty Images North America

Billie Joe Armstrong is fed up with America. On the same day the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade , Green Day played a show in London during the European leg of their Hella Mega Tour with Fall Out Boy and Weezer . During their set, the frontman declared he was "renouncing" his US citizenship and moving to the UK in a strongly worded monologue.

"F*** America," he told the crowd, which burst into cheers. "I'm f***ing renouncing my citizenship. I'm f***ing coming here."

"There's just too much f***ing stupid in the world to go back to that miserable f***ing excuse for a country," the California native continued. "Oh, I'm not kidding. You're going to get a lot of me in the coming days."

See Armstrong's speech below.

Warning: Explicit Language

Armstrong isn't the only rock star speaking out after the landmark decision. Billie Eilish performed at Glastonbury on June 24. “Today is a really really dark day for women in the US,” she said during her set . “And I’m just going to say that because I can’t bear to think about it anymore in this moment.”

Rage Against The Machine also shared a statement, revealing they would be donating $475,000 to reproductive rights organizations.