Ready to light up the night for Fourth of July

Dress in red, white and blue, throw some hot dogs on the grill, cook up some apple pie and get ready to celebrate the country’s 246th birthday because there are plenty of options to get out and take part in Independence Day festivities.

Once again this year, the Solomons Business Association hold its annual July 4 events on the boardwalk.

“I think it is a very easy viewing area so it’s very easily accessible,” Solomons Business Association President Vandy Young said of the event. “And I think it’s tradition after doing it for so long and I think it’s also because it’s one of the bigger fireworks events in the sense at there’s more going off.”

The event will begin at 10 a.m. with a flag raising followed by a memorial walk. There will be a boat parade at noon, an historic scavenger hunt featuring colonial reenactors, free trolley rides around the island, live music and more.

Festivities will culminate around 9:20 p.m. with a fireworks show from a barge anchored in the Patuxent River.

“The price goes up every year because of the import duty, most are made in China,” Young said of the $40,000 price tag, though the county kicks in about one-third. “These are very large rockets that are put together and set up by bomb experts, which are all military vets.”

About 45 miles north, the town of Chesapeake Beach will hold an Independence Day celebration Sunday, July 3 — rain date is Saturday, July 9 — with a fireworks display in the town center beginning at dusk.

The pyrotechnics will be able to be viewed along the Fishing Creek bridge, Kellam’s Field, at Veteran’s Memorial Park or at one of the town’s waterfront restaurants or resort.

For those headed to Kellam’s Field, bring a picnic, though no glass containers or alcoholic beverages are allowed.

Across the Patuxent River in Charles County, Regency Furniture Stadium will be opened following the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs’ game against the Charleston Dirty Birds July 4 for a fireworks presentation.

Charles County Fairgrounds will also light up the night on July 4 with a fireworks show titled Dynamos, which will be held around 8:30 or so.

There is free admission to the event, which includes live music, and according to the Charles County Fairgrounds website, the fireworks show by Innovative Pyrotechnic Concepts, LLC. “will be a digital pyro-musical display shot off and thundering to a multicultural musical blast.”

And the home of the brave?"