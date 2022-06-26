ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagan, MN

Aurora FC beats St. Louis Lions 4-1 for 8th straight win

By WCCO Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kEkL7_0gMlbOHl00

Highlights: Minnesota Aurora FC beats St. Louis Lions 4-1 02:13

EAGAN, Minn. -- Minnesota Aurora FC remains undefeated and in first place in its division after a 4-1 win over the St. Louis Lions on Sunday.

Three different Aurora players -- Morgan Stone, Mariah Nguyen and Morgan Turner -- scored in the match; two goals came on penalty kicks in the first half.

"So many players have points which is impressive. That's helped build our confidence -- that anybody on the team can score at any time," head coach Nicole Lukic said. "Lots of quality minutes for lots of players today."

Minnesota Aurora FC

The Lions' lone goal came off of the foot of Krystal Kohenskey, their leading scorer on the season.

Aurora FC is in pole position for a playoff spot with just three games left in the regular season. They lead their division with 25 points, with the Green Bay Glory in second with 17.

More: Lydia Ruppert realizes childhood dream with Aurora

All three remaining matches are on the road -- Thursday, the Aurora will travel to Chicago to take on the Dutch Lions, and their final two games are in Green Bay.

WCCO-TV has a partnership with Minnesota Aurora FC , and all the team's home games will be streamed online at CBS News Minnesota, available to fans on the CBS News app and Pluto TV.

Comments / 0

 

Morgan Turner
