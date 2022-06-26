See 100 creative and exuberant totems from Electric Forest 2022
By Joel Bissell
MLive
2 days ago
ROTHBURY, MI -- Totems are seemingly everywhere at Electric Forest. And each totem is unique. It is a way festival-goers can express themselves and an even better way to spot their friends in a sea of people. Totems have been popular at festivals for years, but many have...
ROTHBURY, MI — Electric Forest 2022 is finished. There was a lot to see, and MLive was there to capture thousands of photos and video of the event. The eccentric, psychedelic and imaginative festival brought tens of thousands of guests to Double JJ Resort in Rothbury for four days of music, fun and friendship. After the long weekend full of highly anticipated music acts, Forest Family fun, art and activities, campers headed out Monday morning.
The spectacle in the Rothbury woods wrapped up Sunday, sending tens of thousands of revelers home tired but happy. Check out some of the highlights in this recap and browse four photo galleries. SCROLL DOWN FOR THREE PHOTO GALLERIES. In the end, it rolled out as a welcoming, resplendent, resoundingly...
ROTHBURY, MI -- Electric Forest is a place where attendees often feel empowered to let their personalities show. You can often see it in their attire, body paint or tattoos and the totems they carry. Bright colors, including lipstick, face jewels and hats, are a trademark for some. Others choose...
ROTHBURY, MI – Walking into the Sherwood Forest is like entering a whimsical world where nature and fantasy merge to create a place that is both calming and electrifying at the same time. At the center of the pulsing and eclectic Electric Forest music festival, Sherwood Forest is a...
Electric Forest returned to Rothbury, MI after a two-year hiatus to the pandemic, and the festival did not disappoint. Not only was this year's festival a big deal because it's the first since the pandemic, it also served as the belated 10th anniversary celebration for four-day long fest. Performers this...
