Car crash into popular restaurant in cooper-young

Woman hospitalized after a vehicle slams into a restaurant in Midtown (Memphis, TN)Nationwide Report. On Sunday, a woman suffered injuries after her car ran into the entrance of Bob’s Barksdale Restaurant in Midtown. As per the initial information, the three-vehicle wreck took place on Cooper Street at approximately 1:45 p.m. The preliminary reports revealed that the longtime breakfast and lunch spot was still serving customers when a car crashed into the front door backwards [...]

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO