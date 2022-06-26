ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Donation Aims to Boost Stroke Care, Health Staff in Rural IA

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KMAland) -- Iowa is getting more than $9 million to improve its system of care for stroke patients, and to address staffing issues among public-health workers in rural areas. The money is being donated by the Helmsley Charitable Trust, with $6 million of it going to the American Heart Association's (AHA's)...

iheart.com

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds Awards Iowa Health Grant Program $2.45 Million

(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa Governor Reynolds is awarding the Iowa Health Careers Registered Apprenticeship Grant Program $2.45 Million. "In recognition that the health care field remains at the top of the list of Iowa’s current job openings, today’s announcement represents an innovative opportunity to build and train our future healthcare workforce," says Governor Reynolds.
IOWA STATE
Axios Des Moines

Iowa's neighboring states prepare for influx of patients seeking

Data: Myers Abortion Facility Database on OSF; Map: Thomas Oide/AxiosWhile abortion access remains the same in Iowa for now, neighboring states are preparing for an influx of patients following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.Why it matters: States where abortions are protected are expecting scheduling challenges and difficulties getting people timely appointments.If Iowa's Republican trifecta passes legislation to ban abortions, Iowans will be joining thousands of others who will have to travel to blue states for the procedure.State of play: Illinois and Minnesota abortion providers are preparing for a surge of patients as they're likely to become islands in the Midwest.Minnesota expects a 10-25% influx of patients, while Planned Parenthood Illinois expects out-of-state patients to double or triple to about 20,000 to 30,000 patients, according to Business Insider.In Illinois, clinics are trying to prepare for the influx by hiring doctors from states where the procedure is no longer allowed.Of note: It's already become illegal in neighboring South Dakota. Western Iowans living close to the border can no longer seek the procedure at a clinic in Sioux Falls.What's next: Democratic lawmakers have shared concerns that Governor Kim Reynolds will call for a special session centering on abortion.
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

What is the Best City to Celebrate July 4th in Iowa?

What is up with Wallet Hub and this disrespectful list they have floating around the internet? They've put together a list of the best and worst places for the 4th of July celebrations. Are you noticing what I'm noticing on this map? There's not a single city/town in Iowa that cracked the top 100!
IOWA STATE
Sioux City Journal

In Sioux City stop: Deidre DeJear, Democratic nominee for governor, slams Reynolds for making life difficult for everyday Iowans, promises to problem solve

SIOUX CITY -- For every attack Deidre DeJear had for Gov. Kim Reynolds during a Tuesday morning event with the Siouxland Progressive Women's group, the Iowa Democratic Party's nominee for governor also made attempts to bolster a feeling of solidarity. "We have the ability to look people eye-to-eye and see...
SIOUX CITY, IA
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Society
Local
Iowa Health
I-Rock 93.5

Mini-Nope Rope: Look Out For Jumping Worms in Iowa This Summer

The jumping worm has been spotted in several Iowa counties and it's a destructive thing that you're asked to dispose of if you encounter it. I always love when nature takes an already gross-enough bug and adds a skill to it and that's what we have with the jumping worm in Iowa. As KCCI reports, they're a type of earthworm and they get that name because they jump and wriggle very violently when you find them.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Gov. Reynolds announces legal actions regarding abortion in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Tuesday two legal actions following theU.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. I will do whatever it takes to defend the most important freedom there is: the right to life." Reynolds said she will urge the Iowa Supreme...
IOWA STATE
Waterloo Journal

Gov. Reynolds and the Iowa Economic Development Authority announced $16.5 million in grant funding for 4 projects through Destination Iowa

Waterloo, IA – According to the state officials, the $100 million program was announced in April and it reportedly invests in transformational attractions that will bolster the quality of life in Iowa communities and attract visitors and new residents. The Siouxland Regional Trail System was awarded $7,000,000 to develop...
siouxlandnews.com

Five bicycle trail projects get funding boost from State of Iowa

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Five bicycle trail projects in Siouxland are getting a boost from the State of Iowa. Governor Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) announced$16.5 million in grant fundingfor the following four projects through Destination Iowa. The $100 million program, announced in April, invests in transformational attractions that will bolster the quality of life in Iowa communities and attract visitors and new residents.
SIOUX CITY, IA
#Rural Health#Health Care#Health Workers#Charity#Rural Ia
KCCI.com

Iowa law enforcement plans traffic crackdown over July 4 weekend

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Public safety is telling everyone to drive sober this Fourth of July weekend. Agencies statewide will be cracking down on drunk drivers. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says 493 people died in car crashes over the 2020 Fourth of July weekend.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

'Train has the right of way': A look at train accidents in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — After Monday'sfatal Amtrak train derailment in Missouri, KCCI looked into the number of accidents at railroad crossings in Iowa. A motorist is supposed to yield at the train tracks. Train has the right of way." In Iowa, there are 4,150 railroad crossings. Of that number,...
IOWA STATE
nwestiowa.com

Redemption centers welcome new bottle bill

REGIONAL—A penny in 2022 does not go nearly as far as it did in 1979, which is why David Brommer was pleased to see a recent update to the state’s bottle and can redemption law. “It’s definitely a good outcome for something that’s been needed for a long...
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Stroke
NewsBreak
Charities
KCCI.com

Iowa native running to raise money for veterans

DES MOINES, Iowa — Matthew Johnson is a former Knoxville Raceway driver, a veteran and an IronMan competitor. He's an exceptional athlete but more so an exceptional person. On July 2, Knoxville Raceway will be hosting their usual races, but Johnson is making it special. He is running from...
DES MOINES, IA
hot1047.com

[UPDATE] Truck Strikes Protestors In Iowa

After news broke of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe Vs. Wade early on Friday morning, protests started popping up all across the country. One protest in Cedar Rapids, Iowa took a dangerous turn on Friday evening. A few hours after the decision went public, various pro-choice organizers started...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Neil Hamilton’s book changed my mind about Iowa’s voluntary environmental standards

Roughly four decades of work in conservation in Iowa did not prepare me for all I might draw from Professor Neil Hamilton’s book on soils, “The Land Remains.” I was especially surprised to find myself reexamining long-held beliefs in how best to approach soil and water protections. This is in part due to Hamilton’s qualifications […] The post Neil Hamilton’s book changed my mind about Iowa’s voluntary environmental standards appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Radio Iowa

Iowa’s river cruise season brings stops in Davenport, other Iowa towns

Iowa may not be at the top of the list of cruise ship destinations — but hundreds of people will be visiting on Mississippi River cruises this year. Steve Ahrens is the executive officer of the Riverfront Improvement Commission in Davenport, which greets the passengers during stops. “They are all over I have so much fun interacting with them,” he says, “here they are having sort of that Mark Twain esque kind of experience plus right — and a little bit of that whole that Midwest, nice kind of hospitality that goes with it.”
DAVENPORT, IA
3 News Now

Reynolds appoints campaign donor to Iowa Board of Regents

Gov. Kim Reynolds appointed Des Moines area businessman James “JC” Risewick to the Iowa Board of Regents Friday. Risewick is the president and chief operating officer of his family business, Seneca Companies, which specializes in petroleum dispensing and design solutions for gas stations. “I’m thankful that the Governor...
IOWA STATE
ourquadcities.com

The distance between drought and flood in Iowa is shrinking

IOWA — Drought and flood conditions are starting to commingle here in Iowa, and the distance between the two may sometimes only span a couple of counties. In August of 2018, parts of southern Iowa experienced an extreme drought with cities recording precipitation levels more than 6″ below average. Meanwhile, less than 100 miles north parts of northern Iowa were more than 10″ above the average precipitation levels.
IOWA STATE
Corydon Times-Republican

See how many LGBT people have children in Iowa

Investigated the number of LGBT people who have children in Iowa using data from the Williams Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
IOWA STATE

