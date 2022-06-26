ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Willie Nelson Relates to Animals, ‘Has a Heart for Hogs’

By Katie Rook
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

Country music icon Willie Nelson grew up during the Great Depression and began working as a child. Why did he have a “heart for hogs” after his time on a farm? And what other “streamlined” animal did he say made him feel strong by extension?

Willie Nelson | Jim Bennett/WireImage

Willie Nelson grew up around animals while working on a farm


In Me and Sister Bobbie — a co-memoir Nelson wrote with his late older sister, Bobbie Nelson — he shared stories about growing up on a farm in Texas. The Nelson siblings were raised by their grandparents during and after the Great Depression.

“We farmed to survive,” he explained. “I dug in.”

Nelson “got a kick out of planting and picking” and said, “Working the fields became something of a competition. I wanted to wind up with the biggest bag of cotton.”

But that wasn’t his only calling on the farm. He eventually developed unique connections with some of the animals.

" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/7Z_ztvI4KeI?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

Willie Nelson relates to animals and has a ‘heart for hogs’

While Nelson enjoyed planting and picking in the fields, he related to the animals around him most. “Still do,” he added. He noted how he had a “heart for hogs” and “loved watching them in the muddy pen.”

He once tried his hand at raising hogs when his music wasn’t paying the bills, though it didn’t go as expected. They all got loose once and he lost a minor fortune by the end of his endeavor. But he loved the animals, nonetheless.

According to him, hogs have different personalities, and he found that they were “as trainable as dogs.”

“You can teach them to sit, stand, shake your hand, and do all sorts of tricks,” he explained in Me and Sister Bobbie . “People don’t realize that.”

Willie Nelson loves a certain ‘strong animal’

But hogs weren’t the only animals that Nelson was drawn to on the farm. “Love horses, too,” he wrote. He didn’t have one as a kid, but he was sometimes lucky enough to borrow one from a neighbor for a while. He said riding came naturally because he felt he developed a “soul-to-soul connection” with horses.

“Sitting atop that streamlined, strong animal made me feel streamlined and strong by extension,” he explained.

And Nelson loves horses so much that he wrote an open letter demanding protection for the wild ones. “Wild horses, like other wild animals, were meant to be wild and free,” Nelson wrote (per Southern Living .)

“Historic family bands are broken as the horses are separated forever. Some are adopted or sold, and many thousands more end up living in crowded corrals or leased pastures, exposed to the elements. Some end up slaughtered for human consumption overseas,” the “Crazy” songwriter shared.

Furthermore, Nelson’s Luck Ranch is home to more than 70 horses he saved from slaughter. “My horses are probably the luckiest horses in the world,” he said (per ABC KSAT .) “They get hand-fed twice a day, and they were just ready to go to slaughter is probably the last thing they remembered, so they’re happy horses.”

REL A TED: Why Was Willie Nelson Nervous to Go Inside Patsy Cline’s House?

Read the original article from Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
heavenofanimals.com

Puppy Found Inside bags Of Dog Food Is Adopted By His Rescuer

A puppy, along with seven of his siblings, was discovered abandoned inside a bag of dog food. When Nicole Olsen and Ella Harper’s kid heard multiple screeches coming from a trash at a truck stop, they went to investigate. The extraordinary occurrence occurred on November 1 this year, while...
ANIMALS
DoYouRemember?

Strange Facts About The Death Of Andy Griffith

When Andy Griffith passed away suddenly in 2012, the world mourned the loss of a man who symbolized life in a simpler time. As Sheriff Andy Taylor on The Andy Griffith Show and then later as lawyer Ben Matlock, Griffith played characters who embodied goodness and dispensed down-home folksy wisdom. This often made more sense than the chaos that surrounds each one of us when we turn on the evening news or watch the latest reality TV show that the networks churn out more and more frequently.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patsy Cline
Person
Bobbie Nelson
Person
Willie Nelson
Boomer Magazine

Singing Legend Johnny Mathis Still Touring at 86

Chances are, every time velvet-voiced Johnny Mathis takes center stage during his current US tour, the atmosphere could turn Misty. Some devoted Mathis fans might swoon teary-eyed with waves of emotional nostalgia witnessing the 86-year-old singing icon in person, but many will just dutifully sway to the familiar soothing melodies as the veteran performer delivers his signature ballads such as “Wonderful! Wonderful!,” “Chances Are,” and, of course, his 1959 hit – “Misty.”
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildlife#Rel#Horse
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Posts Pics With Look-Alike Daughter: ‘So Similar It’s Eerie’

Danielle Colby of American Pickers decided to take a look back for a throwback Thursday picture with her daughter, Memphis. Seeing both of them together is pretty impressive. Colby hangs out on the History Channel show with Mike Wolfe and his brother Robbie. She offers some perspective about the photos that are part of her Instagram account. More than 237,000 fans follow her IG for updated photos and news from her very busy life.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Celebrities
dailypaws.com

Watch This Dog Sweetly Cover Kittens With a Blanket and Feel Your Heart Melt

It's hard to resist baby animals' tiny size, large eyes, and generally helpless nature. The natural instinct to protect babies isn't just a human trait either, as dachshund Balu illustrates here. In a TikTok posted June 1 by julietagonzalezla1, Balu manages to warm the cockles of even the darkest hearts,...
ANIMALS
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

125K+
Followers
106K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy