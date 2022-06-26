ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

Multiple days of dry and sunny weather

By Devan Masciulli
hoiabc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The cold front that brought us stormy weather Saturday night also brought us cooler temperatures that we’ll continue to feel heading into Monday. Lows overnight will fall into the mid 50s... open...

www.hoiabc.com

Comments / 0

 

hoiabc.com

Sunny and hot ahead of Friday storm chances

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Conditions will remain much the same for the next two days as high pressure continues to drive our forecast. The only difference will be a slight increase in our heat and humidity. Wednesday and Thursday: Winds have shifted to the southwest since late Tuesday...
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

Warming up the next several days

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Temperatures will steadily increase for the remainder of the work week after a sunny and pleasant Monday. Winds will shift to the southwest starting early Tuesday morning, acting as the driver to our warm-up. It’ll be another quiet and pleasant start to the workday as temperatures trend in the upper 50′s to lower 60′s throughout the morning drive. Expect a near carbon-copy forecast from Monday. The only difference will be daytime highs trending a few degrees warmer. Most will reach the mid 80′s.
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

Two rounds of showers and storms on the way

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Chances for needed rainfall return to the forecast tonight and tomorrow before we get a break from the heat and humidity early next week. Additional rain chances will be possible by the end of next week. Tonight:. Showers and storms will be possible late...
PEORIA, IL
State
Illinois State
City
Peoria, IL
Central Illinois Proud

CENTRAL ILLINOIS ROAD TRIP: East Peoria’s Levee District booming

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – In the heart of downtown East Peoria lies what some consider to be the city’s oasis for shopping. It is a business district cemented across from city hall, huddled with restaurants, retailers, and residents. “The Levee District has been a great asset to...
EAST PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

Save not demolish; City of Peoria rehabbing historic homes

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Now abandoned and neglected, the City of Peoria is working to preserve and rehabilitate historic homes. As Brett Brooks reports, one of those dilapidated properties in the historic Randolph-Roanoke District now has a bright future. “This house was built in 1920. It was abandoned...
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

U.S. Figure Skating Championships coming to Peoria in March 2023

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Peoria will the home of a major national figure skating competition which is expected to bring in thousands to the Heartland. The United States Figure Skating will hold it’s 2023 U.S. Synchronized Skating Championship at the Peoria Civic Center in March of next year.
PEORIA, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Crews recover sunken Illinois tug boat

(WTVO) — Coast Guard investigators are trying to determine the cause of a tug boat that sunk two days ago on the Illinois River. Crew successfully recovered the boat on Monday, which will be brought to Hamm’s Harbor just north of Peoria. Police said that crews started getting the boat out at 8:30 a.m. and […]
PEORIA, IL
wcbu.org

Black Sheep Flower Farm: Flowers, glamping, and community sanctuary all in one

Black Sheep Flower Farm, located in Lewistown about 40 miles from Peoria, is much more than your average flower farm in a rural small town. Established in 2018, owners Ben Moren and Dennis Monn have transformed the space into a beautiful, naturalistic escape for flower lovers, glamping enthusiasts, and anyone who loves the great outdoors.
LEWISTOWN, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Free microchips for pets in the Peoria community

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria County Animal Protection Services (PCAPS) is offering free microchip installations for your pet. Director of PCAPS, Becky Spencer, said they see an influx of pets lost around the Independence Day holiday. “We’re really trying to promote this program now because the 4th of...
PEORIA, IL
WQAD

River Bend Food Bank adds distribution center in Galesburg

GALESBURG, Ill. — After months of hard labor, construction is almost complete on River Bend Food Bank's new branch in Galesburg. "We actually started talking about this project, way back in 2017. There was a work that was being done in the community to identify needs of social determinants of health. And one of the things that that group came together to talk about was the need for food. So food, pantries would have faster, more access to food," CEO of Galesburg Community Foundation, Joshua Gibb said.
GALESBURG, IL
wbwn.com

Leah Marlene Doing a Homecoming Concert at the Normal Corncrib

Bloomington-Normal’s very own American Idol Leah Marlene is coming home for a HUGE concert at the Normal Corncrib August 27th!. Leah will be doing a full-band concert to thank her hometown community for all the support while she was on American Idol. The event will be a family/kid friendly event.
NORMAL, IL
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com

Saturday Night @ Peoria Pizza Works

And check out the plaque at our booth, it’s the second place award from the first season of The Midwest Slice Of Life! This is the pizza review series that I’m doing with my friend, Dan Belk. You can check out the entire awards show by clicking right...
PEORIA HEIGHTS, IL
hoiabc.com

Local girls dominate Day 1 of State Farm Youth Classic

BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Some of the area’s, state’s and even country’s best youth golfers are in Bloomington-Normal this week for the State Farm Youth Classic that teed off on Monday. In the girls college division, it’s a battle of sisters at the top of the leaderboard. Pontiac’s Dani Grace and Ali Schrock are 1-2 on the leaderboard after the opening round. Younger sister Dani Grace, who will be a freshman at Illinois State this fall, put together the low round of the day with an even-par 71. Her older sister, Ali, who is also already an ISU Redbird and the defending Missouri Valley Conference Golfer of the Year is one shot back of her little sister at 72. Behind her sits Eureka product and future Bradley Brave Allison Pacocha at 73. Former Normal Community standout and current Evansville golfer Allison Enchelmeyer is in 4th after a 3-over 74.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
1470 WMBD

Commercial tugboat sinks near Peoria’s McClugage Bridge

PEORIA, Ill. –Down she goes. Police say a commercial tugboat operating near the McClugage Bridge experienced some kind of issue and sank to the bottom of the Illinois River this weekend. According to 25 News, it happened Saturday, reportedly in the channel just north of the McClugage Bridge. The...
PEORIA, IL
wbwn.com

Celebrate July 4th in Bloomington-Normal with the Annual SkyConcert

Bring your blanket, radio and family for the annual SkyConcert at Miller Park in Bloomington & Fairview Park in Normal. Fireworks begin at approximately 9:15 pm on Monday, July 4th and will be synchronized to a patriotic musical soundtrack that you can listen to on B104. Check out the list of other activities happening at each park below!
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Broadway Lounge closing in August

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — After eight years, Broadway Lounge in Peoria is entering its final act. Andrew Driscoll, who has performed on Broadway in New York City, owns the business and the property itself, located at 316 SW Washington in downtown Peoria. In true Broadway form, he said he...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Price of oil results in price drop at the pump

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Drivers in Peoria may see more relief at the gas pump this week as the average gas price in the city fell 8.3 cents, averaging $5.17 per gallon on Monday. According to GasBuddy’s weekly survey of 148 stations in Peoria, gas prices in Peoria are...
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

One person trapped in car vs. pole accident

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - An accident in Peoria requires the “Jaws of Life” to be used. Officials were called to the 100 West Republic Street around midnight. There reports of a car hitting a light pole on it’s passenger side, leaving the driver trapped inside.
PEORIA, IL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Adams, Bond, Brown, Bureau, Calhoun, Cass, Christian, De Witt by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-25 17:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-26 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Bond; Brown; Bureau; Calhoun; Cass; Christian; De Witt; Fayette; Fulton; Greene; Hancock; Henderson; Henry; Jersey; Knox; La Salle; Livingston; Logan; Macon; Macoupin; Madison; Marshall; Mason; McDonough; McLean; Menard; Mercer; Montgomery; Morgan; Moultrie; Peoria; Piatt; Pike; Putnam; Rock Island; Sangamon; Schuyler; Scott; Shelby; Stark; Tazewell; Warren; Woodford SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 410 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS IL . ILLINOIS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS BOND BROWN BUREAU CALHOUN CASS CHRISTIAN DE WITT FAYETTE FULTON GREENE HANCOCK HENDERSON HENRY JERSEY KNOX LA SALLE LIVINGSTON LOGAN MACON MACOUPIN MADISON MARSHALL MASON MCDONOUGH MCLEAN MENARD MERCER MONTGOMERY MORGAN MOULTRIE PEORIA PIATT PIKE PUTNAM ROCK ISLAND SANGAMON SCHUYLER SCOTT SHELBY STARK TAZEWELL WARREN WOODFORD
ADAMS COUNTY, IL

