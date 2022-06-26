ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russell, PA

Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell Microcap Index

By MyChesCo
MyChesCo
MyChesCo
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ: IPSC) announced that it is set to join the Russell Microcap Index at the conclusion of the 2022 Russell indexes annual reconstitution, effective after the U.S. market opens on June 27, 2022. Membership in...

www.mychesco.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyChesCo

EPAM Certified as a Most Loved Workplace for the Second Year in a Row

NEWTOWN, PA — EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM announced it recently become certified as a Most Loved Workplace® for the second consecutive year. “We’re honored to be recognized once again as a Most Loved Workplace® for cultivating an employee experience where team members are empowered to voice their ideas and help our clients solve their toughest and most complex business challenges,” said Larry Solomon, SVP, Chief People Officer at EPAM. “Our employees are the heart of our success. From career development opportunities to professional upskilling learning and development programs, to volunteer and mentorship programs, we are committed to ensuring EPAMers are given the resources they need to thrive in any situation.”
NEWTOWN, PA
MyChesCo

Vishay Honored With TTI Supplier Excellence Award for Europe

MALVERN, PA — Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) announced that the company has received a Supplier Excellence Award from TTI honoring its contributions to TTI’s business operations. The award puts Vishay in the top five manufacturers represented by TTI in Europe. With the award win — the company’s 11th in a row in Europe — Vishay continues to maintain its Platinum Level supplier status in the region. The highest award level given, Platinum status requires five consecutive years of recognition.
MALVERN, PA
MyChesCo

Richard E. Mailhos Named Managing Director at Meradia

WEST CHESTER, PA — Meradia has promoted Richard E. Mailhos to Managing Director. Mailhos will collaborate with Meradia’s management team as they drive the firm’s continued expansion across North America and internationally. The Company states that Mailhos will continue to steer client engagements and co-lead Meradia’s Investment...
WEST CHESTER, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Business
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Industry
City
Russell, PA
MyChesCo

assisTek Announces New Partnership with Medical Device Technology Creator, Strados Labs

DOYLESTOWN, PA — assisTek, based in Doylestown, Bucks County, Pennsylvania, recently announced its latest partnership with Philadelphia-based Strados Labs. Strados Labs is known for their creation of cutting-edge smart technology medical devices for respiratory illnesses. assisTek, has been a longtime leader in the eSource industry across various therapeutic areas,...
DOYLESTOWN, PA
MyChesCo

Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc. Appoints Parizad Olver to Board of Directors

EXTON, PA — Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISSC) announced that its Board of Directors recently appointed Ms. Parizad Olver (Parchi) to serve as a Director. Dr. Shahram Askarpour, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, commented: “We are very excited to have Parizad join the Board of Directors. Her background in aviation finance, as well as her experience with special mission operations, will be an asset to IS&S and further strengthens the Board.”
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

DriveItAway Partners with CarVision

PHILADELPHIA, PA — DriveItAway Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: CLCN) continues to roll out its unique electric vehicle subscription to ownership program with the Polestar 2, now partnering with the CarVision dealer group to bring its alternative approach to car buying to a wider audience. “Automotive retailers have always been our...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

MMIT Announces the Winners of the Patient Access Awards

YARDLEY, PA — Managed Markets Insight & Technology (MMIT) has launched the inaugural Patient Access Awards to honor pharmaceutical manufacturers committed to improving patient access to life-saving therapies. “We’re thrilled to recognize the critical role that manufacturers play in the success of a patient’s healthcare journey,” said Diane Watson,...
YARDLEY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russell Indexes#Ftse Russell#Therapeutics#Ipsc Rrb
MyChesCo

PrimePay Appoints Scott Johnson as Chief Executive Officer

WEST CHESTER, PA — PrimePay announced that it recently appointed Scott Johnson as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Johnson brings decades of experience leading and building private equity-backed software companies and positioning them for long-term success. Most recently, he served as CEO of AbacusNext, a high-growth SaaS solutions provider to the accounting and legal technology industries, where he was successful in integrating a payments exchange and executing a number of accretive transactions. Prior to AbacusNext, Mr. Johnson was CEO of Zephyr, a provider of continuous testing software; and CEO of Social Solutions, a Vista Equity Partners-backed software solutions provider to nonprofits, coalitions and government agencies. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Marketing from Lehigh University.
WEST CHESTER, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
MyChesCo

$2M in Revitalization Grants Announced for NE Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Senator Jimmy Dillon announced $2,000,000 for 4 projects in the 5th Senatorial District. The grants were awarded from additional Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) funds that were approved by Governor Wolf to further support community and economic development throughout Pennsylvania. “I’m happy to announce funding for...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Police Attempt to Identify Bank Fraud Suspect in Bucks County

PERKASIE, PA — The Perkasie Borough Police say they are investigating a Theft/Fraud incident that occurred on June 10, 2022, at approximately 1:28 PM. The pictured White female suspect, operating the pictured vehicle, entered the drive-through lane at the Perkasie branch of the American Heritage Credit Union located on Walnut Street in Perkasie Borough, Bucks County. She presented the teller with a withdrawal slip for $3,000 from an account belonging to a female whose purse (containing identification and banking account information) was stolen from her vehicle in Bryn Mawr on May 21, 2022.
PERKASIE, PA
MyChesCo

Aqua Pennsylvania to Close Waterloo Avenue in Easttown Township

EASTTOWN TWP, PA — Aqua Pennsylvania is planning to close Waterloo Avenue between Lindsey Drive and Hillside Avenue in Easttown Township, Chester County, beginning Monday, July 11, for utility construction, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. The closure will be in place Mondays through Fridays from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM through Friday, July 22.
EASTTOWN TOWNSHIP, PA
MyChesCo

Several State Highways Restricted for Resurfacing in the Region

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA — Several state highways are restricted in Philadelphia, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery counties for resurfacing operations as part of several projects to repair and resurface more than 200 miles of state highway across the Philadelphia region, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. The...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Sen. Kearney Announces $750K in Additional RACP Funding for Delaware County Community College

SPRINGFIELD, PA — State Senator Tim Kearney (D-Delaware/Chester) announced that Delaware County Community College (DCCC) will receive an additional $750,000 in funding through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP). The new grant brings the total state investment that Senator Kearney has helped secure to support DCCC’s Southeast Campus project...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Eastbound Market Street Reduced to One Lane in Center City Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Eastbound Market Street (Route 3) is reduced to a single lane between Schuylkill Avenue West (near Amtrak’s 30th Street Station) and 24th Street for the next several months for repairs to the Market Street Bridge over the Schuylkill River in Center City Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Police Investigating Armed Robbery at Taco Bell in Bala Cynwyd

BALA CYNWYD, PA — The Lower Merion Township Police say they are investigating a Commercial Robbery that occurred on June 21, 2022, at approximately 9:41 PM. The pictured Black male suspect entered the Taco Bell restaurant on West City Avenue in Bala Cynwyd, Lower Merion Township, Montgomery County. After placing an order and paying with cash, he waved to two additional Black male suspects who entered the restaurant brandishing firearms. Suspect one demanded money from the cash registers and safe; however, the employee was only able to access the register. This same suspect placed the currency in a red bag that he had concealed on his person. During the robbery, one of the additional two suspects discharged his weapon into the ceiling. The three suspects were wearing dark clothing and their faces were concealed. They were armed with what appeared to be semi-automatic firearms.
BALA CYNWYD, PA
MyChesCo

MyChesCo

West Chester, PA
29K+
Followers
16K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information for Chester County, Pennsylvania. Get local news headlines, weather, traffic, entertainment, lifestyle and more on MyChesCo

 https://www.mychesco.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy