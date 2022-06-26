Dinosaur exhibit travels to Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka was home to a very special dinosaur event this weekend.

The walkthrough Jurassic Quest exhibit was open June 24-26 at Stormont Vail Event Center. The traveling exhibit gives participants a more scientific approach to learning about dinosaurs. The event allowed people of all ages to see accurately sized dinosaurs from the Jurassic era.

“We also have live giant animatronic dinosaurs, you’ll be able to come up and see as they were from the Jurassic era,” Quest Ambassador Jay Fitz said. “That move, that roar, that blink, that interact with you and you’ll be able to experience it all through an educational filter.”

The event also had real artifacts, a raptor training show and rideable dinosaurs.

