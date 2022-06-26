ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olly Alexander puts on a risqué display in a mesh cut-out ensemble as Years & Years perform on the final day of Glastonbury Festival

By Kenzi Devine For Mailonline
 3 days ago

Glastonbury Festival is drawing to a close after five jam-packed days of performances from the best in the business.

And keen to go out with a bang, Olly Alexander certainly caught the eye as he performed on the Other Stage at the Worthy Farm, Pilton festival.

The 31-year-old sported a mesh, cut-out catsuit for the performance - which included a cold shoulder detail, strapped cut-outs and skintight fit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ec5Wj_0gMlYqai00
Daring: Olly Alexander, 31, put on a risqué display in a mesh cut-out ensemble on Sunday as he performed on the final day of Glastonbury Festival

Olly layered a cropped leather jacket on top of the daring ensemble for part of the performance, throwing it off as he stormed the stage.

Adding thigh-high boots to the ensemble, his brunette locks were shaved into a skinhead cut, with a vertical line design carved into it.

The star donned a pair of dark sunglasses for the performance, accessorising with an array of silver jewellery.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eV0pc_0gMlYqai00
Cut out: The star sported a mesh, cut-out catsuit for the performance - which included a cold shoulder detail, strapped cut-outs and skintight fit
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UyXcz_0gMlYqai00
Skinhead: His brunette locks were shaved into a skinhead cut, with a vertical line design carved into it
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38cT6x_0gMlYqai00
Accessories: The star donned a pair of dark sunglasses for the performance, accessorising with an array of silver jewellery
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HQSvR_0gMlYqai00

Putting on an energetic performance, Olly was surrounded by back-up dancers dressed in black leather jackets.

A bashed-up telephone box joined him on stage, as he used the prop to his advantage - dancing inside and around it.

Taking the energetic performance to the next level, Olly jumped onto the back of a backing dancer - who was clad with a motorbike helmet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LgKt8_0gMlYqai00
Props: A bashed-up telephone box joined him on stage, as he used the prop to his advantage - dancing inside and around it
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mYsfF_0gMlYqai00
Crew: Putting on an energetic performance, Olly was surrounded by back-up dancers dressed in black leather jackets
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UT3ni_0gMlYqai00
All-black: Olly's leather jacket featured a lace up arm detail and cropped design

Pointing at the audience, the star showed off a slew of dance moves, giving the performance his all.

Years & Years is now Olly's solo project, after initially being formed as a band back in 2010.

The star was the penultimate act to grace the Other Stage, prefacing Pet Shop Boys - who are to close off the festival.

It comes after a jam-packed five days, as the festival returned for the first time in three years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41ZUAZ_0gMlYqai00
Solo: The star took to the stage as his solo project Years & Years, which is now his solo project - after being created as a band back in 2010
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NbEXB_0gMlYqai00
Amping up the energy: Taking the energetic performance to the next level, Olly jumped onto the back of a backing dancer - who was clad with a motorbike helmet

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

