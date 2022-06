LITTLE ROCK — We’re more than a month away from the Arkansas Razorbacks’ rare and valuable foreign exhibition-game tour (four games set for Aug. 6-16 in Spain and Italy), and the start of the 31-game regular season is roughly four months out from tipping up. Still, it’s never too early to speculate on the player rotations that Eric Musselman will trot onto the floor.

LITTLE ROCK, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO