LOS ANGELES - As Californians grapple with the highest gasoline prices in the U.S., skyrocketing food costs, and other inflation woes, it looks like some relief is on the way. About 23 million California residents will receive "inflation relief" checks of up to $1,050 under a budget deal reached by Gov. Gavin Newsom and state lawmakers, it was announced Sunday.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO