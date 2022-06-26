Unique Treehouse Experience Close to Home

Continuing on up 10th Avenue, the next street is Thomas, as in Major General George Henry Thomas, also called “The Rock of Chickamauga.” George Thomas was born in Southampton, Virginia on July 31, 1816, and graduated West Point in 1836. He taught there in 1854 and many of the cadets that were students went on to be generals in the Confederate army, such as Jeb Stewart and John Bell Hood. Being from Virginia, he and Robert E. Lee were close friends and, as a result, for many years and at many times his loyalty to the union was being questioned by many of his peers. He married a woman from the north and as a result later when he would send money to his sisters, they would refuse to take it because they claimed that they didn’t have a brother. He also fought in the Mexican War, as did many of his contemporary’s, but stayed in the army and was posted in the west.

