`Elvis,' `Top Gun: Maverick' Battle to a Draw at the Box Office

Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - In a rare tie at the box office, "Elvis" opened with $30.5 million this weekend to match the fifth-week total of juggernaut "Top Gun: Maverick," according to industry estimates released Sunday.

Director Baz Luhrmann's biopic of the iconic rock star features a star turn from Austin Butler and Tom Hanks as Colonel Tom Parker.

"Top Gun: Maverick," meanwhile, has now grossed more than $521 million in North America, as summertime audiences have flocked to the long- awaited sequel to 1986's blockbuster starring Tom Cruise as a cocky Navy fighter pilot.

"Jurassic World Dominion" was third after two weeks in first place, taking in $26.4 million Friday through Sunday at theaters in the United States and Canada, Comscore reported.

The horror film "The Black Phone" opened in fourth place with $23.3 million, followed by "Lightyear," which earned $17.6 million in its second week in theaters.

Rounding out the top 10 domestic releases, as estimated by Comscore, were "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" ($1.7 million), "Jugjugg Jeeyo" ($725,000), "Everything Everywhere All at Once" ($533,346), "The Bob's Burgers Movie" ($513,000) and "The Bad Guys" ($440,000).