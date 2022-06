East Haven High School students will soon be able to learn manufacturing at the school’s new Advanced Manufacturing Lab. (Illustration courtesy of East Haven High School) Contrary to the rumor that manufacturing is dying in the U.S., in truth, the industry is alive and well, especially in Connecticut, according to East Haven High School (EHHS) Assistant Principal Amy Farotti. As a result, EHHS is now in the midst of constructing a manufacturing lab to prepare interested students for future employment in the manufacturing field right here in Connecticut.

EAST HAVEN, CT ・ 13 HOURS AGO