Dade County, GA

Unique Treehouse Experience Close to Home

By Casie Bryant
allongeorgia.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis summer with rising gas prices, rental prices and food prices, many people are looking for a unique experience closer to home. Michael Hicks and his wife, Teah, own a company that makes unique spaces in unique destinations for one of a kind experiences for their guests. The couple’s...

allongeorgia.com

wutc.org

Meet The Couple Reviving Business On Dalton’s Block 79

Five years ago, Viviana and Carlos Ramirez opened a boutique on East Morris Street in Dalton. Then, many of the buildings around them were empty - and over time, they started to buy and renovate them. Today, Carlos and Viviana own or co-own several businesses on East Morris Street between...
DALTON, GA
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
County
Dade County, GA
City
Lookout Mountain, GA
WDEF

South Chickamauga Greenway is officially open after nearly three decades

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)-After nearly 3 decades the South Chickamauga Greenway is finally open. Trust for Public Land partnered with the City of Chattanooga to create the South Chickamauga Creek Greenway,. It stretches from the Tennessee River near Chattanooga State to Camp Jordan,. It offers: walking, running, biking, even paddling from...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

BoatUS expects 'tsunami" of boaters on the 4th

CHATTANOOGA, TN. — Record-high gas prices have many boaters throughout the country saving and waiting for Independence Day to get out on the water, which could result in one of the busiest on-water holidays in decades. Boat Owners Association of The United States (BoatUS), a national advocacy, services and safety group, is advising boaters to be prepared and boat safely.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
chattanoogacw.com

Anticipated new Lookouts stadium at Wheland Foundry site causes mixed community reaction

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — For the last two decades, Chattanooga baseball fans have come to see the Lookouts play at AT&T field. But now, the city has plans for a new stadium. The old Wheland Foundry site in south Chattanooga will soon be the new home of the Chattanooga Lookouts, Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger revealed at the Hamilton County Commission meeting on Wednesday.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

Buddy’s bar-b-q Now Open on Mondays in Jordan Crossing

Buddy’s bar-b-q is now open on Mondays at 619 Camp Jordan Parkway. The Sunday thru Thursday hours are 10:30 am until 9:00 pm, Friday and Saturday hours are 10:30 am until 10:00 pm. “Due to the challenges of last year, we had to adjust our hours of operations. We...
EAST RIDGE, TN
allongeorgia.com

North Georgia EMC Customers Feed Hundreds

Community Resource Center of Chattooga (CRC) wants to give a huge thank you to North Georgia EMC Operation Roundup. From their support, the organizations has been able to fill the empty space here at CRC with food. This food is especially needed due to the Georgia EBT Pandemic funds ending....
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
allongeorgia.com

Area Fireworks Calendar

Fort Payne’s annual Independence Day fireworks show will be June 30th at 8:45 PM. There will be no event this year due to renovations at the Sports Complex. Fireworks will be visible from the same locations as previous years’ festivities. For more information, visit the event page. Saturday,...
FORT PAYNE, AL
chattanoogacw.com

Chattanooga Area Food Bank aims to expand its footprint into Dalton

DALTON, Ga. — The Chattanooga Area Food Bank is making a move that emphasizes the second word in its name. Whitfield County Director of Communications Mitch Talley says the organization is seeking to raise the remaining portino of matching funds required by a $2.35 million grant that will allow expansion of services in nine Northwest Georgia counties.
DALTON, GA
WDEF

New Stadium Plan will be revealed tomorrow

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – County Mayor Jim Coppinger ended today’s Commission meeting with a bang. He revealed a major announcement that is coming on Thursday and it’s a big one. Leaders will announce plans for a new development at the U.S. Pipe/Wheland Foundry site that will include a...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Erlanger dedicates new life saving aircraft

Erlanger held a ceremony Tuesday afternoon to dedicate its brand new Life Force Air Medical Helicopter. The new aircraft is equipped with technology that allows it to fly greater distances and carry additional clinicians. It is stocked with equipment used to transport patients in need of extra-corporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) as well as balloon pumps for patients who require cardiovascular support.
CLEVELAND, TN
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Civil War Streets: Major General George Henry Thomas a.k.a. “The Rock of Chickamauga”. – By Mark Pearson

Continuing on up 10th Avenue, the next street is Thomas, as in Major General George Henry Thomas, also called “The Rock of Chickamauga.” George Thomas was born in Southampton, Virginia on July 31, 1816, and graduated West Point in 1836. He taught there in 1854 and many of the cadets that were students went on to be generals in the Confederate army, such as Jeb Stewart and John Bell Hood. Being from Virginia, he and Robert E. Lee were close friends and, as a result, for many years and at many times his loyalty to the union was being questioned by many of his peers. He married a woman from the north and as a result later when he would send money to his sisters, they would refuse to take it because they claimed that they didn’t have a brother. He also fought in the Mexican War, as did many of his contemporary’s, but stayed in the army and was posted in the west.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

TECH BYTE: Ray-Ban Glasses Go High Tech

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — It’s summertime. It’s hot out, and if you don’t have any already, you probably need sunglasses. Ray-Ban has made some smart glasses that make you look and feel smart. The company is showing off its first generation of smart glasses. This wearable...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
mymix1041.com

Local News for Tuesday, June 28th

Here is your Cleveland, Tenn. | Bradley County, Tenn. news on mymix1041.com, sponsored by Toyota of Cleveland:. The Cleveland City Council met on Monday covering several items of business. City Manager Joe Fivas reported that the 17th and 20th Street sidewalk projects are nearing completion, and each will have a ribbon cutting sometime after July 11th. The Mosby Park project is moving quickly, and it is expected that the new playground will be completed by the end of summer. Also, there will be traffic impacts around the Mouse Creek Road and Paul Huff Parkway intersection starting in July as new masts for traffic lights are being installed. Additional turn lanes will also be installed moving into the fall as the project continues. The Fiscal Year 2023 budget was passed. It was also noted that the city offices will be closed on Monday, July 4th, in observance of Independence Day.
CLEVELAND, TN

