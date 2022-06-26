Flood warnings, power outages, heavy rain in Flagstaff area

Effective: 2022-06-28 17:47:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-28 18:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Yavapai The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Yavapai County in west central Arizona * Until 630 PM MST. * At 546 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Prescott Valley, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Prescott Valley, Oak Knoll Village, Prescott Gateway Mall, Lynx Lake Dam and Prescott Valley Event Center. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
