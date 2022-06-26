ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lucas, OH

Mammography van plans stops in Lucas, Wood counties

By The Blade
 2 days ago

Three stops are scheduled for this coming week as Mercy Health’s mobile mammography van continues its visits to locations in Lucas and Wood counties.

Stops for the coming week are 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday at Halim Clinic/Mercy Health-Spring Valley OBGYN and Midwives, 6855 Spring Valley Dr., Holland; 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday, Starbright Primary Care, 28555 Starbright Blvd., Perrysburg; and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday, Mercy Health-Perrysburg Primary Care and Walk-In, 103 Village Square, Perrysburg.

Screenings at the Mercy Health mobile mammography unit are by appointment only, the announcement stated. Call 833-MAMM-VAN (833-626-6826) to schedule a screening.

The mobile mammography unit will deliver 3D mammograms to women age 40 and older.

While mammogram screenings may be covered by insurance, for best coverage, patients are asked to verify if Mercy Health St. Charles Hospital is an in-network provider with their insurance carrier, the announcement also stated. Financial need-based assistance programs are available to help, and if eligible, people may qualify for a no-cost mammogram. Call 419-696-5839 for more information. Visit mercy.com/toledomobilemamm for additional dates.

