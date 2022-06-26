Kraft Macaroni & Cheese changes its name to Kraft Mac & Cheese

Kraft Macaroni & Cheese is dropping three syllables from its name.

The world-famous instant noodle company announced it has shortened the brand’s name to Kraft Mac & Cheese after 85 years of business.

The macaroni and cheese giant revealed in a press release issued on Wednesday, June 22, that the name change is part of a “new brand identity,” which includes a redesigned logo and a “noodle smile” illustration.

The brand maintains its signature blue and red colors while its typography, photography, iconography and packaging all are updated.

Kraft Mac & Cheese explained that the name change was made to reflect the way customers “organically” reference the brand.

“We know that people aren’t turning to comfort food as a guilty pleasure. They are positively embracing comfort, saying yes to feeling good, saying yes to caring for themselves,” said Kraft Mac & Cheese Brand Manager Victoria Lee in a statement.

“There is a familiar, craveable, positive comfort to Kraft Mac & Cheese,” Lee continued, “that makes it so special and iconic to millions of people across the world and our new look is a reflection of what our brand means to our consumers.”

The rebranding is already reflected on Kraft Mac & Cheese’s social media accounts and website.

Customers can expect to see the brand’s new packaging on store shelves starting in August.

Kraft Foods introduced Kraft Mac & Cheese in 1937 during the Great Depression.

Over the course of eight decades, the brand became a famous American comfort food.

The Kraft Heinz Company owns Kraft Mac & Cheese and reports that more than a million boxes are sold every day — which has helped the company make billions.

The food giant made $6 billion in net sales during the first quarter of 2022, according to published earning results.

Kraft Heinz’s report didn’t provide a breakdown of how many of those sales were tied to Kraft Mac & Cheese and its other 23 brands.

Those brands include Kraft Singles, Heinz, Oscar Mayer, Ore-Ida, Classico pasta sauce, Velveeta, Smart Ones, ABC Indonesia, Capri Sun, Wattie’s, Kool-Aid, Weight Watchers’ Heinz, Jell-O, Philadelphia Cream Cheese, Golden Circle, Lunchables, Pudliszki, Maxwell House, Grey Poupon, Master soy sauce, Honig soup, Plasmon baby food and Quero condiments.