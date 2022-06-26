ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

What Role Does Paint Color Play In The Collector Market?

By Elizabeth Puckett
Motorious
Motorious
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g36GA_0gMlf2oC00

Is your car's exterior coat a factor in value?

One of the biggest aspects of a vehicle that can either draw in or push away someone looking to buy a vehicle at a glance is the bodywork. While the available performance, luxury, and comfort options of a vehicle can make it attractive to potential buyers, the general shape of the vehicle is the first noticeable feature and along with the color, it may arguably be one of the most important parts of any vehicle. But how big of a role does exterior color actually play?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KMNYA_0gMlf2oC00

In a perfect world, performance and comfort would be the most important features obviously. However, people are oftentimes visually-driven and you have to get someone to get close enough to your car for them to realize that they actually want to drive it. An extreme example of this would be a masculine guy looking at a bright pink car thinking, “I wouldn’t be caught dead driving that car.” At that point it wouldn’t matter what engine the car had or how capable it is, your buyer pool just got a bit smaller because of the color.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kmwPI_0gMlf2oC00

According to a study conducted annually by DuPont Automotive, color actually plays a very big role in the purchase of the vehicles we see on the roads today. The study has consistently found that the most popular color choices are silver, white, and black with an occasional variant of blue and light brown on certain models. The Yankelovich Partners study on color actually takes the matter a bit further finding that as much as 39-percent of consumers were actually more likely to buy elsewhere than to settle for a color that didn’t speak to them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33pM6u_0gMlf2oC00

What this means for the manufacturer is obvious. Although, when it comes to the collector market, these findings offer a bit more murky of a path as the color for cars that the consumers are looking for were often chosen many years ago and changing the color could devalue the investment. Based off of these studies though, it seems like the best way to make a good investment in the collector car market would be to only buy cars that were originally painted in a neutral hue. You can find a more complete breakdown of these studies’ findings at kbb.com.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3frXtt_0gMlf2oC00

Would you settle for your dream car in a shade you don't like? Let us know below.

Comments / 1

Related
Motorious

This Muscle Car Junkyard Is Astounding

You would think that by now all the valuable classic cars, especially muscle cars, would’ve been plucked from junk yards from one coast to another. Then again, the US is a large country with many areas where there are more trees or cows than humans. That brings us to this junkyard somewhere in Nebraska, a state which is especially stimulating to drive across, trust us. Littered across the landscape is a shocking amount of really cool old iron, so much it makes us excited and a little sad at the same time.
NEBRASKA STATE
thespruce.com

What Color Walls Go With Brown Furniture?

Have lots of brown furniture in your home? You probably own more brown pieces than you think: Just consider that leather sofa in the family room, the wooden desk in your office, and the brown velvet chairs in your dining room, for example. While brown furniture is quite common, but many homeowners struggle with the issue of what color paint to pair with such pieces. Should you go bright and bold? Keep it neutral? Opt for something in between?
INTERIOR DESIGN
Motor1.com

Tiny Rotary Engine Spinning At 30,000 RPM Sounds Insane

With so much power coming from a small-sized package, with an amazing song to sing, the Wankel rotary is one of the most-talked-about engines in recent and not-so-recent years. But fuel economy and emissions killed it, with the 2011 Mazda RX-8 bearing the final production Wankel rotary. Debates about its...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Dupont#Silver#The Collector#Car Buyers#Dupont Automotive#Yankelovich Partners
Motorious

1925 Rolls-Royce Springfield Piccadilly Is A Well-Crafted ‘20s Performance Car

This luxurious 1920s Rolls Royce is a deceptively fast sports car. The 1920s were an exciting time for the automotive industry as much of the world was still benefiting from the economic boom caused by the end of World War One. As we all know, that uplifting financial situation was soon to fall, but until then, car companies were having a blast. Many automotive manufacturers used their industrial production to benefit the military, ramp up production numbers, and rake in cash. That's why we see many luxury automobile manufacturers making astounding models. This particular vehicle is an excellent example of that phenomenon as it sports some of the best features of its time with a massively popular nameplate on its fascia.
CARS
Motorious

Man Finally Buys His Dream Muscle Car

Then an accident threatened to decimate the dream…. Back when he was a teenager, Dwayne Christoffels saved up his money to the point he could afford what he thought was the coolest car: an Oldsmobile 442. However, his father thought the car was too powerful and too fast for a new driver, so Christoffels couldn’t buy it. Never forgetting what was almost his, he pined away after the American muscle cars all the way into his retirement years, until he finally bought one. Then an accident turned his dream into a living nightmare.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
SheKnows

Target Is Selling The Perfect Patio Chair For Just $24—& It Looks So Much More Expensive In Person

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. If you’re more than ready to enjoy balmy days and warm, starry nights outdoors with your nearest and dearest, you’re going to want to upgrade your patio furniture, so you have plenty of comfy patio chairs on hand no matter who’s stopping by. But if your current set is looking a little worse for wear, fear not, because you don’t have to spend a million bucks to score a durable, comfortable seat you’ll...
SHOPPING
Motorious

Batmobile Mysteriously Found Abandoned In A Field

In a few months, after the sweltering summer heat, the kids will be singing the alternate version of Jingle Bells, getting into trouble with their mom for saying the Batmobile lost its wheel. While that’s a funny tradition passed from one generation to the next, there’s a real-life mystery of a broken-down Batmobile abandoned in a field supposedly somewhere on the outskirts of the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area, although we can’t confirm the location.
DALLAS, TX
The Independent

Flying car boss makes ‘world’s first’ commute to work in Jetson craft

The founder of a flying car startup claims to have made the first ever commute to work using an electric vertical takeoff and landing (EVTOL) aircraft.Tomasz Patan, who is also the chief technology officer of Jetson, flew the company’s $83,600 vehicle ONE from his home in Tuscany to work, cutting the usual travel time by car by nearly 90 per cent.The low-altitude flight through the Italian countryside saw Mr Patan pilot the craft just metres above the ground in the one person craft, which resembles a large-scale version of a commercial quadcopter drone.A video of the flight, which took...
AIR TRAVEL
Motorious

Amazing Car Collection Is Hidden In Tennessee

Some of the best car collections are hidden away from public view, like this one tucked away at a undisclosed location in the East Tennessee mountains. Documented by YouTuber Hot Rod Hoarder, this collection has been accumulating for three generations of the family and constitutes over 100 different rides. But you’d never just stumble on all these vehicles since the 20-acre property is apparently in an incredibly deep hollow, making for the perfect hiding spot.
TENNESSEE STATE
torquenews.com

The Truck Engine Nobody Likes

Here’s the disassembly of an engine that this experienced salvage mechanic says nobody likes and shows why there might be some money in one if you have a truck that has gone south on you that carried this motor. A Different View on Engine Problems. Previously we’ve learned about...
CARS
Motorious

Motorious

Charlotte, NC
71K+
Followers
6K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

We are a team of collectors, restorers, industry experts, and the all-around car-obsessed. What we bring to our readers is the best of cars, trucks, SUVs, and motorcycles, ranging from pre-war to today, and inclusive of cars designed all over the world. Basically, if it’s special, rare, limited, or just plain cool, we’re covering it. For the best of car culture, follow Motorious!

 https://www.motorious.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy