Robert Joseph Hotopp

Sheila Dzieman, formerly of Lady Lake, FL, passed away suddenly on Sunday, April 24, 2022 in Oxford, Florida. She was 81. Born in Boston, Massachusetts on June 6, 1940, Sheila lived a full and vibrant life. She was the second of six children born to Ellen (Donovan) and Michael J. Whelton, Jr. Although considered a shy child, she graduated early from Matignon High School in Cambridge, Massachusetts in May 1957. Sheila went on to pursue her dream of becoming an elementary school teacher when she completed her Bachelor’s in Education from the State College at Boston in May 1961. Sheila was a dedicated and well-loved teacher for over 30 years. First teaching Kindergarten in the Revere (Massachusetts) Public Schools, Sheila landed her dream job teaching Kindergarten and then first grade at Bancroft School in the Andover (Massachusetts) Public Schools. After her retirement, she found tremendous joy as a substitute teacher at The Villages Charter School in Florida.

