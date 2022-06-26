ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Car crash into popular restaurant in cooper-young

By Myracle Evans
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police said there was...

WREG

Motorcycle wreck kills one in Highland Heights

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a motorcycle wreck Monday night in the Highland Heights neighborhood where a man later died from his injuries. MPD responded to the crash around 8 p.m. Monday night at National and Coleman. They said a motorcycle was involved in a wreck with a sedan. Police said a man […]
MEMPHIS, TN
wtva.com

1 killed, 3 injured in Marshall County shootout

HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. (WTVA) - The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shootout on Highway 178, WMC-TV in Memphis, Tennessee, reports. The shooting happened between two vehicles at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Monday, June 27. Deputies were called to the scene of a crash and found three...
MARSHALL COUNTY, MS
WREG

1 dead, 3 injured in Holly Springs shooting

HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. — One man is dead and three others were injured in a shooting Monday night in Holly Springs, Mississippi, authorities say. The Marshall County coroner says the shooting took place around 10:40 on Highway 178. Officers said the initial call was for an accident but found the vehicle shot several times when […]
HOLLY SPRINGS, MS
WREG

Not enough chicken leads to gunfire at anniversary party

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a man tried to kill his brother-in-law during an argument at a couple’s anniversary party in South Memphis. Police say Deandre Dandridge and Tiara Munn were celebrating their fifth anniversary April 8, and had invited several family members to a party at their home on Woodland Avenue. That’s when police […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Two dead in possible West Memphis murder-suicide, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Two people are dead after a possible murder-suicide in West Memphis Monday. Police say officers responded to a shots fired call on Madison Avenue after 12:30 a.m. They entered the residence and found two gunshot victims. The victims, a man and a woman, were pronounced dead at the scene. West Memphis officials have […]
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
WREG

Horn Lake teen and baby missing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 17-year-old girl and a 2-day-old baby are missing from Horn Lake, Mississippi, and authorities are asking for help finding them. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation early Tuesday issued an Endangered Child Alert for Angela Gail Kirk, 17, and the baby, Kyron Legend Kirk. They were last seen around 6 p.m. Monday […]
HORN LAKE, MS
WATN Local Memphis

Woman, man killed in possible West Memphis murder-suicide

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — A man and a woman died in a possible murder-suicide in West Memphis, Arkansas, early Monday morning. A press release from the West Memphis Police Department said officers were called to 815 Madison Ave. at 12:33 a.m. on Monday, June 27, for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived and entered the home, they found a man and woman dead inside.
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
Nationwide Report

Woman hospitalized after a vehicle slams into a restaurant in Midtown (Memphis, TN)

Woman hospitalized after a vehicle slams into a restaurant in Midtown (Memphis, TN)Nationwide Report. On Sunday, a woman suffered injuries after her car ran into the entrance of Bob’s Barksdale Restaurant in Midtown. As per the initial information, the three-vehicle wreck took place on Cooper Street at approximately 1:45 p.m. The preliminary reports revealed that the longtime breakfast and lunch spot was still serving customers when a car crashed into the front door backwards [...]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Information for animal cruelty suspect nets $5,500 reward

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - If you heard about Riona the dog giving kisses and wagging her tail to the sound of her caretaker’s voice you’d never know she’s facing the battle of her life. The dog is recovering from being burned by a person police are still searching for.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Car crashes into Cooper Street diner

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was injured when her car careened into the entrance of Bob’s Barksdale Restaurant in Midtown on Sunday. The longtime breakfast and lunch spot was still serving customers when the wreck happened at about 1:45 p.m., with the car entering the front door backwards, witnesses said. One person was sitting in […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

‘Heartbreaking’ homicide in North Memphis still unsolved

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot and killed during a trip to a convenience store in North Memphis, leaving his family to mourn. Newly released pictures of the man detectives believe to be responsible has given the family a chance at justice. “It’s just so shocking, heartbreaking,” Georiesha Minter, cousin of the victim, said. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Victim critically injured from hit-and-run crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are looking for a hit-and-run suspect. Investigators said the victim was seriously hurt Saturday night on Elvis Presley Boulevard near Timothy Road. The victim was hit by a white SUV similar to the one above that did not stop after the crash. The white...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man hurt after Cordova shooting, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is severely hurt after a shooting in Cordova. At approximately 1:45 PM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a shooting in the 2000 block of Steeplebrook Drive. When officers arrived, they found a man shot. The victim was taken to Baptist East in...
MEMPHIS, TN

