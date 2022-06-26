ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, DE

State Police Investigating Inmates Death In Sussex County

firststateupdate.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDelaware State Police are investigating an inmate’s death, which occurred yesterday at Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown, according to Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto...

firststateupdate.com

firststateupdate.com

State Police Identify Inmate Who Died In Sussex County

Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died at Sussex Correctional Institution on June 25, 2022 as Terry Spence, 52, of Lewes, DE. Officials said the investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing with further details to be released as they become available. Original Story. Delaware State Police...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
WMDT.com

Dover man involved in drug investigation, turns himself in

DOVER, De. – Monday, Enrico Giangiacomo, turned himself in to Delaware State Police. He was charged with one count of felony “Manufacture/Deliver/Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance.”. This charge comes from an investigation conducted by the drug unit. Enrico was arraigned and released on his own...
DOVER, DE
fox29.com

Inmate dies at Delaware prison, state police launch investigation

GEORGETOWN, Del. - Delaware State Police say they are investigating the death of an inmate over the weekend at Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown. Police say detectives and the Department of Correction are investigating the death of an inmate that occurred on Saturday. The inmate’s body was turned over to...
GEORGETOWN, DE
Sussex County, DE
Delaware State
Georgetown, DE
Sussex County, DE
Crime & Safety
Local
Delaware Crime & Safety
Georgetown, DE
Crime & Safety
dsp.delaware.gov

49th Delaware State Police Annual Trooper Youth Week Cadet Graduation

The Delaware State Police held the Trooper Youth Week Graduation Ceremony on Friday afternoon, June 24, 2022, at the Delaware State Police Training Academy Headquarters Complex in Dover, Delaware. Twenty men and women represented from high schools across the state of Delaware participated in a weeklong training program that paralleled...
DOVER, DE
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Conducting Death Investigation at Sussex Correctional Institution

Delaware State Police are investigating an inmate’s death, which occurred yesterday at Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown. Delaware State Police detectives, with the assistance of the Delaware Department of Correction, are investigating the death of an inmate which occurred on June 25, 2022. The investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing with further details to be released as they become available.
GEORGETOWN, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Prison inmate's death being investigated

Delaware State Police are investigating the death of an inmate at Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown. Troopers have not released any details, other than to say it happened Saturday. The inmate's body was turned over to he Delaware Division of Forensic Science for an autopsy. His name is not being...
GEORGETOWN, DE
WBOC

Driver Injured After Box Truck Overturns in Rehoboth Beach

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- Authorities say the driver of a box truck had to be taken to the hospital after the truck overturned in Rehoboth Beach. The Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company said it happened shortly before 1 p.m. Friday, June 24 on Camp Arrowhead Road. Upon arrival, units found a...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
#Prison#Delaware State Police#Corporal
WBOC

Smyrna Traffic Stop Leads to Weapon and Drug Arrest

DOVER, Del.- Delaware State Police arrested a 36-year-old Dover man on firearm and drug charges following a traffic stop that occurred in the Smyrna area on Sunday morning. Police said that shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday, a trooper on patrol observed a motorcycle traveling at a high rate of speed on northbound South Dupont Boulevard south of Carter Road. The trooper conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle on South Carter Road and made contact with the operator, identified as Michael Bauer. Police said that during the ensuing interaction with Bauer, troopers learned that he was in possession of a firearm. Bauer was subsequently taken into custody at the scene without incident. A search of Bauer led to the discovery of a loaded 9-millimeter untraceable handgun and approximately 10.42 grams of marijuana, according to police. A computer check of Bauer revealed that he was a convicted felon prohibited from possessing a firearm.
SMYRNA, DE
WDEL 1150AM

New Family Court Courthouse planned for Sussex County

Ground was broken Tuesday for a new Family Court Courthouse in Sussex County. The new $115-million center will be on the corner of Race and Market Streets in Georgetown - across from the Sussex County Courthouse. In addition to improved security, the new courthouse will have eight courtrooms - two...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
WMDT.com

Car collision kills one, another in critical condition

SNOW HILL, Md. – Tuesday evening, a motor vehicle crash occurred on the Worcester-Wicomico county line in Snow Hill. Two vehicles were involved, one of which caught on fire, but was put out before authorities arrived. One person was pronounced dead following the crash and the other is being...
SNOW HILL, MD
firststateupdate.com

Police Identify Man Found Shot To Death in Milford

The Milford Police Department has identified the victim in last week’s homicide investigation as Aaron L. Jackson, 34 of Bridgeville, Delaware. The Milford Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division is currently investigating a homicide that occurred in the Brightway Commons Apartment Complex in Milford, police said Saturday. Officials said...
MILFORD, DE
Cape Gazette

Dewey Beach police officer receives national honors

Accolades continue to roll in for Dewey Beach Pfc. Jack Kane, who recently received a national award for his bravery and actions during an April fire on Bayard Avenue. Police Chief Sam Mackert presented the American Police Hall of Fame Life Saving Award to Kane June 17, stating that Kane was recognized through the national awards program for bringing credit to himself and the department, for saving lives and for setting a standard of bravery for all to follow.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
WBOC

Laurel Police Searching for Bank Robbery Suspect

LAUREL, Del.- The Laurel Police Department in Delaware is requesting the public's assistance in identifying the man pictured above. The suspect is allegedly involved in a bank robbery that took place today at the Bank of Delmarva. Laurel Police is asking anyone with information to forward it to Ptlm. Howard...
LAUREL, DE
The Dispatch

Fenwick Resident Files Lawsuit Against Town Over Low-Speed Vehicle Ban

FENWICK ISLAND – A lawsuit filed against the Town of Fenwick Island is seeking to have a new ordinance banning low-speed vehicles overturned. On June 21, Fenwick Island resident Kim Espinosa – a candidate in this year’s municipal election – filed suit against the town in the Delaware Court of Chancery seeking injunctive and declaratory relief from an ordinance prohibiting the use of low-speed vehicles in Fenwick Island.
FENWICK ISLAND, DE
Delaware LIVE News

Prosecution rests in auditor trial, defense to wrap up soon

The State of Delaware rested its case against State Auditor Kathleen McGuiness Tuesday after eight and a half days of testimony. McGuiness’ defense team began presenting its case and hopes to wrap it up by Wednesday afternoon.  Defense attorney Steve Wood asked Superior Court Judge William Carpenter to issue a judgment of acquittal on each of the five charges against ... Read More
KENT COUNTY, DE

