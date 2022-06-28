ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harford County Sheriff Says Deputy Sheriff’s Union Playing Politics In Upcoming State’s Attorney Race

 2 days ago
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Harford County Sheriff Jeff Gahler expressed disappointment in the political turmoil surrounding the local race for state’s attorney.

He noted that the Harford County Deputy Sheriff’s Union had thrown its support in the upcoming Republican primary behind Alison Healey, who previously worked as a prosecutor in the Harford County State’s Attorney.

“Sadly, this endorsement has now been twisted into a negative expression of no confidence in Mr. Peisinger,” Gahler said.

The Harford County Deputy Sheriff’s Union announced on Sunday that its members have lost faith and confidence in Harford County State’s Attorney Al Peisinger.

The union consists of over 300 members who have “become increasingly alarmed at the lengths Al Peisinger has stooped to mischaracterize his support and demonize the hard-working deputies of Harford County,” union officials said in a statement.

In its statement, the union cited “Peisinger’s lack of leadership” as a problem and claimed that it has led to the deterioration of trust.

“This deterioration of trust has been outlined in previous statements by deputies observing incompetence of everyday cases and victims being re-victimized by the office that is sworn to represent them,” union officials said.

The union is now backing Geaketm Peisinger’s opponent.

“To be clear, I have the utmost confidence in the work being done by State’s Attorney Peisinger and members of his staff,” Gahler said. “Mr. Peisinger has been a great partner on public safety issues during his time in office and the notion that he is soft on crime is not a fair assessment.  If Mr. Peisinger is re-elected, I believe the administrative concerns the Union has can be addressed with little effort.  If Ms. Healey is successful in her campaign, I would hope we can enjoy the same level of cooperation and support that exists today.”

In a response on his campaign Facebook page, Peisinger suggested the letter from the union’s leadership did not reflect the views of all members. He said he’s heard from law enforcement officers who still back him.

“I agree with you that it is unfortunate that a small handful of vocal opposition are given the privilege of speaking for you, and are abusing that privilege,” he said. “You are correct – their personal agendas are not your union’s true voice.”

He chalked up the letter as “part of the political process” but said deputies are “being manipulated.”

Addressing deputies, Peisinger said: “You are smarter than that, and more loyal than that. You deserve better than to be manipulated and placed in a position of having to be quiet or risk your livelihood.”

In its letter, the union, like Healey , linked Peisinger to Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby, “who also used the same intimidation style tactics to discredit the reputation of hard-working police officers.”

Peisinger was a prosecutor in the Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office from 2001-2016, overlapping with Mosby’s tenure at the helm of the office for parts of two years. Prior to winning the office in 2015, Mosby was an assistant state’s attorney for the city from 2006-2011.

no.news
4d ago

Well when the police lose the support of those above them it is difficult to do there best to protect and serve the citizens ! The people of Harford support our local police and will vote accordingly

Windsorwild
4d ago

Good. Get someone in there that will get the thugs off the streets.

Wbaltv.com

Harford County state's attorney clears deputies in fatal shooting

BEL AIR, Md. — The Harford County State's Attorney's Office concluded that last month's fatal shooting by deputies was "necessary and proportional." Authorities said John Fauver called authorities on April 23 and said he was having suicidal thoughts and had a gun. Deputies eventually found him near a CVS on Rock Spring Road, and during that encounter, shot and killed him.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Harford County Deputies Won’t Be Prosecuted In Fatal Shooting Of Man, Prosecutor Says; State Investigation Ongoing

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Harford County State’s Attorney will not seek criminal charges against deputies who shot and killed a 53-year-old man in Bel Air last April, according to the Harford County Sheriff’s Office. States Attorney Albert Peisinger said he reviewed body-worn camera footage, dash camera recordings, witness interviews and other materials in his decision, but the Attorney General’s Office said its own investigation in the shooting includes information that has not yet been requested or reviewed” by Peisinger’s office. Established in response to 2021 police reforms, the attorney general’s Independent Investigations Division is tasked with investigating all civilian deaths at the...
CBS Baltimore

Nonprofit Sues Baltimore Law Department For ‘Obstructing Access’ To Police Conduct Records

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A local nonprofit filed a lawsuit Thursday against the Baltimore City Law Department, alleging the department is conspiring with the Baltimore Police Department to obstruct access to public records of police misconduct. The Baltimore Action Legal Team, also known as BALT, is a civil rights-focused nonprofit that provides legal support. The organization is representing three plaintiffs: Open Justice Baltimore, a nongovernmental organization; Alissa Figueroa, a journalist in residence at Morgan State University; and reporter Brandon Soderberg. The Baltimore City Law Department is the custodian of records for Baltimore Police, and BALT alleges its plaintiffs have made 21 requests for public records...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Maryland State Police to start patrols along Interstate 83 inside Baltimore limits

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Starting Friday, the Maryland State Police will officially begin patrolling Interstate 83 from the Baltimore County line to Fayette Street. The troopers will handle criminal and traffic enforcement on the Jones Falls Expressway and a small portion of President Street. The troopers are part of an effort to bring more state and federal law enforcement support into the city, which is struggling with a shortage of police officers amid a rising crime rate and a competitive labor market.
BALTIMORE, MD
weaa.org

Mayor Scott signs Police Accountability Board bill into law

(WEAA)—On Thursday, Mayor Brandon Scott signed the Police Accountability Board into law. He was joined by several city officials, including Councilman Mark Conway (D-4), who spoke with Gabe Ortis Wednesday evening ahead of the signing. Baltimore’s City Council passed the bill on Monday with several amendments, include allowing former...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

State Investigators Release Body Camera Footage From Towson Shooting That Left Officer Shot, Suspect Dead

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Attorney General’s Office on Thursday released body camera footage from a Baltimore County Police shooting in which an officer was shot and the suspect was killed in Towson earlier this month. Joseph Robert Henry Thompson, 66, was shot and killed by police after he shot at an officer, according to police. Established in response to 2021 police reforms, the attorney general’s Independent Investigations Division is tasked with investigating all civilian deaths at the hands of law enforcement. The division will try to release the footage within 14 days, but sometimes they withhold the video for longer to...
TOWSON, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man Charged With Dragging Baltimore Officer Had Nearly 20 Prior Arrests

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man who seriously injured a Baltimore Police sergeant Tuesday night has been arrested nearly 20 times before, and now some are asking why he wasn’t already behind bars. Police say 36-year-old Joseph Black drove off from a traffic stop Tuesday night in Park Heights and dragged a sergeant two blocks. He was transported to Shock Trauma in critical condition Tuesday night, but is out of surgery and in fair condition Wednesday, officials said. Black was arrested Wednesday in the Upton neighborhood after what was called a “possible barricade situation” by police, in which SWAT teams blocked off roads. He...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Gun Spotted In Driver’s Car Before Baltimore Officer Dragged, Court Documents Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Charging documents for the Baltimore man accused of dragging a police officer for several blocks after fleeing from a traffic stop are shedding new light on the sequence of events that led up to the incident. Joseph Black, 36, was behind the wheel of a Mercedes sedan that was pulled over for a traffic infraction Tuesday evening in the 5100 block of Park Heights Avenue, according to the court documents obtained Thursday by WJZ. The court documents state that two officers—identified as Sergeant Ramberg and Detective Dow—were speaking with Black when Ramberg pointed out a gun on the floor board...
BALTIMORE, MD
wypr.org

Baltimore City State's Attorney: A conversation with the candidates

Today, another installment in Midday's election-year series, Conversations with the Candidates: 2022. We had hoped to have our guests join Tom in Studio A, but we learned this morning that isn’t possible. So, the three candidates in the Democratic primary for Baltimore State’s Attorney join us today on Zoom.
BALTIMORE, MD
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Baltimore

Crime Without Punishment: Homicide Clearance Rates Are Declining Across The US. Baltimore’s Is Down To 42%

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore has seen so much pain, with more than 1,500 people killed in the past five years. More than half of those killings remain unsolved. WJZ, in collaboration with CBS News, is examining a crime often going without punishment in our country. The national homicide clearance rate is at an all-time low, according to FBI data. In the mid-1960s more than 90% of murders were solved, generally resulting in an arrest. By 1990, the percentage fell into the 60’s. Then, by 2020, as the number of homicides surged, the national clearance rate dropped to about 50% for the...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Gunman Kills BF Arguing With GF In Baltimore County: Police

A 32-year-old man is dead and his girlfriend suffered a gunshot wound after being assaulted following a domestic dispute in Maryland, authorities announced. Andrew Bowers was shot and killed by 21-year-old William Reckline, of Glen Burnie, who also shot Bowers’ girlfriend amid an ongoing domestic dispute over the weekend, officials said.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
