Special Weather Statement issued for Bell, Harlan, Leslie by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-26 13:43:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-26 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Breathitt; Lee; Wolfe The National Weather Service in JACKSON KY has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Breathitt County in southeastern Kentucky Northeastern Lee County in southeastern Kentucky Southern Wolfe County in southeastern Kentucky * Until 215 PM EDT. * At 143 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Grannie, or over Campton, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Vortex around 150 PM EDT. Lane around 155 PM EDT. Malaga around 200 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Paxton and Simpson. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

BREATHITT COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO