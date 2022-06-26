ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ipswich, MA

Ipswich officer singlehandedly rescues five people from capsized boat

By Jim Morelli, Boston 25 News
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZThEF_0gMlbYrn00
Ipswich officer singlehandedly rescues five people from capsized boat

IPSWICH, Mass. — He serves as Marine Patrol Supervisor and Assistant Harbormaster -- but Saturday afternoon Patrol Officer Matthew Bodwell of the Ipswich Police Department might have gained a new title: Hero.

Bodwell was working busy Ipswich Bay alone when, about 3:15 PM, a mayday call came in for a capsized boat in the waters off Clark Beach.

“I was in the right place at the right time,” Bodwell said. “It took me less than a minute to get to them.”

Bodwell was guided in that effort by a man waving from the water. When he arrived, the officer found five people clinging to the capsized hull of the boat -- including a 14-month-old girl and a pregnant woman.

“It was a weight shift,” he said. “Somebody went to the back of the boat and the boat went down. And it took on water. And once it took on water it just went over.”

Worse, not one of the boat’s occupants was wearing a life jacket.

“In Massachusetts ‚the state law is if you’re 12 and under it’s mandatory to have a life jacket on,” Bodwell said. “But if you’re an inexperienced boater or not a good swimmer you should probably have a life jacket on.”

Only one of the occupants reported he could swim -- and that meant Bodwell had to move fast with the rescue as Ipswich Bay is known for its strong, fast currents.

“If they let go of that boat they could’ve just been swept out,” Bodwell said. “So I positioned myself on the opposite side of their boat and I started bringing the people on board.”

Once all were rescued, Bodwell brought them to the nearby Ipswich Bay Yacht Club.

“And then we had the paramedics come and everybody got checked out just because they had been in the water for a while,” Bodwell said. “I was just happy with the outcome, happy that everybody was home and everybody was safe.”

And Bodwell hopes this happy ending will lead others to put safety first.

“There’s a boater safety class for people to take,” he said. “I would recommend anybody to do so even if you’ve had a boat for a long time.”

And, Bodwell said, don’t forget to wear a life jacket.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Two people dead after serious crash in Brighton

BOSTON, Mass. — Authorities are investigating a car crash on Soldiers Field Road that killed two people Monday night. According to State Police, an 85-year-old Belmont man was pulling his 2019 Acura out of a business in the area of 1800 Soldiers Field Road just after 7:00 p.m. when he was hit by a 2016 Infiniti traveling eastbound. The man was transported to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries a short time later. His passenger, an 83-year-old Belmont woman, was also transported to the hospital where she died overnight.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Man who died trying to remove antenna identified

TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A man who died while attempting to remove an antenna from a Taunton home has been publicly identified. The man’s name is Michael Messina, 58, of North Easton. As 7NEWS previously reported, he was electrocuted and a fire then ignited, spreading to the exterior of...
TAUNTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
Ipswich, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Ipswich, MA
Accidents
City
Ipswich, MA
Daily Voice

Older Belmont Couple Victims Of Double Fatal Crash In Boston

An older couple from Belmont were the victims of a recent fatal crash in Boston, authorities said. The 85-year-old man and 83-year-old woman died from the crash that occurred on Soldiers Field Road in Boston around 7:15 p.m. on Monday, June 27, Massachusetts State Police said. Initial investigation revealed the...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Sprinkler system credited with saving mint 1954 Cadillac and other classic cars from fire in Ipswich

IPSWICH, Mass. — A close call for the owner of some classic cars in Ipswich after a fire broke out at a storage facility. Police credit a working sprinkler system with stopping a small fire that started in a Lamborghini from getting much larger and spreading to other cars in the facility, including the one parked right next to it, a 1954 “mint” condition Cadillac.
IPSWICH, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capsized#Accident#Marine Patrol Supervisor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
Daily Voice

Tewksbury Man Killed In New Hampshire Motorcycle Accident

A man from Northern Massachusetts has died from a weekend motorcycle crash in New Hampshire, authorities said. David Penney, age 58, of Tewksbury, was killed in a crash that occurred at the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and Woodland Road in North Hampton on Saturday afternoon, June 25, New Hampshire State Police said.
NORTH HAMPTON, NH
WCVB

Dozens arrested in multi-agency drug sweep in Brockton, Massachusetts

BROCKTON, Mass. — Dozens of people were arrested Tuesday morning in a massive drug sweep in Brockton, Massachusetts, state and local officials said. Investigators said the multi-agency operation was at least two months in the making and targeted drug dealers who were selling and trafficking opioids, including fentanyl in Brockton.
BROCKTON, MA
NECN

Police Arrest 34 in Sweep to Clean Up Open-Air Drug Market in Brockton

More than 30 people were arrested in a sweep meant to combat an open-air drug market in Brockton, Massachusetts, Tuesday morning, police said. Over 40 people were identified and 34 people were arrested, including "violent and prolific street-level dealers," Massachusetts State Police Col. Christopher Mason said at a news conference.
BROCKTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
104K+
Followers
113K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy