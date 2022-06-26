ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Why doesn’t TikTok star Khaby Lame speak?

By Tereza Shkurtaj
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jFoyb_0gMlYmJ200

TIKTOK has led to some of the highest-paid content creators across various social media platforms.

After dethroning Charli D’Amelio as the most followed person on TikTok, Khaby Lame's fortune is rising without ever saying a word.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4abzLI_0gMlYmJ200
TikTok star Khaby Lame's videos have made him famous without even speaking

Why doesn't TikTok star Khaby Lame speak?

Khaby Lame is known for his funny, viral TikTok videos.

He adds his wide-eyed stare and infamous hand gesture to videos mocking life hacks, magic tricks and everyday events, as well as creating clips of himself dancing.

Unlike other influencers, however, the 22-year-old has been racking up likes without saying a single word.

Lame said in an interview with CNN: "I came up with the idea because I was seeing these videos circulating, and I liked the idea of bringing some simplicity to it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PqIHS_0gMlYmJ200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eNWsc_0gMlYmJ200

"The type of gesture came by chance, but the silence didn't.

"I thought of a way to reach as many people as possible. And the best way was not to speak."

And although he is silent in all his videos, Khaby is fluent in both, English and Italian.

He attributed his popularity to his facial expressions.

Lame continued: "this simplicity makes people laugh and I love it."

How many followers does Khaby Lame have on TikTok?

In June 2022, Khaby became the most followed person on TikTok.

With 144.2million followers, he bumped former No1, Charli D'Amelio, to second place with her 142.8millon.

His bio reads: "If u wanna laugh u r in the right place."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mhxKE_0gMlYmJ200
Khaby Lame outside Boss fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Credit: Getty Images - Getty

According to Social Blade, as of 2022, Khaby gains an average of almost 100,000 TikTok followers a day.

You can follow him @khaby.lame.

On Instagram, he has over 78million followers. @khaby00.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xVpHi_0gMlYmJ200https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Yf8EV_0gMlYmJ200

What is Khaby Lame's net worth?

Lame's net worth is estimated to be around $5million, according to Techie Gamers.

His partnerships include:

  • Barilla, an Italian food company
  • Dream11, an Indian fantasy sports platform

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Azealia Banks Calls Beyoncé A Creep Who Watches Everything She Does

Azealia Banks is getting a lot of deserved praise right now. She has always been a champion for house music and her early work certainly fits within that genre. Some fans believe her contributions to house music are immense and that Beyoncé and Drake's latest forays into house music can be attributed to Banks' influence.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charli D'amelio
HipHopDX.com

Lil Kim Ridiculed On Twitter For Plastic Surgery By People Unaware Of Her Nightmare Past

Los Angeles, CA – Lil Kim was one of the many Hip Hop legends who took the stage at the 2022 BET Awards on Sunday night (June 26) to honor Bad Boy Records founder Diddy. The 52-year-old mogul was this year’s recipient of the BET Lifetime Achievement Award and treated to a career-spanning tribute that included performances from Faith Evans, Shyne and Jodeci.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn#Italian#Social Blade
The Independent

Nick Cannon says it costs ex-wife, Mariah Carey $150,000 ‘just to walk out the house’

Nick Cannon has spoken about his relationship with ex-wife Mariah Carey and how it cost her over “$150,000” or more “just to walk out that house” when they were together.The 41-year-old television host discussed his marriage during a recent interview on The Joe Budden Podcast, recalling how he took a step back from his career when he first tied the knot. According to Cannon, he was focused “on the business of getting married,” at the time, and “protecting” his relationship with Carey.“When you’re married to one of the biggest icons in music, there’s things you must protect, there’s privacy,”...
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

D.L. Hughley's Daughter Calls Out Mo'Nique, "You're Disgusting... Get Some Help"

The dispute between Mo'Nique and D.L. Hughley isn't quite over yet. What started as a contract issue, has now become a full-out social media quarrel. While on stage at a comedy show last weekend, Mo said some hurtful words about D.L. and stated that she was supposed to headline the event. From there, everything went haywire.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
HollywoodLife

Jason Momoa Poses With His 2 Kids In Rare Photo After Lisa Bonet Split

Jason Momoa, 42, gave fans a glimpse of the bond he shares with his two kids, in his latest Instagram post. The actor posed with his daughter Lola, 14, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 13, who he shares with ex Lisa Bonet, at a recent UN conference for ocean conservation, in a new pic. They were all smiles as they had their arms around each other and looked at the camera.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Cardi B Shows Off Son Wave, 9 Mos., & His Killer Dance Moves On Family Day With Offset: Watch

Cardi B, 29, gave her fans an adorable glimpse of her nine-month-old son Wave, in her latest Instagram post! The rapper cheered on her youngest child as he danced by quickly kicking his feet in the arms of his dad Offset, 30, in a new video she shared to her story. The tot was wearing an all white outfit as he smiled, which in turn, caused his proud father to smile before sweetly kissing him on the cheek.
THEATER & DANCE
Vibe

Drake Names Tristan Thompson His Best Man As He Weds 23 Brides In “Falling Back” Music Video

Click here to read the full article. Drake has finally “settled down” and “tied the knot,” but, not in the traditional sense. The Toronto-bred musician walked down the aisle to “marry” 23 different women in the music video for his latest single, “Falling Back.” The uptempo song is featured on his surprise album Honestly Nevermind released last Friday (June 17). In the Director X-directed video, the dapper groom is given a pep talk by NBA player and fellow Toronto native Tristan Thompson whose public dating profile adds humor to the fictional nuptials. The two men are real-life friends who have been seen...
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Cardi B Claps Back At Troll Who Says Kulture, 3, Has Autism: ‘Ya’ll Have To Diagnose Her With Something’

Cardi B. proved she’s a proud mama bear that’s ready to protect her cubs at a moment’s notice. The “Bodak Yellow” singer fired back at a Twitter troll on Friday, June 24 after the online critic said her 3-year-old daughter, Kulture, was autistic in a since-deleted tweet. Cardi, who shares Kulture and 9-month-old son Wave with rapper Offset, replied, “My daughter is not autistic…You can’t call her ugly so y’all have to diagnose her wit something. Go play in traffic bitch.”
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Pregnant Nicky, Tessa Hilton show off baby bumps in matching swimsuits

Sisters-in-law Nicky and Tessa Hilton are showing off their pregnancy progress poolside. The fashion designer, 38, and the model, 28, wore matching pink-and-purple Liberty floral one-piece swimsuits from A Pea in the Pod ($128) while lounging on Tuesday. “Suns out ☀️ Bumps out 🤰,” Nicky wrote on Instagram. “Can’t wait for the cousins to meet each other!” Tessa — who’s married to Nicky’s brother, Barron Hilton — commented, “Love you! So soon!” She reposted the same image on Wednesday, writing, “Matching bumps 🤰🏼🤰🏼The count down [sic] begins!” She cradled her budding belly in the sweet shot, while Nicky posed with one arm behind her head. Both...
CELEBRITIES
buzzfeednews.com

Billie Eilish Revealed She Slept In A Bed With Her Parents And Brother Until The Age Of 11 Due To Her Debilitating Separation Anxiety

Over the years since she shot to fame as a young teenager, Billie Eilish has gained huge success. In fact, the 20-year-old singer-songwriter is already halfway to achieving the super-rare EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony awards) status!. Aside from her career-focused accolades, however, Billie has long been vocal about...
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
547K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy