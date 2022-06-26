Car crash into popular restaurant in cooper-young

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a motorcycle wreck Monday night in the Highland Heights neighborhood where a man later died from his injuries. MPD responded to the crash around 8 p.m. Monday night at National and Coleman. They said a motorcycle was involved in a wreck with a sedan. Police said a man […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Officials are investigating a crash involving a garbage truck in Frayser. The Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a crash just after 12:30 p.m. at the intersections of Watkins Street and Frayser Boulevard. A garbage truck struck two poles and the power was knocked out in...
HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. — One man is dead and three others were injured in a shooting Monday night in Holly Springs, Mississippi, authorities say. The Marshall County coroner says the shooting took place around 10:40 on Highway 178. Officers said the initial call was for an accident but found the vehicle shot several times when […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for a group of thirsty thieves who stole baskets full of liquor from Kimbrough’s Liquor early Friday morning. Police said that the men pulled up to the store on Union Avenue and used a sledgehammer to break the front door. Video...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a man tried to kill his brother-in-law during an argument at a couple’s anniversary party in South Memphis. Police say Deandre Dandridge and Tiara Munn were celebrating their fifth anniversary April 8, and had invited several family members to a party at their home on Woodland Avenue. That’s when police […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 17-year-old girl and a 2-day-old baby are missing from Horn Lake, Mississippi, and authorities are asking for help finding them. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation early Tuesday issued an Endangered Child Alert for Angela Gail Kirk, 17, and the baby, Kyron Legend Kirk. They were last seen around 6 p.m. Monday […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have released footage of suspects wanted for burglarizing a local church. The incident happened at Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, 1761 W. Shelby Dr., on June 24. Surveillance from the burglary showed the suspects entering a garage by cutting the door lock, MPD said. The...
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — A man and a woman died in a possible murder-suicide in West Memphis, Arkansas, early Monday morning. A press release from the West Memphis Police Department said officers were called to 815 Madison Ave. at 12:33 a.m. on Monday, June 27, for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived and entered the home, they found a man and woman dead inside.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A fast-food customer who was upset about $2 caused $10,000 worth of damage, according to officers with the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Memphis Police are looking for a suspect they say threatened employees and vandalized a McDonald’s in Frayser. Employees told police the customer was...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - If you heard about Riona the dog giving kisses and wagging her tail to the sound of her caretaker’s voice you’d never know she’s facing the battle of her life. The dog is recovering from being burned by a person police are still searching for.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was injured when her car careened into the entrance of Bob’s Barksdale Restaurant in Midtown on Sunday. The longtime breakfast and lunch spot was still serving customers when the wreck happened at about 1:45 p.m., with the car entering the front door backwards, witnesses said. One person was sitting in […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have released photos of a suspect after a shooting on Beale Street left one man dead. The shooting happened April 28 at 1 a.m. MPD said the 19-year-old victim was shot multiple times in the 100 block of Beale during a fistfight. He died...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot and killed during a trip to a convenience store in North Memphis, leaving his family to mourn. Newly released pictures of the man detectives believe to be responsible has given the family a chance at justice. “It’s just so shocking, heartbreaking,” Georiesha Minter, cousin of the victim, said. […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are looking for a hit-and-run suspect. Investigators said the victim was seriously hurt Saturday night on Elvis Presley Boulevard near Timothy Road. The victim was hit by a white SUV similar to the one above that did not stop after the crash. The white...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is severely hurt after a shooting in Cordova. At approximately 1:45 PM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a shooting in the 2000 block of Steeplebrook Drive. When officers arrived, they found a man shot. The victim was taken to Baptist East in...
MEMPHIS. TN. — Two men are wanted after stealing laundry detergent from Dollar General, according to the Memphis Police Department. Police said it happened on June 13 around 2:30 p.m. at the store on 4701 Neely Road at Dollar General. MPD said that the two men entered the store...
