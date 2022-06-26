One America News Star Has Total Meltdown Over Pride Flag

Pride month is a celebration of the assertion, progress, visibility and freedoms of the LGBTQ+ community, but homophobes also use it as an opportunity to reveal their bigotry. As many LGBTQ+ members have shown us, the best way to fight petty homophobes is to be pettier in return. Addison certainly did not hold back after a homophobic neighbor uprooted and tore up a small pride flag and a sign supporting human rights he had planted in his yard. Addison decided to give it back by installing 800 pride flags in his yard. He posted the events on his TikTok channel which has gone viral since, reported Comicsands.

