Flash, boom, crackle and sparkle — its time to celebrate the Fourth of July, and firecrackers and fireworks are the main attractions. Permits for red paper fireworks will be on sale beginning Wednesday, June 29, through 8 p.m. Monday, July 4. Each permit costs $25 and entitles the holder to purchase up to 5,000 individual firecrackers for their Fourth festivities. Permits are available to people 18 and older and are nontransferable and nonrefundable.

HILO, HI ・ 1 DAY AGO