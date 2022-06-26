ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rising Sun, IN

Ferry from Northern Kentucky to Indiana free to ride until August

By Molly Schramm
 2 days ago
Gas prices are up and everyone in the Tri-State is looking for ways to save money. Now, the Rising Star ferry is here to help.

The Rising Star ferry, which is operated by Rising Star Casino, is offering free rides for all ferry-riders until August 2022. The ferry connects Rabbit Hash, Kentucky and Rising Sun, Indiana.

For those that don't want to burn some gas on the highways and interstates, the ferry offers a shortcut to Cincinnati, Florence and CVG International Airport in Hebron. It's also a great way to get to Indiana's Rising Star Casino and Resort, which offers gaming, dining, gold, RV parks, hotels and more.

"Save gas and time and ride the ferry for free," Rising Star Casino said in a press release. "Not to mention you can enjoy the beauty of the Ohio River as you cross."

The ferry operates Thursday and Sunday between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m., and on Fridays and Saturdays it runs from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Normally, ferry fares are free for those who are members of the ferry's VIP club, it's $5 per trip for others.

For those that are interested, you can sign up to receive alerts and updates from the ferry by texting "JOIN FERRY" to 30890.

For more information about the Rising Star ferry, click here.

Ferry that connects Rabbit Hash, Kentucky to Rising Sun, Indiana, sets sail today

