Wichita, KS

Mild Monday before hot weather returns

By Peyton Sanders
KWCH.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says cooler weather will continue on Monday before much hotter weather returns by midweek. It will be a cool start to the day Monday with morning temperatures in the 50s. Afternoon highs...

KWCH.com

Heat and humidity on the rise

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is another cool start to the day with wake-up temperatures in the 50s and lower 60s. Later today under bright blue skies, expect near normal highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. The remainder of the week looks quiet with...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Hot & dry work week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - We are slipping into a quiet weather pattern for the rest of the work week as Summer takes a hold of the forecast. Expect 90′s and sunshine to get you through to Friday. Some wind is building in western Kansas starting tomorrow and we could be a bit breezy at time by the end of the week here in Wichita as well.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

June to end hot & dry

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Some lingering light rain will persist in southwest Kansas for some of the evening. But overall skies will clear on out across the state leaving for a cooler overnight forecast. Expect lows tonight in the 50′s. Tomorrow we kick off a warming trend with mid to upper 80′s to return and by Wednesday the 90′s will be back. Expect a mainly hot & dry week as we approach the upper 90′s by Friday.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

A May-like Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is an unusually cool start to the day and work week with wake-up temperatures in the 50s. Later today under partly to mostly cloudy skies, expect highs around 80 degrees, or ten degrees below normal. The remainder of the week looks...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Rain ends, cloudy and cool today

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Rain and light showers will continue over southern Kansas this morning before activity diminishes by midday. It will be much cooler behind the front that moved through yesterday, with highs only reaching the low to mid 70s. Cloudy to mostly cloudy skies are expected and wind speeds will remain less than 20 mph through the afternoon. A few breaks in the clouds tonight, otherwise mostly to partly cloudy skies across the state through early morning. Morning lows will drop into the 50s statewide.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

6 hour closure Wednesday at Wichita’s North Junction

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – There will be a temporary closure at Wichita’s North Junction on Wednesday. The Kansas Department of Transportation says the northbound I-235 exit to northbound I-135 will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Workers will be using that time to crane bridge beams onto the bridge piers. The construction is […]
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Fireworks sales underway across Kansas, celebrations coming at higher costs

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With fireworks sales underway across Kansas preparing for Fourth of July celebrations may look a little different this year due to inflation. The cost to purchase fireworks overall has increased due to rising shipping costs. The situation presents a challenge for organizations selling fireworks for fundraising....
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

NuWay Revisited: Is Crumbly Truly Better?

If it’s one restaurant I’ve been going to for years, it’s NuWay. With multiple locations in town, the one I try to frequent the most is the original spot in Delano at 1416 W. Douglas. =================. 1416 W Douglas Ave, Wichita, KS 67203. 316-267-1131. Tuesday – Saturday:...
WICHITA, KS
Cameron Eittreim

Who Has The Tastiest Barbecue In Wichita, Kansas

As I continued my travels through Kansas, I always wanted to stop in Wichita. The city is beautiful and is one of the largest metropolitan areas in Kansas. There is so much to see and do here, and of course the food will keep you coming back. It seems like everywhere you visit will have their own unique way for grilling. You won't find the same type of barbecue in every city, and that's one of the things that make tasting new barbecue great.
KWCH.com

Wichita teacher survives tornado, train wreck in less than 2 months

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita Public Schools teacher and Andover resident who survived the April 29 tornado that tore through part of town and destroyed nearby homes was also one of more than 200 passengers on the Amtrak train that derailed Monday near Mendon, Missouri. The crash killed four people and injured dozens more. Two months ago, Allen Gallaway’s Andover home was less than half of a mile from a neighborhood the tornado destroyed. That night, he took cover with his fiancé. Both were uninjured, but lost power for several days. After Monday’s train crash, he’s survived two disasters in as many months. Tuesday, he spoke with Eyewitness News about what he’s been through.
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Hutch fireworks display is on the 4th at Fairgrounds

HUTCHINSON, Kan. —The City of Hutchinson and Showalter Fireworks are having their annual display on the 4th of July. The annual Fireworks Extravaganza happens Monday night at the Kansas State Fairgrounds, Lot C at dusk. Also on Monday is the Patriots Parade, sponsored by Eagle Media. It starts at...
HUTCHINSON, KS
a-z-animals.com

The 5 Best Dog Parks in Wichita

Wichita is the largest and most populated city in Kansas. In the city, there are various places to see like different parks, museums, zoos, and gardens. If you have a dog, you may wonder what Wichita offers you and your furry friends. This article will cover the 5 best dog parks in Wichita, so you can plan your next fun day with your furry friend if in the area.
WICHITA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Where's the drop? Local gas prices above Kansas average

Gas prices may be declining around the country, but not in the Emporia area. AAA’s daily price check showed the average price of regular unleaded in Lyon County was a rounded $4.67 Monday. That’s 17 cents higher than The Gazette’s last check Tuesday, June 7. Chase County’s...
EMPORIA, KS
KSN News

One dead in moped crash in southwest Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — One person is dead following a moped crash in southwest Wichita on Tuesday afternoon. Sedgwick County Dispatch said the call came in shortly before 4:30 p.m. The crash happened near the intersection of W MacArthur Rd. and S Hoover Rd. Police say the motorcyclist, a man in his early forties, collided […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

When can you shoot off fireworks in Butler County?

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Now that firework sales have begun, the community has started to stock up for the 4th of July. Now the question on everyone’s mind is: Are fireworks only allowed to be shot off on July 4? On Wednesday, June 15, the City of Andover released the dates and times allowed […]
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Here’s where you can see fireworks this Fourth of July in Wichita

There are plenty of places to catch fireworks this Fourth of July. Here’s where you can catch them in the Wichita area before and on Independence Day. Thursday, June 30 | Bradley Fair | 7:30 p.m. Wichita native Injoy Fountain combines the styles of soul, rock and pop that...
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Wichita’s only Moroccan restaurant has suddenly closed

This one literally came out of nowhere. The city’s only Moroccan restaurant, Marrakech Cafe, closed without any notice. Their business listing on Google and Facebook page were both marked permanently closed and phone lines have been disconnected. I tried to reach out via email and received no response. Not...
WICHITA, KS

