Law

Chipotle customers who got orders delivered could be owed money after $4million lawsuit – deadline is in two days

By Adrian Zorzut, James Duffy
 3 days ago
CHIPOTLE customers who got orders delivered to them could be owed money after lawsuit against the restaurant franchise was settled for $4million.

The class-action lawsuit was filed in 2021, and the deadline for affected consumers to file a claim is Tuesday, June 28.

Customers who ordered Chipotle via the company's app and website might be eligible for a refund

The suit claimed that while Chipotle promised free or $1 delivery fees, customers were actually charged more.

In fact, those who opted for delivery often found themselves forking out a 10 percent service charge and between 12 and 15 percent more for food, according to the Krazy Coupon Lady.

That means customers who ordered $40 worth of food were hit with a $4 service fee that wouldn't have been charged on a pickup order.

If you ordered your Chipotle food in the last two years, you could be eligible for a refund.

Anyone who placed an order on the Chipotle App or website between May 11, 2020, and January 19, 2022, might be entitled to a piece of the $4million.

The lawsuit splits claimants into two groups: members of the Chipotle Rewards program and those who are not.

Non-members will split $1million in cash into equal parts depending on how many claims are submitted.

Chipotle Rewards members will be able to divide the other $3million into vouchers rather than cash payments.

The voucher should equal the amount of one regular-priced entrée valued at $8.50.

Unfortunately, if you ordered Chipotle but didn't do it directly through the company's website or app then you won't be part of this settlement.

You'll need to file a claim by June 28, 2022, to get your payout.

To submit a claim, head to the official settlement website and follow the prompts.

You'll need your Unique ID on the settlement notice you received in the mail to file your claim.

If you lost or never got a settlement notice, contact the settlement administrator to get one by calling (855) 675-3034.

The Sun compiled a list of companies that are "shrinkflating" their products.

We also reviewed the Mexican-style pizza at Taco Bell after it returned to the menu.

