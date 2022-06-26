Mild Monday before hot weather returns

As I continued my travels through Kansas, I always wanted to stop in Wichita. The city is beautiful and is one of the largest metropolitan areas in Kansas. There is so much to see and do here, and of course the food will keep you coming back. It seems like everywhere you visit will have their own unique way for grilling. You won't find the same type of barbecue in every city, and that's one of the things that make tasting new barbecue great.

