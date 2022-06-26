ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Dinosaur exhibit travels to Topeka

By Sara Maloney
KSNT News
KSNT News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gEYsv_0gMlYMYG00

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka was home to a very special dinosaur event this weekend.

The walkthrough Jurassic Quest exhibit was open June 24-26 at Stormont Vail Event Center. The traveling exhibit gives participants a more scientific approach to learning about dinosaurs. The event allowed people of all ages to see accurately sized dinosaurs from the Jurassic era.

“We also have live giant animatronic dinosaurs, you’ll be able to come up and see as they were from the Jurassic era,” Quest Ambassador Jay Fitz said. “That move, that roar, that blink, that interact with you and you’ll be able to experience it all through an educational filter.”

The event also had real artifacts, a raptor training show and rideable dinosaurs.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

KSNT News

‘The biggest project in zoo history,’ $8M

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Zoo broke ground on the new Giraffe and Friends Exhibit on June 8th, 2021.  “This Giraffe facility is sitting on about a 5-acre site. There is an enormous amount of activity going on right now. When it is all complete, this building will interact with an antelope facility that will […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Kansas state park hit by blue-green algae water warning

OSAGE COUNTY (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks on Tuesday issued a warning for people to stay out of the water at a state park due to a blue-green algae bloom. The Pomona State Park, situated in Osage County, put out a warning via Facebook on June 28 asking people to avoid […]
OSAGE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Topeka vet warns dog owners of heat stoke risks

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Dogs can suffer from extreme temperatures during the summer just as much as people can. During the high temperatures of the summer months, its important to remember that our furry friends can suffer from the heat too. “It takes 60 days for pets to accumulate to weather,” said Dr. Robert Johnson, at […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka park may get renamed after unsung hero

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Southeast Topeka neighborhood is moving forward with plans to recognize a local unsung hero in a monumental way. On Tuesday night, the Hi-Crest Neighborhood Improvement Association presented a proposal to the Shawnee County Parks and Recreation. The proposal is to change the name of “PineCrest Park” to “Nellie Hogan Park”. Nellie […]
TOPEKA, KS
Cameron Eittreim

Who Has The Tastiest Diner In Kansas City, Missouri?

The diner is one of the most well known types of dining establishments in the country. When you go on a long road trip, there is no doubt that you'll see some kind of diner along the way. Kansas City, Missouri is home to a few well known diners. Many of these restaurants focus on the formula of 24 hour comfort food, whether it be breakfast or an affordable dinner.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSNT News

Brew at the Zoo returns to Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center brought back their ever popular event, Brew at the Zoo for the summer of 2022. Brew at the Zoo, has been a popular zoo fundraiser in previous years but has been somewhat subdued recently because of the pandemic. However, the Brew at the Zoo event is […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Dinosaurs are back at Stormont Vail Events Center

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Stormont Vail Events Center has brought back Jurassic Quest this summer. Jurassic Quest is a walk among the Cretaceous, Jurassic and Triassic periods. There are exhibits with ancient ocean dwellers including the largest apex predator that ever existed – a moving, life-size, 50-foot-long Megalodon. Jurassic Quest visitors will: Walk among animatronic […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Cut your grass, Topeka warns residents

TOPEKA (KSNT)- It’s the last thing you want to do on a hot day, but Topeka is cracking down on lawn maintenance. From May to September Topeka responds to over 1,200 overgrown lawns. Once a notice has been issued the resident has 10 days to start chopping. “If they elect not to, we then return […]
TOPEKA, KS
LJWORLD

City of Lawrence provides more details on July 3 fireworks display and related events

The City of Lawrence has provided more details about this year’s Independence Day community celebration and fireworks display, which is slated for Sunday. As previously reported, the fireworks display will begin around 9:45 p.m. at the Shenk Sports Complex at 23rd and Iowa streets. The nearby Dole Institute, 2350 Petefish Drive, will be hosting family-friendly activities beginning at 5:30 p.m. In the event of inclement weather, the event will take place on Monday.
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

How to enjoy summer weekends in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – During the coming weekends, there are many outdoor activities in Topeka to enjoy the warm weather of the summer. This weekend: Sunshine Reggae Roots Festival will host their 5th annual event. It will feature bands, food trucks, beer gardens and more. The event will be outside at the corner of 8th and […]
TOPEKA, KS
KCTV 5

All counties placed on drought watch as heat wave creeps across Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - All 105 Kansas counties have been placed under at least a drought watch as a record heat wave makes its way across the Sunflower State. The Kansas Water Office says on Monday, June 27, Governor Laura Kelly signed Executive Order #22-06 which declared updated drought emergencies for Kansas counties.
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Pond tours aim to inspire people to start water gardens

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Area Water Garden Society Pond Tour was held on Saturday to showcase different ponds in the area. The pond tour is the 31st annual tour and features seven local gardens, five are in residences and two are in public gardens. This is the first tour to happen in a couple […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Highland Park summer basketball series wraps up in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT)- The Highland Park summer series wrapped up in Topeka on Tuesday. Eight area high school teams, ten teams total, joined for the summer tournament at Topeka West High School. The event was originally scheduled to be held at Highland Park, who hosted the tournament, but was moved to West. Highland Park, Junction City, […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

KHP preps for the holiday weekend

TOPEKA (KSNT)– The Superintendent at the Kansas Highway Patrol joined 27 News on the morning show to discuss how they are preparing to keep the community safe over the holiday weekend. Herman Jones also discussed the Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort (CARE) Patrol Operation, and how the KHP is collaborating with other states to ensure […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Spirit of Kansas annual events hosted by Shawnee Co.

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – Shawnee County Parks and Recreation announced the schedule for the Fourth of July annual festivities. The Spirit of Kansas Fourth of July celebration is a tradition that has been in Shawnee County for over 20 years. The event will have a car show, golf tournaments, food, a blues festival, a fireworks […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Flag retirement just got easier for one Kansas county

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Anytime a U.S. flag becomes tattered or worn to the point it’s no longer a fitting symbol, it requires a proper retirement in a dignified manner. This week, one local county is making that retirement process a little easier. In the heart of downtown Manhattan, there is now a depository box for […]
MANHATTAN, KS
