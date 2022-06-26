ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rothbury, MI

See 100 creative and exuberant totems from Electric Forest 2022

By Joel Bissell
 2 days ago
ROTHBURY, MI -- Totems are seemingly everywhere at Electric Forest. And each totem is unique. It is a way festival-goers can express themselves and an even better way to spot their friends in a sea of people. Totems have been popular at festivals for years, but many have...

The Flint Journal

The 100 most amazing photos from the trippy journey that was Electric Forest 2022

ROTHBURY, MI — Electric Forest 2022 is finished. There was a lot to see, and MLive was there to capture thousands of photos and video of the event. The eccentric, psychedelic and imaginative festival brought tens of thousands of guests to Double JJ Resort in Rothbury for four days of music, fun and friendship. After the long weekend full of highly anticipated music acts, Forest Family fun, art and activities, campers headed out Monday morning.
ROTHBURY, MI
