Johnny Cash’s former home, complete with original turntable, lists for $1.8 million

By The Hollywood Reporter
 3 days ago
VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. — The former custom-built home of legendary singer Johnny Cash and his first wife, Vivian, recently hit the Ventura County, California, market for nearly $1.8 million.

The listing is held by Adam McKaig and Melissa Borders of New York-based Douglas Elliman.

Cash had the ranch-style home built in 1961, complete with custom wood built-ins, a black toilet and ceilings “imbued with glitter,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The 4,500-square-foot custom-built ranch house in Casitas Springs features five bedrooms, a swimming pool and a host of built-ins, including an original turntable installed on a kitchen wall, according to the listing.

According to public records, Cash bought the 6-acre property in the rural community about 80 miles from Los Angeles, and his ex-wife sold the home in the early 1970s following the couple’s 1966 divorce, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing Robert Hilburn’s “Johnny Cash: The Life.”

Cash later married country music royalty June Carter, and the couple lived on a lakefront estate outside Nashville, Tennessee, from 1968 until their 2003 deaths, the Journal reported.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, many of Cash’s original details have been preserved, including the glitter-infused painted ceilings, a curved brick fireplace in the family room, an intercom system and a wood-paneled studio where “The Man in Black” wrote songs.

Chip and JoAnn Hickman bought the Casitas Springs home in 2003 for about $739,000, Chip Hickman confirmed to the Journal, calling the property an “absolutely wonderful place to live and raise kids.”

“There are hills in the back to hike, to explore, and make tree forts,” he added, noting that the couple is downsizing post retirement.

According to Realtor.com, the median listing price for Ventura County in April was $869,000, representing an 11.4% increase from the year-earlier period, the Journal reported.

