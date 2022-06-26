ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Chelsea Will Sign Two Defenders This Summer and Assess Levi Colwill

By Finn Glowacki
Chelsea Transfer Room
 3 days ago

According to reports, Chelsea are guarenteed to sign two defenders this summer as well as assessing the future of 19 year-old defender Levi Colwill.

Chelsea's main priority this summer is to add defensive reinforcements to their team following the departures of Germany international Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen, both on free transfers.

Thomas Tuchel's side have been linked to the likes of Jules Kounde and Matthjs De Ligt who are both potential arrivals this summer however both would cost a considerable amount of money.

IMAGO / News Images

In contrast, Todd Boehly could look a little bit closer to home with the academy graduate Colwill returning from his successful loan spell at Huddersfield Town.

The versatile centre back caught the eyes of many of the country's top clubs with his confidence in defence as well as his abilities at both ends of the field.

Fabrizio Romano reports that many clubs such as Leicester City, Nottingham Forest, Brighton and Crystal Palace are all interested in the young Englishmen.

Despite the links to a move away from the club, it will be manager Tuchel who will have final say on whether he wants to use Colwill next season. It is believed that the defender will join up with Tuchel's side over pre-season and be assessed before any potential transfer.

