ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagstaff, AZ

Flood warnings, power outages, heavy rain in Flagstaff area

By abc15.com staff
ABC 15 News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFLAGSTAFF, AZ — Hundreds of residents were without power while heavy rain poured onto the Flagstaff area Sunday. As of 3 p.m. Sunday, more than...

www.abc15.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZFamily

Monsoon storms causing flash flooding in Flagstaff, over 1,000 without power

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Heavy monsoon rain caused flash flooding in Flagstaff on Sunday. The storms started around 1:30 p.m. The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning until 5:15 p.m. Downtown streets were closed and there was flooding along Milton Road and Route 66. Flooding hit the southside neighborhood and north of downtown in the timberline and Wupatki trails neighborhoods. The water then cleared and left behind a muddy mess. Homeowners already had sandbags up around their houses as they prepare for more flooding.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Flagstaff, AZ
Business
Flagstaff, AZ
Industry
City
Flagstaff, AZ
Local
Arizona Business
Local
Arizona Industry
AZFamily

Thousands were without power due to monsoon storm in Flagstaff

Isolated monsoon storms moved through the Valley and caused fires in Phoenix. Storms rolling into the Valley, metro Phoenix area. Heavy winds up to 40 miles per hour, rain, blowing dust, and lightning could be on their way. Heavy rains causes flash flooding in Flagstaff. Updated: 10 hours ago. |
PHOENIX, AZ
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 17:47:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-28 18:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Yavapai The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Yavapai County in west central Arizona * Until 630 PM MST. * At 546 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Prescott Valley, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Prescott Valley, Oak Knoll Village, Prescott Gateway Mall, Lynx Lake Dam and Prescott Valley Event Center. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Flash Flood Warning#National Weather Service#Pine Mountain#Az#Aps
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Grand Canyon Country by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-28 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: This warning is reserved for only the hottest days of the year and is issued when temperatures are expected to rise to dangerous levels. Day hikers on Bright Angel Trail should descend no further than 1 1/2 miles. Between 10 am and 4 pm...physical activity is discouraged. Hikers should attempt to be out of the canyon...at Indian Garden or Bright Angel campground between these hours. All hikers should have adequate gear...including a wide-brimmed hat...sunscreen...salty snacks...sufficient water and electrolyte mix. Doubling your calorie intake helps maintain your energy. Hike smart! Target Area: Grand Canyon Country EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 105 to 110 expected. * WHERE...Lower elevations of the Grand Canyon, from Indian Garden to Phantom Ranch. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 8 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
ENVIRONMENT
knau.org

Powerful monsoon storm brings widespread flooding to Flagstaff and Navajo Nation

Heavy monsoon storms Sunday afternoon caused major flooding in some areas of Flagstaff and the Navajo Nation. Flagstaff’s downtown area, roads paralleling I-40, and the Timberline and Wupatki Trails neighborhoods all experienced flooding from a strong, fast-moving storm cell. Traffic was rerouted from the Milton Rd. underpass which flooded...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
12 News

City of Flagstaff lifts fire restrictions after monsoon rains

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The City of Flagstaff announced on Tuesday that it is lifting fire restrictions, and returning to Stage 0. Those changes take effect at noon on Jun. 28. Stage 0 fire restrictions mean that smoking and using e-cigarettes are banned in all public places within the City of Flagstaff including City Parks, Open Spaces, and the Urban Trail System.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
SignalsAZ

Pipeline, Haywire Fire Update for June 25th

Monsoonal storms will continue to develop and pass through the area into next week, bringing the possibility of lightning and isolated heavy precipitation around the fire area. Showers and thunderstorms with the potential to produce flash flooding and debris flows off the Pipeline Fire scar, as well as the Tunnel and Museum fire scars, may occur. Cloud cover, high relative humidity, and precipitation will continue minimize fire behavior. Heat and smoke will still be present within the fire perimeter as interior pockets continue to burn unconsumed fuels.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
NWS
AZFamily

Monsoon storms sparked house fires in Phoenix

Thousands were without power and had to deal with flooding after a monsoon storm rolled through Flagstaff. Storms rolling into the Valley, metro Phoenix area. Heavy winds up to 40 miles per hour, rain, blowing dust, and lightning could be on their way. Heavy rains causes flash flooding in Flagstaff.
PHOENIX, AZ
SignalsAZ

Lane Closures on State Route 69 at Fain Road in Prescott Valley

The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to plan for overnight lane restrictions on north- and southbound State Route 69 at the junction with State Route 89A (known locally as Fain Road) in Prescott Valley. The following restrictions will occur from 9 p.m. Tuesday, June 28, to 4 a.m. Wednesday,...
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
12 News

Fire restrictions now lifted in 2 northern Arizona forests

PHOENIX — Fire restrictions have been lifted in the Coconino National Forest, Kaibab National Forest and other public land in Coconino County. As of noon Tuesday, Kaibab lifted all fire restrictions including the area closure on Bill Williams Mountain. Forest officials say enough rain has fallen across the forest...
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
azdot.gov

Pack your patience when heading south from Flagstaff this summer

Summertime is the right time to pave the highway. But restrictions don’t always make it a swell time to go a glidin’ down the road. And one of Arizona's highways that recently started to get new pavement is Interstate 17 south of Flagstaff. This much-needed project will repair years of damage from winter weather.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
iheart.com

Arizona Woman Rescued After Driving Into Sinkhole

An Arizona woman had to be rescued after driving into a sinkhole in a Phoenix neighborhood. The incident took place on Sunday night, reported Fox 10 Phoenix. The sinkhole, which opened up near 22nd Street and Missouri Avenue, was caused by a water main break. After driving into the sinkhole,...
PHOENIX, AZ
prescottenews.com

Chino Valley – Road Closure Notice – East Road 2 South

East Road 2 South between State Route 89 and South Road 1 East will be closed for road work beginning at 7:00 am on Monday, June 27th and ending at 6:00 pm on Tuesday, July 19th. One lane for local traffic only will always be open. Drivers are asked to...
CHINO VALLEY, AZ
prescottenews.com

Yavapai County Deputies Help Make Multiple Rescues on Agua Fria River

On June 24, 2022 at approximately 7:30 pm YCSO Deputies, Mayer Fire, DPS Ranger, YCSO Search and Rescue and Back Country Unit Swiftwater volunteers responded to assist with multiple rescues on the Agua Fria River in Mayer. A group of recreational all-terrain vehicle riders found themselves swept away by more than a fun evening. Following a flash flood in the area, one couple rolled their side-by-side and became stuck in a high point of the river. Quick acting YCSO deputies were able to coordinate the rescues without needing to deploy the Back County Swiftwater volunteers.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy