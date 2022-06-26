ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Naples man accused of reckless boating while under the influence

By NBC2 News
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CwtLK_0gMlhXLA00

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A Naples man was arrested after allegedly driving his boat recklessly while under the influence Saturday night.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), around 7:45 p.m. patrolling officers came across two boats driving recklessly near the Carl Johnson boat ramp in Lee County.

The officers motioned for the boaters in violation to stop and come to the ramp, FWC said. The first boater identified as 31-year-old Hilario Jimenez-Sanfiel, stopped to talk to officers but the second boater reportedly fled the scene, according to FWC officials.

Jimenez-Sanfiel was visibly impaired upon talking to officers and refused to do sobriety tasks, FWC said.

According to FWC officials, Jimenez-Sanfiel had to be physically restrained after not cooperating when officers tried to arrest him.

Jimenez-Sanfiel faces charges of boating under the influence, resisting arrest and refusing to submit a breathe test for reckless boating.

Jimenez-Sanfiel was taken to the Lee County Jail, FWC said.

According to FWC officials, officers were able to positively identify the second boater that left the scene.

This is an active investigation.

Count on NBC 2 to provide updates as more information is released.

Comments / 3

Related
Marconews.com

Naples man charged with battery of teen at movie theater also charged with incident at Baker Park

A Naples man facing charges in a June 10 racial confrontation at a movie theater was arrested Saturday on a warrant involving a second similar incident days later. Carl Pukin, 41, was arrested and booked into the Lee County Jail Saturday afternoon on a Collier County warrant and had his first appearance Sunday. He was freed Sunday on $1,500 bond and no court date has been set.
NAPLES, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Missing endangered adult may be in North Port

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Officials in Charlotte County say that they have reason to believe that a missing endangered woman may be in North Port. Wendy L. Hanleck was last seen June 21 at her residence on Arnold Avenue in Port Charlotte. She drives a 2015 Silver Chevy Spark bearing FL Tag 11BGRD.
NORTH PORT, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lee County, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Naples, FL
Naples, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
County
Lee County, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Driver crashes into Camp Bow Wow doggie daycare center

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -A daycare owner is picking up the pieces after a car plowed into the side of the building early Sunday morning. Sarasota Police have taken Luis Vargas Romero, 24, into custody for allegedly driving into the Camp Bow Wow doggie daycare center on 17th Street. No one was hurt since the center has been closed for construction for the past several months, but the owner is looking at serious damages with shattered glass, broken gutters and severe wall damage.
SARASOTA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boating#Under The Influence#Fwc
WINKNEWS.com

Court appearance for suspect in road rage shooting on I-75

A good samaritan followed Thomas Yanoti, an accused shooter, after leaving an SUV riddled with bullet holes on I-75. The Collier County Sheriff’s Office said the driver had to duck out of the way to avoid getting shot. But, the driver was hurt when the windshield shattered over him.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WINKNEWS.com

Collier County Sheriff’s Office requests bigger budget for salary increases

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a bigger budget to hire and increase the pay of the deputies it says it needs to patrol a growing community. Housing costs and inflation are a few of the reasons CCSO says it needs a $4 million budget increase for deputy salaries and benefits in order to retain deputies who want to live and work in the county, as well as to recruit new deputies. Collier County neighbors tell WINK News they are concerned to hear that local law enforcement can’t afford to live in the county where they work.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Coast Guard crew medevacs man from fishing boat near Naples

NEAR NAPLES, Fla. (WSVN) — A U.S. Coast Guard crew came to a man’s rescue off the west coast of Florida. A USCG air crew on Friday hoisted the 60-year-old man from a fishing boat 57 miles west of Gordon Pass near Naples. The man was having difficulty...
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
25K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy