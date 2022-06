The North Haven girls’ lacrosse program took a big step toward achieving its long-term goals during the 2022 season. On the heels of a campaign where the team earned just one win, the Nighthawks adopted a new mindset with a deep class of seniors and finished the year with five victories. While his team was unable to make the playoffs, Head Coach Bernie Pellegrino and his athletes had a lot of fun and enjoyed the experience of competing this spring.

