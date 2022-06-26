Is Chris Evans headed for a breakout with Bengals next season?

It’s not an easy task to think of breakout players for the Cincinnati Bengals going into 2022.

The Bengals are, after all, coming off a Super Bowl and returning many of the same starters and rotational players. A breakout implies a big sudden arrival for a player.

Maybe the most notable candidate in this regard is running back Chris Evans.

Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic recently pointed this out:

“If he can continue to grow as a pass protector and build trust in the coaching staff to do the right things, you could make an argument he could supplant Perine as the third-down back. He’s certainly a more dangerous receiver. His role expanded last year as a kick returner and he was used to work under deep coverages on third-and-long.”

That’s one of the only spots on the roster with major wiggle room for a new player to come in and shake up lineups.

It sure doesn’t hurt that Evans is wicked talented. He was considered a steal as a sixth-round pick in 2021 and even as a rookie, broke in as a kick returner and here and there in the passing game. He’s arguably more explosive as a pass-catcher than any non-Joe Mixon back on the roster.

So if there’s a breakout candidate in Cincinnati on either side of the ball to know, Evans heads up the list.