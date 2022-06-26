ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington Beach, CA

One America News Star Has Total Meltdown Over Pride Flag

By Alice Tecotzky
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Pride Month is not sitting well with One America News contributor Alison Steinberg. On Saturday, Steinberg posted a video of herself screaming in anger after seeing the pride...

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 24

Brian Fisher
1d ago

I am gay and I myself don't care for gay pride and all the other nonsense , all I care about is being treated fairly, judge me for who I am not who I like and I'm happy

Reply(1)
10
Linda Heinrich
1d ago

Just like with the Fresno Chaffee Zoo.They took it over, legally.I think it should be illegal to take over a zoo, where families go to a peaceful, relaxing and family place.It makes me sick to my stomach.They sure weren’t there to see all those beautiful animals or just walk through the beautiful plants and everything peaceful.Since they have allowed this ridiculous thing, I will never step foot in there again.I’m sure I’m not alone.I’m also sure they will lose a lot of people’s and company donations. This I pray.

Reply(2)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TheDailyBeast

Far-Right Erupts Over Fox News Airing Transgender Acceptance Segment

A Fox News segment highlighting a California family’s story of accepting their son’s transgender transitioning story has caught the far-right’s ire. “California transgender teen, family hope to be an inspiration to others,” stated the video title, posted to Fox News’ website. Fox News anchor Dana Perino introduced the “America Together LGBTQ+ Pride Month” segment which ran on Friday. As of Saturday morning, Donald Trump’s Truth Social platform and Telegram were buzzing with anger. “Fox News is cool with toddlers taking hormones,” Gavin McInnes, a hate-group leader that founded the Proud Boys, wrote on Telegram. Elsewhere both Stew Peters, a far-right shock-jock, and Lauren Witzke, a failed Delaware Republican Senate candidate, encouraged followers to spam Fox News with emails over airing the segment and moreover being “disgusting,” “satanic,” and “demonic.” “Turn Fox News OFF,” the extremist social media platform Gab further wrote. “Fox News is DONE!” former Trump administration official and ex-Fox News contributor Sebastian Gorka wrote on Truth Social. “Fox and Twitter joining forces,” The Babylon Bee CEO Seth Dillon added. (A Fox News spokesperson didn’t return The Daily Beast’s request for comment.)
CALIFORNIA STATE
Thrillist

The Little-Known History of California’s Only Black-Founded Town

To seek out America’s Black history is to unwittingly assume the role of archeologist and detective—so many of our stories have been buried or tossed aside, waiting for a patient explorer to unearth them. Such is the case with America’s Black-founded towns, which sprang up in the Reconstruction Era following the Civil War, a product of America’s brief and since-defaulted commitment to provide security for the formerly enslaved. During those fleeting years—before Jim Crow, redlining, and similar codified measures took hold—newly freed Black citizens set off to make good on the long-promised American Dream, planting their flags in undeveloped plots and offering safehavens where race-based discrimination and violence didn’t exist.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox News

Church's first openly transgender California bishop resigns after allegations of racism

A transgender Lutheran bishop in California resigned over allegations of racism from the congregation. San Francisco bishop Megan Rohrer became the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America's first openly transgender bishop last year. Rohrer faced backlash following a December vote to oust Rev. Nelson Rabell-Gonzalez as pastor over his mostly-Latino congregation following an investigation into verbal harassment allegations, NBC News reported.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Huntington Beach, CA
Society
Local
California Society
State
California State
City
Huntington Beach, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#News Anchor#United States#Profanity#Racism#America News#American
Popculture

Ezra Miller Reportedly Using Vermont Farm to House 3 Young Children and Their Mother Amid Grooming Scandal

Ezra Miller has been the host of a 25-year-old mother and her three young children on the actor's Vermont farm, a circumstance that concerns the children's father and two others who know the situation, Rolling Stone reported. Miller's 96-acre property is described as an unsafe environment by the sources, who claim there are unattended guns throughout the house. One of the sources, who wished to remain anonymous for fear of retribution, relayed that one of the children, a one-year-old, allegedly picked up a bullet and put it in her mouth.
VERMONT STATE
Concord News Journal

“It’s not your fault that you’re Black…,” White California woman was caught racially insulting 39yo African-American performer at a beach restaurant following an argument over failed payment

Few days ago, we reported about the story of a Black woman, a wheelchair-bound mother of three sons, accusing her autistic son’s school of racism following an incident in which her son’s life was put in danger. According to the mother, her son suffered stroke in school and the school nurse refused to call 911 claiming that the symptoms the teenage boy had suffered while in school were not serious. The 51-year-old mother claims that “if her son was a different race, they (the school employees) would have treated him right away.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Upworthy

Homophobic neighbor tears up pride flag in man's yard, so he covers it with 800 pride flags

Pride month is a celebration of the assertion, progress, visibility and freedoms of the LGBTQ+ community, but homophobes also use it as an opportunity to reveal their bigotry. As many LGBTQ+ members have shown us, the best way to fight petty homophobes is to be pettier in return. Addison certainly did not hold back after a homophobic neighbor uprooted and tore up a small pride flag and a sign supporting human rights he had planted in his yard. Addison decided to give it back by installing 800 pride flags in his yard. He posted the events on his TikTok channel which has gone viral since, reported Comicsands.
SOCIETY
Washington Examiner

A mass exodus from the Democrats' America

As the Washington Examiner reported this week, the end of the COVID-19 pandemic has done nothing to arrest the trend of people fleeing large cities in liberal coastal states for more pleasant and orderly locales, particularly in the Mountain West and the Sun Belt. A mixture of unreasonable pandemic restrictions,...
HOMELESS
CBS News

Video shows LAPD officers shoving "Full House" actress Jodie Sweetin to the ground during protest for abortion rights

During one of many protests for abortion rights over the weekend, actress Jodie Sweetin was seen on video being shoved to the ground by Los Angeles police officers. Sweetin, best known for her role as Stephanie Tanner on "Full House," was leading a group of protesters away from the freeway when the incident occurred, a journalist who captured the moment said on Twitter.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

Innocent trucker whose license plate was stolen by human smugglers who left 50 to die is being targeted by people who wrongly believe he is responsible for the tragedy

The family of a Texas man said he was wrongfully identified as the owner of the truck used by human smugglers who left 50 migrants to die inside the vehicle in 103 degree weather along the U.S.-Mexico border. A San Antonio Fire Department official said they found 'stacks of bodies'...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
The Independent

AOC claims 70 per cent of illegally trafficked guns likely come from ‘iron pipeline’ states

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez criticised several US states for their role in perpetuating gun violence in New York City.The congresswoman, who is the representative for New York's 14th district, said that the 'iron pipeline' of Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Ohio were responsible for 70% of likely illegal trafficked guns found in New York City."Mothers we have to comfort are losing children due to the guns and the carnage and the lawlessness unleashed by those states," AOC said.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
17K+
Followers
27K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy