The Villages, FL

Daisy Glorioso Straley

By Staff Report
villages-news.com
 2 days ago

Daisy Glorioso Straley was granted her angel wings on June 16, 2022, after a long battle with Frontotemporal Dementia. She was a well-traveled nurse who worked in several countries around the world and several states in the USA. One of her...

www.villages-news.com

villages-news.com

Richard Vernon Whetzel

Richard Vernon Whetzel (98) of The Villages, Florida, passed away on 06/21/2022. Richard was a WWII Veteran of the Army Paratroopers. One of his treasured experiences in life was the Honor Flight and the respect they received. He was very deeply involved in his worship of the Lord and Bible study. Funeral arrangements are being prepared by Heirs Baxley.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Leslie “Sandy” O’Sullivan Crowley

Leslie “Sandy” O’Sullivan Crowley, 88, of Summerfield, FL went to be with the Lord on June, 2022 at his home. Beloved husband of the late Shirley Crowley, father to three children, three grandchildren and two great grand children. His joyful smile, playful spirit and unwavering love and devotion to his faith forever touched us all.
SUMMERFIELD, FL
villages-news.com

Sheila Dzieman

Sheila Dzieman, formerly of Lady Lake, FL, passed away suddenly on Sunday, April 24, 2022 in Oxford, Florida. She was 81. Born in Boston, Massachusetts on June 6, 1940, Sheila lived a full and vibrant life. She was the second of six children born to Ellen (Donovan) and Michael J. Whelton, Jr. Although considered a shy child, she graduated early from Matignon High School in Cambridge, Massachusetts in May 1957. Sheila went on to pursue her dream of becoming an elementary school teacher when she completed her Bachelor’s in Education from the State College at Boston in May 1961. Sheila was a dedicated and well-loved teacher for over 30 years. First teaching Kindergarten in the Revere (Massachusetts) Public Schools, Sheila landed her dream job teaching Kindergarten and then first grade at Bancroft School in the Andover (Massachusetts) Public Schools. After her retirement, she found tremendous joy as a substitute teacher at The Villages Charter School in Florida.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Robert Hammer

Robert (Bob) Hammer, age 76, died after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer on June 14, 2022 in the Villages, Florida. Born in Chicago, IL to the late Thore and Virginia Hammer. Bob is survived by his loving wife Diane, of 53 years, his daughters Laura (Tim) Brown of Lebanon,...
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Patrick Lee Miller

Patrick Lee Miller went home to his Father in heaven on June 15, 2022. Patrick is survived by his loving family. His wife, Jackie and his children Kathleen, John, Christopher, Lori, and Leslie. Also, his grandchildren Rebecca, Alexandra, Jessica, Elise, Audrey, and Liam. He is preceded in death by his parents – father John Miller and mother Lucile Carland Miller of Kansas City, Missouri.
WILDWOOD, FL
villages-news.com

James Edward Thomson

James Edward Thomson, 76 of The Villages, FL passed away Monday, June 20, 2022. He was born Saturday, July 21, 1945 in Peoria, IL to William Parker and Virginia Caroline (nee Wieland) Thomson. James graduated High School in Peoria, IL where he met the love of his life, Jean Anne...
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Janice Elaine Kirtley

Janice Elaine Kirtley, 75, passed away unexpectedly June 13, 2022, at The Villages Regional hospital. She was born July 15, 1945, in Los Angeles, CA, the daughter of James Currie and Madeline Annarella. Jan was not a scholar but had a PHD in family life. She married Charles Neal Kirtley,...
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Elizabeth “Beth” Rank Beauchamp

Born March 31, 1950 in Minneapolis, MN to Mary Hayes Rank and Chester S. Rank. Passed to the nearer presence of our Lord unexpectedly on Monday June 6, 2022 at home with her husband by her side. Survived by her cherished husband Gerald “Gerry” Beauchamp. Their wedding Day January 17, 1998 was her happiest day.
LADY LAKE, FL
villages-news.com

Wildwood man apprehended with marijuana cigars hidden in shoe

A Wildwood man was apprehended with marijuana cigars hidden in a shoe in his vehicle. Jaquan Baker James, 26, was driving a gray Honda four-door vehicle shortly before 3 p.m. Sunday when he was pulled over for having an expired decal on his license plate while driving near the intersection of Interstate 75 and State Road 48 in Bushnell, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. When a deputy approached the vehicle during a traffic stop, the “odor of marijuana” was detected.
WILDWOOD, FL
villages-news.com

‘Traumatized’ woman injured in attack by man who trashed apartment in Lady Lake

A “traumatized” woman suffered injuries in an attack by a man who trashed an apartment in Lady Lake. Officers were called this past Thursday to the Cove Apartments on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 after the woman’s mother became concerned when her daughter did not show up for work, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The mother could not reach her daughter on her cell phone and the daughter did not answer the door of her apartment, so the mother called the phone of her daughter’s boyfriend, 29-year-old Kenly Nicolas. The daughter answered Nicolas’ phone and told her mother she would be coming out of the apartment. Police were on the scene when the daughter came out, and she was “very shaken up, upset, scared” and got into her mother’s vehicle. The woman was “traumatized and fearful,” the report said.
LADY LAKE, FL
villages-news.com

Hotel and apartments will be built near Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza

Two projects along County Road 466 near Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza were given final approval Monday by the Wildwood City Commission. Bellweather Multifamily, a workforce housing development, will be built on 43 acres north of CR 466 along Bellweather Lane. WoodSpring Suites, an extended stay hotel, will be built on nearly three acres along County Road 106 near the Murphy gas station, less than 100 yards south of CR 466.
WILDWOOD, FL
villages-news.com

Village of Valle Verde resident suspected in multiple area burglaries

A Village of Valle Verde resident suspected in multiple area burglaries was arrested after he was tracked by local law enforcement. Tyler Fayconsolo, 23, of 156 Palermo Place, was arrested early Saturday morning along with 18-year-old Terence Freeman Jr. of Leesburg on charges of burglary and prowling. The pair had been suspected of burglaries in Marion County and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office had placed a tracker on their red 2004 Chrysler Sebring. Marion County deputies were working along with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office when the vehicle was tracked to the Clermont area where Fayconsolo and Freeman attempted to burglarize vehicles.
MARION COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Trucker who failed to show up at Georgia destination found and arrested at Pilot in Wildwood

A trucker who failed to show up at his destination in Georgia was found and arrested at the Pilot service center on State Road 44 in Wildwood. Sumter County sheriff’s deputies responded to a welfare check at about 2 p.m. Sunday at Pilot where they found the 2021 Mack truck bearing Tennessee license plates. It was towing a 53-foot tandem trailer bearing Georgia license plates.
WILDWOOD, FL
villages-news.com

Wildwood leaders place moratorium on new outpatient drug treatment clinics

No new outpatient drug treatment clinics will be allowed to open in Wildwood for nearly a year under a moratorium enacted Monday night by the City Commission. Under the resolution approved unanimously, the moratorium will extend until May 23, 2023. At least 10 substance abuse and addiction treatment centers currently are located in Wildwood.
WILDWOOD, FL
villages-news.com

Villager in golf cart arrested on DUI charge after drinking beer at Sonny’s

A Villager in a golf cart was arrested on a drunk driving charge after drinking beer at Sonny’s BBQ at Lake Sumter Landing. Roger Edmond Gagne, 72, who lives at 811 Orchid St. on the Historic Side of The Villages, was driving a red Yamaha golf cart when he was called Friday evening to La Grande Boulevard and La Plaza Parkway, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Gagne had been called to the scene to pick up an acquaintance involved in an unrelated accident.
LADY LAKE, FL

