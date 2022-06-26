ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inter re-signing Romelu Lukaku will mean a change of style for Simone Inzaghi... he will form a formidable front three alongside Paulo Dybala and Lautaro Martinez - but there are fears his return could imbalance the team in bid to regain Serie A title

By Alvise Cagnazzo For Mailonline
 3 days ago

Inter look like a perfect car, but even the best Ferraris can have engine problems when the body gets too heavy.

Romelu Lukaku going back to Inter has redesigned the team's tactical structure by bringing back to the centre of Simone Inzaghi's technical plan a centre-forward with the physique of Christian Vieri, the greatest striker of the last 30 years.

With Lukaku in attack, Inter have changed their style and this year will abandon the strategic system with Edin Dzeko as a 'false nine', capable of opening gaps for the midfielders and becoming a support striker for Lautaro Martinez.

With Dzeko up top, Inter started playing like a real team by working the ball between the lines and benefiting from the great technique of the Bosnian.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NGp54_0gMlcGBk00
Romelu Lukaku's return to Inter Milan will require Simone Inzaghi to re-jig his forward line
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BdYdA_0gMlcGBk00
The Belgian endured a torrid first season back at Chelsea after his £97.5million move
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xk2Ok_0gMlcGBk00
Lautaro Martinez currently appears to be untouchable in Inzaghi's line up but could be sold

Right now, Martinez's position seems to be that of an untouchable player in Inzaghi's line up but the truth is that in the event of an offer of around £77million, the Argentine star could be sold.

Lukaku and Martinez played together for two years and worked in perfect tandem in a 3-5-2 but the change of coach could redesign new space in attack by adding Dybala.

HOW DOES LUKAKU CHANGE INTER'S ATTACK?

Giuseppe Marotta's transfer market operation will require a great technical development on the pitch because Lukaku needs pampering and attention, even from his team-mates, and has a very different style from that of Dzeko.

Unlike the former Manchester City star, the Belgian striker will be the pivot in the centre of the opponent's penalty area but above all he will allow Inzaghi to build a team capable of running and fighting, allowing Inter to take advantage of his speed on the break.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OY6ww_0gMlcGBk00
The Belgian striker flourished at Inter under Antonio Conte and is keen on a return to Serie A

Lukaku is an athlete capable of offering 100 per cent of his qualities on the counter-attack and with Antonio Conte he was able to find a technical and tactical dimension that he never had in his career.

In Italy there is a lot of curiosity to understand what his approach will be after 12 months away from Serie A following a disastrous spell at Chelsea.

Lukaku in the Premier League has shown that he suffers a lot from physically strong and quick defenders. His 'Italian style' of playing has impacted his performance and his economic value, making him incompatible with dynamic English football.

SIMONE INZAGHI IS NOT ANTONIO CONTE

Inzaghi's 3-5-2 is very different from Antonio Conte's 3-5-2. For the former Lazio coach, it is essential to have two playmakers in the middle of the field to build the game on an ongoing basis, while for the Tottenham coach it is essential to have two half-wingers capable of scoring eight to 10 goals each.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X8c2q_0gMlcGBk00
Inter boss Simone Inzaghi is different to Conte and will have to work Lukaku into his plans

Lukaku can become the new Ciro Immobile of Serie A by capitalising on the service offered by the midfielders, but he will have to improve his humility and how he goes about his business across the entire 90 minutes with Inzaghi sitting on the bench.

Lukaku does not have the qualities of Dzeko and he will have to change his way of approaching the match or it will be Inzaghi's job to change something to allow him to be the main protagonist.

AND DYBALA?

Until a few weeks ago Paulo Dybala was certain to join the club, while Lukaku was the forbidden dream of the Inter and Marotta fans.

Today the situation has been completely reversed: Lukaku has returned to being an Inter player while Dybala still remains on standby. Through Sportsmail sources we know that the main problem is related to the commissions of Jorge Antun, who would like Dybala to receive a signing bonus.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lMglD_0gMlcGBk00
Inter have long been linked with a move for Paulo Dybala from league rivals Juventus
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vOo6X_0gMlcGBk00
At one point it seemed certain that Dybala would sign for Inter and he has yet to join the club

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the deal is complicated but to date there are no particular diplomatic problems even if Roma, Milan, Tottenham and other Premier League clubs could soon present an offer to the player.

Now Marotta must first be able to sell Alexis Sanchez and at least one of Dzeko and Joaquin Correa, and then he will return to negotiate with Antun without satisfying the initial requests of the Argentine agent.

SportMediaset reports AC Milan have started to contact Antun to receive news about the future of Dybala. The Rossoneri cannot afford to satisfy Dybala's financial demands but hope that over time the player and his entourage will lower their economic expectations.

Juve's requests are not within the reach of Suning's shaky balance sheet and Marotta will only be able to consider the purchase of Dybala if there is a large economic discount.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter will meet Fabrizio De Vecchi, an intermediary who closely follows Joya's interests, on Saturday.

It could therefore be the day when he last chapter of the Dybala to Inter soap opera is written.

CORREA, SANCHEZ OR DZEKO OUT?

Sanchez, Correa, Dzeko: two of these three forwards are considered to be out of Inter's tactical and technical project despite Inzaghi having repeatedly stressed that he values ​​all three players highly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O8N6a_0gMlcGBk00
Inter may need to sell Joaquin Correa (left) to balance the books after the arrival of Lukaku
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L6rEr_0gMlcGBk00
Alexis Sanchez is also vulnerable as Inter look to make room for their arrivals in the summer

Their salary, coupled with the return of Lukaku and the probable purchase of Dybala, becomes unsustainable and Marotta does not want to pierce the financial account of the Italian club.

The player that Inzaghi would like to keep is Correa because the Argentine has been paid a lot by the club and is perhaps the most tactically useful striker among the three - as well as the youngest. But at the moment he is the only one who could allow Inter to earn a lot of money by moving clubs.

BELLANOVA IS AN IDEAL NEW PLAYER FOR INTER

In order to allow the club to sign top players, Marotta was also forced to bolster the team with players of average quality.

The club's accounts must be perfect and, as a result, Inter decided to select players with low management costs - as well as opting to bring back Lukaku on loan, although they are spending a lot on his salary.

Raoul Bellanova has not been lucky up to now. He has endured two consecutive relegations, first with Pescara and then Cagliari, but now the Nerazzurri have chosen him to reinforce Inzaghi's team in a cost-effective deal.

According to Sky Sport and Gazzetta dello Sport, Cagliari will receive around £2.6million for a season-long loan with the option to buy the player for £6m: the total amount is therefore around £9m.

Bellanova has signed a five-year contract worth £770,000, with a salary cost of around £1.7million for Inter. Considering that Bellanova is Ivan Perisic's replacement after the Croatian joined Spurs, Marotta will save about £7million per year with this shrewd move.

ARRIGO SACCHI SHOCK: 'LAUTARO-LUKAKU-DYBALA WILL NOT WORK'

Former AC Milan manager Arrigo Sacchi told Gazzetta dello Sport that Dybala and Lukaku's arrival in the city of Milan could cause tactical problems at Inter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JoLuX_0gMlcGBk00
Former AC Milan manager Arrigo Sacchi warned Lukaku could bring a tactical imbalance to Inter

'I have always thought that teams are not made with stickers,' he said. 'I was at Real Madrid as technical director in 2004-05, and they asked me to coach. Do you know how the attack was composed?

'I'll tell you: David Beckham, Raul, Ronaldo, Zinedine Zidane, Figo. On the bench, the first two substitutes were Nando Morientes and Owen. It wasn't a team, it was a movie. But the plot was missing. Two boys in bulletproof vests would have been needed to protect the defense. Teams always need balance.'

PANUCCI: 'WILL SIMONE INZAGHI BE ABLE TO INDULGE LUKAKU AS ANTONIO CONTE DID?

After Lukaku's disastrous return to Chelsea, many former Serie A stars are now wondering what the future of the Belgian forward will be in Italy after two years spent in Milan under Conte.

Former Real Madrid, Inter and AC Milan star Christian Panucci spoke about the possible problems that Lukaku could experience in his second life in Serie A in an interview with Sky Sport.

'Lukaku in England found hard bones and struggled more, while he did very well and left a great memory at Inter,' he said.

'We have to see if Inzaghi's way of playing is similar to what saw him emerge with Conte. He can certainly improve Inter.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=483dgu_0gMlcGBk00
Fans in Italy are wondering how Lukaku will fare back at Inter after his struggles at Chelsea
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XbPpP_0gMlcGBk00
But former Italian star Christian Panucci believes Lukaku can be a success and will improve Inter

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku ends his Blues nightmare by re-joining Inter Milan on a season-long loan... six months after he kept the door open to San Siro return in bombshell interview

Romelu Lukaku has completed a sensational return to Inter Milan after a nightmare second spell at Chelsea. The Belgian striker endured a season to forget after re-joining the Blues for £98million last summer as he massively struggled for form on the pitch and also created friction off it with a bombshell interview.
'It's like coming home': Romelu Lukaku reveals he is 'very happy' after returning to Inter Milan on loan after his miserable time at Chelsea... as striker reveals he stayed in contact with boss Simone Inzaghi all last season

Romelu Lukaku has expressed his delight after rejoining Inter Milan on loan from Chelsea. Lukaku headed to Chelsea last year for £97.5million, but, despite some encouraging early signs, the move didn't work out. The Belgium international was clearly unsettled in London and made no secret of his desire to...
Debutant Issy Wong is on song as England build momentum in their rain-sodden Test against South Africa... as she reflects on living the dream by taking two key wickets but admits 'it hasn't sunk in yet to be honest'

Issy Wong admitted she was living the dream after pulling on an England shirt for the first time and taking two crucial wickets as the home side gained momentum on a rain-affected day three at Taunton. The 20-year-old took two late wickets in the final half an hour of play...
Italian veteran Chiellini excited to join young LAFC roster

Georgio Chiellini is hoping Los Angeles FC's young roster can help him at least partially rediscover the fountain of youth.In return, the veteran Italian defender looks to help the club capture its first Major League Soccer championship."I would say that LAFC is the perfect team for me because the team is full of young players. I think they can help me," the 37-year old Chiellini said Wednesday during his introductory press conference at Banc of California Stadium. "Surely it's impossible for me to have the same physical characteristic like 10 years ago, but I can bring also something to them,...
EXCLUSIVE: The FA sanction a full disciplinary hearing into the conduct of England's diversity consultant Edleen John after bullying allegations... with all options on the table after more claims were lodged

The Football Association have sanctioned a full disciplinary hearing into the conduct of the England team's diversity consultant Edleen John amid bullying allegations first revealed by Sportsmail. We can also disclose that at least three more FA employees have made claims against John, the governing body's director of international relations,...
'Everyone had it, we said nothing': Tennis star Alize Cornet makes bombshell claim players HID Covid symptoms in an 'epidemic' at the French Open and says there is a 'tacit agreement' to play on... as Wimbledon is hit by withdrawals of Cilic and Berrettini

French tennis star Alize Cornet has made a bombshell claim that players have adopted a 'tacit agreement' to deliberately hide Covid-19 cases on tour, saying that there was 'an epidemic' at last month's French Open. The world No 37 later backtracked and insisting her remarks were 'to emphasise that the...
Son of a trawlerman Jack Nowell knows better than to go on post-training excursions these days as the England winger targets a starting berth in Saturday's series opener against the Wallabies in Perth

As the son of a trawlerman, you might expect Jack Nowell to have been the first volunteer for England's fishing trip out on the Indian Ocean this week. The team cast off from their base in Perth for an afternoon on the water but Nowell, after eight years in the international camp and even more injuries, knows when it is time to give his body a rest.
Jimmy Anderson hopes to be fit to return for England's re-arranged final test against India this week, as the smiling star hails the 'calmest' dressing room he has known and insists 'that belief can go a long way'

Jimmy Anderson hopes to be fit to return on Friday to the 'calmest' England dressing room he has known and renew hostilities with India. The re-arranged final Test at Edgbaston will provide another opportunity for Anderson to buy into the new England philosophy that has brought a smile to even his famously grumpy on-field face.
Manchester United confident of landing first signing of Erik ten Hag's Old Trafford revolution as deal nears for £12.9million Feyenoord defender Tyrell Malacia following positive talks

Manchester United are confident of signing £12.9m Feyenoord left-back Tyrell Malacia after talks on Wednesday. United now need to agree personal terms with the 22-year-old, which is expected to be straightforward. It is anticipated that Malacia will become the first signing of the Erik ten Hag era at United...
The last-gasp victory at Brentford promised brighter days ahead for Leeds... but the imminent sales of Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha appear to have the Yorkshire club back where they started under Jesse Marsch

When Leeds United star Raphinha climbed into the away end at Brentford following the final match of the Premier League season, it felt as if the flares burning around him were fuelling hope of a brighter day. The team had survived and a fire-sale would be avoided. What has played...
Chelsea centre-back Levi Colwill attracts Premier League interest after an impressive loan spell with Huddersfield Town as Leicester, Southampton and Everton eye the 19-year-old

Chelsea defender Levi Colwill is wanted by Leicester City and Southampton. The 19-year-old centre-back had an impressive season on loan at Huddersfield Town last season and has also attracted interest from Everton. Leicester are particularly keen but need to offload Jannik Vestergaard first. The defender, who is a product of...
Carson Pickett makes history by becoming the first player with a limb difference to earn a cap for the United States national team... as defender who was born without a left forearm and hand starts against Colombia

Carson Pickett made history for the United States women's national team on Tuesday when she became the first player to appear with a limb difference. The left-back, who plays for the North Carolina Courage in the National Women's Soccer League, was born without a left forearm and hand. Appearing for...
Everton to open talks with goalkeeper Jordan Pickford over a new contract at Goodison Park after he played a crucial role in keeping the Merseyside club in the Premier League

Everton are to open talks over a new contract for goalkeeper Jordan Pickford as they look to secure the England international's long-term future. The 28-year old has two years left on his current deal and Everton will discuss an extension in the coming weeks. Pickford, who joined Everton from Sunderland...
Chelsea will hold talks with Raphinha's agent as they press to finalise a deal for the Leeds winger and fend off any late threat from Barcelona after Deco is spotted outside the Nou Camp

Chelsea will hold talks with Raphinha's agent Deco today as they press to finalise the Leeds winger's signing and head off any late threat from Barcelona. The club have offered a five year deal worth around £118,000 a week and agreed a £55m fee plus add-ons with Leeds as they look to secure their first signing of the window.
'Why is there any pressure? I'm still 19... It's a joke': Emma Raducanu dismisses scrutiny on her and insists 'I'm a Slam champion' in a staunch defence of her second-round Wimbledon exit, stressing she's proud of winning a match after injury-hit year

Emma Raducanu shrugged off talk of pressure on her shoulders as 'a joke' and insisted reaching the second round of Wimbledon was something to be proud of. Living up to the hype has proved impossible for the 19-year-old so far and, a year after rocketing to stardom with a run to the fourth round and then achieving the unthinkable in New York, she slipped to a meek 6-3, 6-3 loss to France's Caroline Garcia on Centre Court.
Kylian Mbappe filmed kicking field goals with star wide-receiver Cooper Kupp on a trip to visit Super Bowl champions the LA Rams' - as the Frenchman gets prepared to return to PSG as the best-paid player of all time

French superstar Kylian Mbappe has been filmed trying his hand at a different kind of football. Mbappe, who is spending his summer break Stateside, was filmed kicking field goals at the LA Rams' SoFi stadium in Los Angeles. The ground was the site of the Rams' Super Bowl win back...
Man City bolster coaching staff by securing Enzo Maresca to serve as Pep Guardiola's No 2 after convincing him to turn down managerial jobs to become the assistant at Premier League champions

Manchester City have secured Enzo Maresca to become Pep Guardiola's new assistant coach. A deal has now been agreed for the 42-year old to return to City where he was in charge of the club's development squad in 2020. The Premier League champions had to work hard to convince Maresca...
LOCKER ROOM: Promising young Brit Jack Draper can upset the odds after reaching the Wimbledon third round... while Katie Boulter will look forward to playing against a familiar face in the next round

ALEX DE MINAUR (AUS, 19) V JACK DRAPER (GB) An evening treat for the crowd on Court 1. Promising young Brit Draper has reached the Wimbledon second round for the first time and in his way stands a relative veteran at 23. He will need to upset the odds against the Australian 19th seed, but Draper is rarely short of belief. 'I'm ready to hopefully do some damage in this tournament,' he said after victory in round one.
Lee Westwood insists he does not believe his Ryder Cup hopes should be at risk because of his decision to jump ship and join the mega-rich LIV Golf tour... as he says he 'should still have the opportunity' to play despite controversy

A defiant Lee Westwood does not believe his Ryder Cup chances should be threatened by his decision to sign up to the LIV Golf Invitational Series. Last week the DP World Tour fined each of the 17 players who played in the Saudi-backed venture's first event in Hertfordshire earlier this month £100,000 and banned them from next week's Scottish Open.
