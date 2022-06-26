ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Villages, FL

Robert Joseph Hotopp

By Staff Report
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRobert Joseph (Bob) Hotopp, 86, of The Villages, formerly of Greenwood, IN went to be with the Lord on June 13, 2022. Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 40 years, Mary. and their blended family of sons;...

Leslie “Sandy” O’Sullivan Crowley

Leslie “Sandy” O’Sullivan Crowley, 88, of Summerfield, FL went to be with the Lord on June, 2022 at his home. Beloved husband of the late Shirley Crowley, father to three children, three grandchildren and two great grand children. His joyful smile, playful spirit and unwavering love and devotion to his faith forever touched us all.
SUMMERFIELD, FL
Robert Hammer

Robert (Bob) Hammer, age 76, died after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer on June 14, 2022 in the Villages, Florida. Born in Chicago, IL to the late Thore and Virginia Hammer. Bob is survived by his loving wife Diane, of 53 years, his daughters Laura (Tim) Brown of Lebanon,...
THE VILLAGES, FL
James Edward Thomson

James Edward Thomson, 76 of The Villages, FL passed away Monday, June 20, 2022. He was born Saturday, July 21, 1945 in Peoria, IL to William Parker and Virginia Caroline (nee Wieland) Thomson. James graduated High School in Peoria, IL where he met the love of his life, Jean Anne...
THE VILLAGES, FL
Janice Elaine Kirtley

Janice Elaine Kirtley, 75, passed away unexpectedly June 13, 2022, at The Villages Regional hospital. She was born July 15, 1945, in Los Angeles, CA, the daughter of James Currie and Madeline Annarella. Jan was not a scholar but had a PHD in family life. She married Charles Neal Kirtley,...
THE VILLAGES, FL
Legendary coach Brent Hall dead at 83

Brent Hall, the legendary high school football coach who taught his champion-winning ways to two generations of Marion County boys, died last week. He was 83. Hall, who gained acclaim after coaching Forest High to back-to-back state championships in 1974 and 1975, had a storied coaching career across Florida. He also coached Jefferson High School (Monticello) to a state championship in 1966 — a team that included future NFL Hall of Famer Jack Youngblood.
MARION COUNTY, FL
Sheila Dzieman

Sheila Dzieman, formerly of Lady Lake, FL, passed away suddenly on Sunday, April 24, 2022 in Oxford, Florida. She was 81. Born in Boston, Massachusetts on June 6, 1940, Sheila lived a full and vibrant life. She was the second of six children born to Ellen (Donovan) and Michael J. Whelton, Jr. Although considered a shy child, she graduated early from Matignon High School in Cambridge, Massachusetts in May 1957. Sheila went on to pursue her dream of becoming an elementary school teacher when she completed her Bachelor’s in Education from the State College at Boston in May 1961. Sheila was a dedicated and well-loved teacher for over 30 years. First teaching Kindergarten in the Revere (Massachusetts) Public Schools, Sheila landed her dream job teaching Kindergarten and then first grade at Bancroft School in the Andover (Massachusetts) Public Schools. After her retirement, she found tremendous joy as a substitute teacher at The Villages Charter School in Florida.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Elizabeth “Beth” Rank Beauchamp

Born March 31, 1950 in Minneapolis, MN to Mary Hayes Rank and Chester S. Rank. Passed to the nearer presence of our Lord unexpectedly on Monday June 6, 2022 at home with her husband by her side. Survived by her cherished husband Gerald “Gerry” Beauchamp. Their wedding Day January 17, 1998 was her happiest day.
LADY LAKE, FL
Daisy Glorioso Straley

Daisy Glorioso Straley was granted her angel wings on June 16, 2022, after a long battle with Frontotemporal Dementia. She was a well-traveled nurse who worked in several countries around the world and several states in the USA. One of her great pleasures was traveling on vacation with-in the USA and Europe seeing new places, sights, and people with her spouse of many years.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Brazen Bash event being held this week for Marion County’s youth

An entertaining and educational event for the community’s youth is heading to the Southeastern Livestock Pavilion this week. The Florida Department of Health in Marion County’s BRAZEN team is holding its Brazen Bash 2022 on Thursday, June 30, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the pavilion (2232 NE Jacksonville Road in Ocala).
MARION COUNTY, FL
Resident says Ocala/Marion County needs more family-friendly activities

I really would like to see more activities for families and children. The water park was taken away, and it would be nice to have it, especially with the heat in Ocala. Activities like an ice skating rink, miniature golf, and music festivals would keep people active and it would also be good for the kids.
OCALA, FL
Ukulele hits high note at Camp Village

Dennis McLean teaches ukulele in The Villages every Thursday but typically finds kids to be faster learners. “Kids are easier to teach than adults,” said McLean, of the Village of Collier, who has been playing the instrument for 12 years. “Kids are quicker than we are and they pick it up so fast.”
THE VILLAGES, FL
Sound Off calls from Sunday and Monday, June 26 and 27

I would like to thank the person that paid for my dinner at Wendy’s – this was Saturday evening (June 25) – and I promise I will pay it forward and thank you so much for buying me and my husband our dinner. Thank you again, Mrs. Jones.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Marion County Public Schools to host hometown hiring event

Marion County Public Schools will be hosting a hometown hiring event at three school locations on Tuesday, July 19, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. During the three-hour event, MCPS will be looking to hire teachers, support staff, team members for the Marion Afterschool Program, and team members for the transportation, custodial, and food service departments.
MARION COUNTY, FL
‘Deplorable’: Man Tased by Mount Dora police sergeant speaks out

MOUNT DORA, Fla. — A man who was Tased by a Mount Dora Police Sergeant is only talking to Eyewitness News. John Stevens will likely die in prison if he’s convicted for any of the long list of felony charges he faces, including aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude, leaving the scene of a crash and driving while license canceled suspended or revoked.
MOUNT DORA, FL
Crystal River man arrested for shooting his home remodeler in the feet

A Crystal River man was arrested under allegations he shot his home remodeler in the feet after he was asked to pay for the work. Citrus County Sheriff’s Office authorities jailed 61-year-old John David Green the night of Sunday, June 26, on charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to Green’s arrest affidavit, obtained Tuesday.
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
Village of Valle Verde resident suspected in multiple area burglaries

A Village of Valle Verde resident suspected in multiple area burglaries was arrested after he was tracked by local law enforcement. Tyler Fayconsolo, 23, of 156 Palermo Place, was arrested early Saturday morning along with 18-year-old Terence Freeman Jr. of Leesburg on charges of burglary and prowling. The pair had been suspected of burglaries in Marion County and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office had placed a tracker on their red 2004 Chrysler Sebring. Marion County deputies were working along with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office when the vehicle was tracked to the Clermont area where Fayconsolo and Freeman attempted to burglarize vehicles.
MARION COUNTY, FL
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - National Teal Out day to highlight PTSD will be commemorated in Ocala with a 2.2-mile walk/run at the McPherson Governmental Campus wellness trail. Special teal PTSD awareness t-shirts are being offered for sale to support the cause. In the middle of an overcrowding crisis at Alachua...
OCALA, FL
Marion County inviting community to ‘National Teal Out Day’ event

Marion County is inviting the community to participate in a walk/run event to help raise awareness of Post-traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). On Monday, June 27, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., all participants are encouraged to wear teal during the 2.2-mile ‘National Teal Out Day’ walk/run event which will take place at the McPherson Governmental Campus Wellness Trail located at 601 SE 25th Avenue in Ocala.
MARION COUNTY, FL

