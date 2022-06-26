ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elm Springs, AR

Multiple rescue crews put out home garage fire

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 2 days ago

ELM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Multiple fire departments helped respond to a home fire in Elm Springs Saturday afternoon, according to a Springdale Fire Department Facebook post.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KEI3K_0gMlZW6500
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31iUhZ_0gMlZW6500
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QDXtq_0gMlZW6500
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cBUiR_0gMlZW6500
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ace3g_0gMlZW6500
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UZCnc_0gMlZW6500

The post states that at 4 p.m. on June 25 Lowell, Cave Springs, Tontitown, and Springdale Fire Departments responded to a heavy fire coming from a garage.

“After knockdown, all [departments] and crews on scene rotated in and out for extensive overhaul,” the post said. “Great work by all mutual aid [departments] on scene.”

Crews were on the scene for three hours in 100-plus-degree weather according to a post from the Tontitown Area Fire Department.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SUtrH_0gMlZW6500
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hHLfi_0gMlZW6500
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39o3aG_0gMlZW6500

At this time it is unknown the cause of the fire or if there were any injuries.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

Related
KYTV

Fire damages large barn near Harrison, Ark.

NEAR HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - A fire damaged a large barn on Tuesday near Harrison. Firefighters responded to the structure fire off of Old Bergman Road, approximately two miles north of Harrison. Neighbors say they heard a loud boom when the fire started. Investigators say nobody was inside at the...
HARRISON, AR
KHBS

Tractor-trailer rolls over on I-49 in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A tractor-trailer rolled over on I-49 in Fayetteville Tuesday afternoon. The wreck blocked traffic on I-49 northbound near exit 67. It was cleared after 3 p.m. Law enforcement have not yet said if there were any injuries or what caused the accident.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springdale, AR
City
Elm Springs, AR
Springdale, AR
Crime & Safety
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
Springdale, AR
Accidents
Local
Arkansas Accidents
City
Cave Springs, AR
City
Tontitown, AR
KTLO

Three area residents injured in separate accidents

Three area residents were injured in separate accidents in Missouri Sunday. A woman from Fox in Stone County, 40-year-old Pamela Hicks, and a 79-year-old man from Fulton County, Jessie Guffey, were hurt in a crash in Howell County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Hicks was seriously injured and taken to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains while Guffey sustained minor injuries.
HOWELL COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mutual Aid#Accident#Nexstar Media Inc
KHBS

Beaver Lake gas prices give some Arkansas boaters pause

ROGERS, Ark. — With the Fourth of July weekend coming up, lakes are expected to get busy. One family who plans on being out on Beaver Lake this weekend is finding a new way to save on gas while on the boat. “With the gas prices as high as...
BEAVER, AR
ksgf.com

Man Wanted In Stone County Now In Custody

(KTTS News) — Police in Seymour have arrested a wanted man after a short pursuit. KY3 says Jordan Tinker, 25, had been on the run since nearly hitting a Taney County law enforcement officer, running from Christian County deputies, and fleeing a traffic stop in Stone County.
STONE COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
tncontentexchange.com

Branson two vehicle crash leaves three seriously injured

Two men and a woman were serious injured in a two vehicle crash on Saturday, June 18, one mile west of Branson. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Jacob Wynn, 33, was traveling east on Missouri-376 at a high rate of speed when his 2014 BMW 320i failed to negotiate a curve, crossed the center of the road and struck and incoming westbound 2007 Toyota Tacoma head-on, being driven by Robert Blivin, 62, of Herculaneum, Missouri. Both vehicles then traveled off the north side of the roadway.
BRANSON, MO
KYTV

Authorities capture man on the run from Stone County, Mo.

MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Webster County authorities captured a man wanted out of Stone County, Mo. Police in Seymour, Mo. arrested Jordan Tinker, 25, after a short pursuit. Investigators wanted him for nearly hitting a Taney County law enforcement officer, running from officers in Christian County, and fleeing a traffic stop in Stone County. Those events triggered a manhunt in the Reeds Spring Junction area.
STONE COUNTY, MO
5NEWS

Rodeo of Ozarks kicks off Annual Parade in Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Hundreds of people lined up along Emma Avenue in Springdale to watch the Annual Rodeo of Ozarks parade Saturday, June 25. A little heat didn't stop the cowboys and cowgirls. “We have a lot of different people in the parade,” said, Kelsey Smith. They lined...
SPRINGDALE, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy