Chesterfield County, VA

Virginia firefighter and mom of 2 dies in NC mountains, officials say

By Rodney Overton
 3 days ago

BRYSON CITY, N.C. (WNCN) — A Virginia firefighter and mom of two died in the North Carolina mountains Saturday while teaching a swift water rescue course, officials said.

Alicia A. Monahan, 41, was a firefighter with Chesterfield County Fire and EMS in Virginia.

She was assigned to Engine 207-B shift, according to a news release from Chesterfield County Fire and EMS.

TikTok star’s son killed in Alabama shooting, family confirms

Virginia Search and Rescue Dog Association said Monahan was also a member of their team.

She “suffered a catastrophic accident” while teaching students during a swift water rescue course in the North Carolina mountains, the association said in a news release.

Monahan was an 11+ year veteran of Chesterfield County Fire and EMS.

“Our prayers and full support are with her fiancé and both her sons,” Chesterfield County Fire and EMS officials wrote. “Our hearts and prayers go out to Alicia’s family, friends, and co-workers during this very difficult time.”

Tennessee man recovering after run-in with venomous snake

The search and rescue dog association also reacted to Monahan’s loss.

“Alicia was more than a teammate she was also a personal friend to many of us and this loss is unimaginable,” officials with the Virginia Search and Rescue Dog Association wrote.

No other information was available.

Community Policy