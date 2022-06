General Hospital star Cameron Mathison has given fans a health update amid his battle with kidney cancer. The actor attended the 49th annual Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday, he told PEOPLE that he is currently working with a health coach to help him in this new part of his journey. Fans will remember that back in 2019, Mathison had to undergo surgery for his illness. "I work with a health coach now," he said, "I thought I knew a lot about what I was doing in the right and the wrong ways or whatever, but in the last year, I'd say, maybe 14 months, I've learned more about my own specific health challenges and growth than I have probably in decades before that."

