Grand Forks, ND

Shed Fire Spreads to Mobile Home in Grand Forks, Three People Displaced

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) — Three people are out of a home after a shed fire spread to their mobile...

valleynewslive.com

Grand Forks driver smashes into their apartment

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Grand Forks police cited a driver after they ran their car into their own apartment. Around 7 p.m. on Monday, June 27, Grand Forks Police were called to an apartment building in the 2100 block of 36th Ave. S. Officers said a 29-year-old driver was correcting their crooked parking when they hit the gas pedal and slammed into their patio door.
kfgo.com

Victim of I-29 motorcycle crash dies of injuries

GARDNER, N.D. (KFGO) – A 67-year-old man from Grandin, ND has died of injuries he suffered when his motorcycle crashed on I-29. Glenn Smith was traveling northbound on June 24 when his motorcycle began to wobble and he laid the bike down near mile marker 84, one mile south of Gardner. Smith was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Witnesses reported he was traveling at a speed of 65-70 mph. He sustained serious injuries and was transported by helicopter to a local hospital. Smith died Monday.
kvrr.com

Victim of Vehicle Fire Near Buffalo, N.D. Identified

CASS CO., N.D. (KVRR) — Cass County authorities identify the victim of a vehicle fire on Sunday along I-94. He is 36-year-old Matthew Knight of Greenville, Ohio. Knight’s body was taken to the state medical examiner’s office in Grand Forks for an autopsy. Multiple first responders arrived...
KNOX News Radio

Search for man in river continues

The search continues for the man who jumped into the Red River earlier this month. An East Grand Forks police officer observed the individual jump from the Sorlie Bridge on June 22nd into the water below. Police attempted to throw a buoy and life jacket to the man but he was unable to grab the items.
trfradio.com

Search Continues For Man Who Submerged in the Red River Last Week

Recovery efforts continue for a man who was witnessed to submerge into the Red River Wednesday, June 2nd in Polk County. According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Grand Forks Water and Rescue, East Grand Forks Fire, and Grand Forks Fire have been assisting with the search. The name...
valleynewslive.com

Man arrested following fake check scam in ND

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is facing charges after police say he wrote fake checks and cashed them at North Dakota banks. Police say on Tuesday, June 28 they were called to Bank Forward in Jamestown for a fake check that was cashed. During the investigation, police...
wdayradionow.com

Motorcycle collides with car in Grand Forks County

(Larimore, ND) -- One man is hospitalized after a Motorcycle crash in Grand Forks County Sunday evening. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says 69-year-old Steven Rambel was headed southbound on Highway 18 around 6:20 p.m. when he stopped and was set to turn onto eastbound US Highway 2. Troopers say Rambel failed to yield at the intersection, then turned and struck the front driver's side of a Dodge Caravan driven by 58-year-old Barbara Oesch Yoder.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Clay, Cass County authorities continue search for chase suspect

(Fargo, ND) -- A suspect or suspects remain on the run after leading several area law enforcement agencies on a cross-county chase early Monday morning. Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting tells WDAY Radio that at approximately 3:11 a.m, a Deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle near the intersection of Highway 10 and 34th Street in Moorhead. The vehicle he was attempting to stop had fled from the Moorhead Police Department and did not have any vehicle registration displayed. The driver did not stop for the deputy’s emergency lights and siren and a pursuit was initiated.
kvrr.com

Space Development Agency Ground Operations Ribbon Cutting at GFAFB

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) — North Dakota’s congressional delegation makes a stop in Grand Forks for a ribbon cutting at Grand Forks Air Force Base. It is where the Space Development Agency’s first Ground Operations and Integration Center will be located. The center will operate and control...
KNOX News Radio

Skeeter spraying set for GF / EGF

For the third time this summer season Grand Forks and East Grand Forks have scheduled a citywide spray tomorrow night (Thursday) to knock down the local mosquito population. The move comes as North Dakota health officials announce the first human case of West Nile Virus of the season. Most people...
CBS Minnesota

2 deputies hurt after airboat flips during buoy installation on northern Minnesota lake

MENTOR, Minn. -- Two sheriff's deputies were hospitalized Wednesday morning after their airboat tipped over on a northern Minnesota lake and sank. The Polk County Sheriff's Office says the deputies were working to help county highway officials install buoys on the eastern shore of Maple Lake near Mentor, which is roughly 60 miles west of Bemidji. During the installation process, the airboat flipped over and sank to the bottom of the lake. Two highway department personnel were also on the boat when it overturned. The two deputies were brought to Essentia Hospital in Fosston with injuries that were described as "non-life-threatening," the sheriff's office said. The highway officials weren't hurt. All four were wearing life jackets. A dive team was called to help pull the boat out of the lake. An airboat is a flat-bottomed watercraft with a large aircraft-like propeller on the backend.The incident remains under investigation. 
KFYR-TV

Pair plead guilty to raping minor in Burleigh County

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Fort Yates woman and a Grand Forks man have pleaded guilty to raping a minor. Prosecutors say 38-year-old Georgia Windyboy and 37-year-old Jarred Peltier used drugs together before injecting a minor with drugs and raping her last December. They say Peltier gave Windyboy drugs in exchange for the sexual activity with the minor. The minor told police she did not consent.
wdayradionow.com

Grand Forks native wins dance show

(Grand Forks, ND) -- A Grand Forks native is the winner of the latest televised episode of the dance challenge competition show Dancing with Myself. Lily Goehring appeared in the fourth episode of the NBC show's first season where dancers compete in a series of challenges designed and demonstrated by celebrity creators. The 15-year-old was voted the winner after six rounds and earned a 25-thousand dollar prize.
