Jewelry designer Brent Neale has linked up with Edie Parker, creating a three-piece capsule collection of fine jewelry pendants for the weed enthusiast. “When Brett [Heyman, founder of Edie Parker] and I were introduced by a mutual friend, we started talking about how fun it would be to do something together since our aesthetics are naturally aligned,” Brent Neale explained. “In honor of her ever-growing weed business, Flower, we decided on the thematic leaf. I wanted the piece to feel very graphic and have a real color block vibe so we split the pendant up into three separate parts and cut custom gemstone inlay for each section.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 42 MINUTES AGO