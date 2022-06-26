Multiple days of dry and sunny weather

BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Some of the area’s, state’s and even country’s best youth golfers are in Bloomington-Normal this week for the State Farm Youth Classic that teed off on Monday. In the girls college division, it’s a battle of sisters at the top of the leaderboard. Pontiac’s Dani Grace and Ali Schrock are 1-2 on the leaderboard after the opening round. Younger sister Dani Grace, who will be a freshman at Illinois State this fall, put together the low round of the day with an even-par 71. Her older sister, Ali, who is also already an ISU Redbird and the defending Missouri Valley Conference Golfer of the Year is one shot back of her little sister at 72. Behind her sits Eureka product and future Bradley Brave Allison Pacocha at 73. Former Normal Community standout and current Evansville golfer Allison Enchelmeyer is in 4th after a 3-over 74.

