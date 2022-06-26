ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Fulham make £11m bid for Manchester United outcast Andreas Pereira with midfielder left weighing up whether he wants to join Premier League new boys, try to impress Erik ten Hag or make Flamengo loan permanent

By Sami Mokbel For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Fulham have made an £11million offer for Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira.

The 26-year-old is currently on loan at Brazilian club Flamengo but now has the option of returning to the Premier League with newly-promoted Fulham.

The Cottagers have made an initial £8.6million offer, rising to £11m if certain performance related targets are met.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45P70s_0gMlYtEt00
Fulham have submitted an offer to sign Andreas Pereira from Manchester United
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jWtf7_0gMlYtEt00
Pereira is currently on loan at Flamengo, but Fulham want to bring him back to England

It is now up to Pereira to decide if he wants to join Fulham, have a crack at trying to impress new United boss Erik ten Hag or prioritise a permanent deal with Flamengo.

Importantly, though, it is understood United will listen to offers for Pereira this summer as Ten Hag looks to reshape his squad.

As it stands, Pereira is available to play for Flamengo against Tolima in the Copa Libertadores later this week.

Indeed, Flamengo are keen on trying to secure Pereira to a permanent deal following his impressive displays for the club since arriving on loan in August, scoring seven goals and providing three assists and 52 matches.

But the Brazilian have found complications in trying to strike a deal with United for Pereira and Fulham are now hoping to take advantage of the impasse.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KkdSS_0gMlYtEt00
Pereira could still opt to return to Old Trafford to try to impress new manager Erik ten Hag

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku ends his Blues nightmare by re-joining Inter Milan on a season-long loan... six months after he kept the door open to San Siro return in bombshell interview

Romelu Lukaku has completed a sensational return to Inter Milan after a nightmare second spell at Chelsea. The Belgian striker endured a season to forget after re-joining the Blues for £98million last summer as he massively struggled for form on the pitch and also created friction off it with a bombshell interview.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'It's like coming home': Romelu Lukaku reveals he is 'very happy' after returning to Inter Milan on loan after his miserable time at Chelsea... as striker reveals he stayed in contact with boss Simone Inzaghi all last season

Romelu Lukaku has expressed his delight after rejoining Inter Milan on loan from Chelsea. Lukaku headed to Chelsea last year for £97.5million, but, despite some encouraging early signs, the move didn't work out. The Belgium international was clearly unsettled in London and made no secret of his desire to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: The FA sanction a full disciplinary hearing into the conduct of England's diversity consultant Edleen John after bullying allegations... with all options on the table after more claims were lodged

The Football Association have sanctioned a full disciplinary hearing into the conduct of the England team's diversity consultant Edleen John amid bullying allegations first revealed by Sportsmail. We can also disclose that at least three more FA employees have made claims against John, the governing body's director of international relations,...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Son of a trawlerman Jack Nowell knows better than to go on post-training excursions these days as the England winger targets a starting berth in Saturday's series opener against the Wallabies in Perth

As the son of a trawlerman, you might expect Jack Nowell to have been the first volunteer for England’s fishing trip out on the Indian Ocean this week. The team cast off from their base in Perth for an afternoon on the water but Nowell, after eight years in the international camp and even more injuries, knows when it is time to give his body a rest.
RUGBY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andreas Pereira
Person
Erik Ten Hag
Daily Mail

Chelsea will hold talks with Raphinha's agent as they press to finalise a deal for the Leeds winger and fend off any late threat from Barcelona after Deco is spotted outside the Nou Camp

Chelsea will hold talks with Raphinha's agent Deco today as they press to finalise the Leeds winger's signing and head off any late threat from Barcelona. The club have offered a five year deal worth around £118,000 a week and agreed a £55m fee plus add-ons with Leeds as they look to secure their first signing of the window.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Former world No 1 Venus Williams is set to make a shock Wimbledon return as five-time winner submits last-minute wildcard request to pair up with Brit Jamie Murray in the mixed doubles

Venus Williams will make a shock Wimbledon return by teaming up with Jamie Murray in the mixed doubles. The 42-year-old, who has won the Wimbledon women’s singles title five times, women’s doubles title six times and was a mixed doubles finalist in 2006, has put in a last-minute request for a wildcard into the tournament draw.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Nelson Piquet is warned he faces being BANNED from Formula One if he doesn't publicly apologise to Lewis Hamilton after calling him the N-word while discussing clash with arch rival Max Verstappen

Former world champion Nelson Piquet has been warned that he could face a ban from Formula One if he doesn't publicly apologise to Sir Lewis Hamilton for using a racial slur to describe him in an interview. Piquet used the derogatory Portuguese phrase 'neguinho' while referring to the seven-time world...
MOTORSPORTS
Daily Mail

'Everyone had it, we said nothing': Tennis star Alize Cornet makes bombshell claim players HID Covid symptoms in an 'epidemic' at the French Open and says there is a 'tacit agreement' to play on... as Wimbledon is hit by withdrawals of Cilic and Berrettini

French tennis star Alize Cornet has made a bombshell claim that players have adopted a 'tacit agreement' to deliberately hide Covid-19 cases on tour, saying that there was 'an epidemic' at last month's French Open. The world No 37 later backtracked and insisting her remarks were 'to emphasise that the...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#Fulham#Flamengo#Brazilian#The Premier League#Cottagers
Daily Mail

The last-gasp victory at Brentford promised brighter days ahead for Leeds... but the imminent sales of Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha appear to have the Yorkshire club back where they started under Jesse Marsch

When Leeds United star Raphinha climbed into the away end at Brentford following the final match of the Premier League season, it felt as if the flares burning around him were fuelling hope of a brighter day. The team had survived and a fire-sale would be avoided. What has played...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Chelsea centre-back Levi Colwill attracts Premier League interest after an impressive loan spell with Huddersfield Town as Leicester, Southampton and Everton eye the 19-year-old

Chelsea defender Levi Colwill is wanted by Leicester City and Southampton. The 19-year-old centre-back had an impressive season on loan at Huddersfield Town last season and has also attracted interest from Everton. Leicester are particularly keen but need to offload Jannik Vestergaard first. The defender, who is a product of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Man City bolster coaching staff by securing Enzo Maresca to serve as Pep Guardiola's No 2 after convincing him to turn down managerial jobs to become the assistant at Premier League champions

Manchester City have secured Enzo Maresca to become Pep Guardiola's new assistant coach. A deal has now been agreed for the 42-year old to return to City where he was in charge of the club's development squad in 2020. The Premier League champions had to work hard to convince Maresca...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Carson Pickett makes history by becoming the first player with a limb difference to earn a cap for the United States national team... as defender who was born without a left forearm and hand starts against Colombia

Carson Pickett made history for the United States women's national team on Tuesday when she became the first player to appear with a limb difference. The left-back, who plays for the North Carolina Courage in the National Women's Soccer League, was born without a left forearm and hand. Appearing for...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Fulham F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Manchester United confident of landing first signing of Erik ten Hag's Old Trafford revolution as deal nears for £12.9million Feyenoord defender Tyrell Malacia following positive talks

Manchester United are confident of signing £12.9m Feyenoord left-back Tyrell Malacia after talks on Wednesday. United now need to agree personal terms with the 22-year-old, which is expected to be straightforward. It is anticipated that Malacia will become the first signing of the Erik ten Hag era at United...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Debutant Issy Wong is on song as England build momentum in their rain-sodden Test against South Africa... as she reflects on living the dream by taking two key wickets but admits 'it hasn't sunk in yet to be honest'

Issy Wong admitted she was living the dream after pulling on an England shirt for the first time and taking two crucial wickets as the home side gained momentum on a rain-affected day three at Taunton. The 20-year-old took two late wickets in the final half an hour of play...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Jimmy Anderson hopes to be fit to return for England's re-arranged final test against India this week, as the smiling star hails the 'calmest' dressing room he has known and insists 'that belief can go a long way'

Jimmy Anderson hopes to be fit to return on Friday to the 'calmest' England dressing room he has known and renew hostilities with India. The re-arranged final Test at Edgbaston will provide another opportunity for Anderson to buy into the new England philosophy that has brought a smile to even his famously grumpy on-field face.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

'Why is there any pressure? I'm still 19... It's a joke': Emma Raducanu dismisses scrutiny on her and insists 'I'm a Slam champion' in a staunch defence of her second-round Wimbledon exit, stressing she's proud of winning a match after injury-hit year

Emma Raducanu shrugged off talk of pressure on her shoulders as 'a joke' and insisted reaching the second round of Wimbledon was something to be proud of. Living up to the hype has proved impossible for the 19-year-old so far and, a year after rocketing to stardom with a run to the fourth round and then achieving the unthinkable in New York, she slipped to a meek 6-3, 6-3 loss to France's Caroline Garcia on Centre Court.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Lee Westwood insists he does not believe his Ryder Cup hopes should be at risk because of his decision to jump ship and join the mega-rich LIV Golf tour... as he says he 'should still have the opportunity' to play despite controversy

A defiant Lee Westwood does not believe his Ryder Cup chances should be threatened by his decision to sign up to the LIV Golf Invitational Series. Last week the DP World Tour fined each of the 17 players who played in the Saudi-backed venture's first event in Hertfordshire earlier this month £100,000 and banned them from next week's Scottish Open.
GOLF
Daily Mail

Everton to open talks with goalkeeper Jordan Pickford over a new contract at Goodison Park after he played a crucial role in keeping the Merseyside club in the Premier League

Everton are to open talks over a new contract for goalkeeper Jordan Pickford as they look to secure the England international's long-term future. The 28-year old has two years left on his current deal and Everton will discuss an extension in the coming weeks. Pickford, who joined Everton from Sunderland...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Derby expect to finalise their takeover today as local property developer David Clowes prepares to save Rams from extinction... after the club confirm they've worked hard 'to complete this extremely complex transaction'

The takeover of Derby by property developer David Clowes is expected to be completed on Thursday, the club's joint administrators have said. Quantuma announced on Sunday they had formally accepted Clowes' offer to buy the beleaguered Sky Bet League One club and hoped to conclude the sale by Wednesday. That...
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

MIKE DICKSON: Emma Raducanu needs more consistency off the court with her coaches in order to enjoy further success in Grand Slams... she may be young, but she cannot wait

Andy Murray once predicted a young Caroline Garcia would become world No 1. Presumably the corporations who have invested millions in sponsoring Emma Raducanu were given similar expert forecasts about the British teenager’s long-term potential. Murray is just out so far on Garcia, who has peaked at No 4...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

448K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy