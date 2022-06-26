State Police Investigating Inmates Death In Sussex County

DOVER, Del.- Delaware State Police arrested a 36-year-old Dover man on firearm and drug charges following a traffic stop that occurred in the Smyrna area on Sunday morning. Police said that shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday, a trooper on patrol observed a motorcycle traveling at a high rate of speed on northbound South Dupont Boulevard south of Carter Road. The trooper conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle on South Carter Road and made contact with the operator, identified as Michael Bauer. Police said that during the ensuing interaction with Bauer, troopers learned that he was in possession of a firearm. Bauer was subsequently taken into custody at the scene without incident. A search of Bauer led to the discovery of a loaded 9-millimeter untraceable handgun and approximately 10.42 grams of marijuana, according to police. A computer check of Bauer revealed that he was a convicted felon prohibited from possessing a firearm.

SMYRNA, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO