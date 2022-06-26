The View fans beg host Sara Haines to go back to GMA after her awkward moment with Whoopi Goldberg on live TV

THE View fans have been begging host Sara Haines to return to working on Good Morning America.

This comes as she recently had an awkward moment with co-host Whoopi Goldberg on live TV, where the 44-year-old abruptly stopped the show.

The View fans are begging for host Sara Haines to go back to Good Morning America Credit: ABC

She hosted GMA3 with Michael Strahan and Keke Palmer, but it was canceled in 2020 Credit: Getty

Sara has moved around a bit between talk shows over the past few years.

She joined The View as a permanent co-host in 2016, but she left after just a couple of years when ABC announced she was joining the GMA team.

The program had various names throughout its run – GMA Day, Strahan and Sara (with Michael Strahan), and GMA3: Strahan, Sara and Keke (with Keke Palmer joining).

The talk show was canceled in 2020, with the co-hosts all going separate ways, including Sara returning to The View’s hosting panel.

Though it’s been a couple of years since the end of Strahan, Sara and Keke, fans have been clamoring to see the trio back together again.

Over the weekend, one fan begged for them to all reunite, asking for Sara to leave The View for a bit to head out on a “reunion tour” with Michael and Keke.

Another pleaded: "Petition to bring back Strahan, Sara, and Keke!"

A few days earlier, others were excited to see at least a mini GMA 3 reunion between Sara and Keke when the latter was joining the show for a guest appearance.

Unfortunately, viewers ended up being upset after they missed their chance when the View host was missing during that broadcast.

Just a month earlier, though, fans did get to see Sara and Michael reunite while she was on GMA as a guest.

While she was opening up about her kids, Michael came out and surprised her from behind, making her laugh and smile.

They gave each other a huge hug and looked happy to be together again for a little while.

While on her own talk show this past week, though, Sara gave viewers their own little surprised when she awkwardly stopped the show in the middle of an interview.

About halfway through The View broadcast, the hosts were speaking with White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

When it came time for Sara to ask Karine a question, things got a little awkward.

The host looked down at her note card and began reading, before quickly cutting herself off, reading: “Now, the aver– Ooh.”

Sara appeared to notice something else going on on the teleprompter or someone trying to get her attention off-camera.

Confused about what was going on, she looked off to the side and called out to a producer about what she should be doing.

“Ooh, are we gonna be going or staying,” she asked.

Someone told her that it was time for commercial, and she just said “okay” and let Whoopi Goldberg take over.

The moderator jumped in to complete one of her roles on the show of letting viewers know: “Oh, we’ll be right back. Don’t go away.”

Aside from her gig on talk shows, Sara is now also the host of the ABC game show, The Chase.

Earlier this month, fans accused Sara of helping to "rig" the competition show.

During the broadcast, Jeopardy! champ James Holzhauer returned as the chaser, whose job it was was to beat the contestants in trivia.

Fans don’t think the players had a fair shot against the game show champion, thanks to the host, Sara.

One upset fan tweeted: “Is it just me or does @sarahaines read the final questions faster for the Chaser?

“Doesn’t seem fair.”

Another The Chase viewer agreed, replying: “Yes! I just watched this weeks episode and she reads so much faster for The Chaser.”

They accused the whole thing of being “rigged.”

She recently missed a chance to reunite with Keke when she was on the View, as Sara was absent Credit: ABC