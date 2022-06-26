Naples man accused of reckless boating while under the influence

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A Naples man was arrested after allegedly driving his boat recklessly while under the influence Saturday night.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), around 7:45 p.m. patrolling officers came across two boats driving recklessly near the Carl Johnson boat ramp in Lee County.

The officers motioned for the boaters in violation to stop and come to the ramp, FWC said. The first boater identified as 31-year-old Hilario Jimenez-Sanfiel, stopped to talk to officers but the second boater reportedly fled the scene, according to FWC officials.

Jimenez-Sanfiel was visibly impaired upon talking to officers and refused to do sobriety tasks, FWC said.

According to FWC officials, Jimenez-Sanfiel had to be physically restrained after not cooperating when officers tried to arrest him.

Jimenez-Sanfiel faces charges of boating under the influence, resisting arrest and refusing to submit a breathe test for reckless boating.

Jimenez-Sanfiel was taken to the Lee County Jail, FWC said.

According to FWC officials, officers were able to positively identify the second boater that left the scene.

This is an active investigation.

