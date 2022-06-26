ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Firefighters battle gorse blaze at Edinburgh tourist favourite Calton Hill as thick smoke spews from beloved landmark overlooking the city centre

By Charlotte Mclaughlin For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

A huge blaze has been seen ravaging an Edinburgh landmark causing smoke to descend upon the Scottish city.

Firefighters rushed to the scene of the raging inferno at around 3pm to deal with the wildfire which is spreading through gorse bushes on Calton Hill.

The plant - which can be highly flammable - engulfed the city centre, which is a five minute walk away, in a layer of thick black smoke.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service sent four fire engines to the scene and there were no reports of any injuries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vqPhl_0gMlYAxY00
A huge blaze has been seen ravaging an Edinburgh landmark causing smoke to descend upon the Scottish city
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GKVAD_0gMlYAxY00
Firefighters rushed to the scene of the raging inferno at around 3pm to deal with the wildfire which is spreading through gorse bushes on Calton Hill
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qjwgB_0gMlYAxY00
The area is home to the historic Royal High School building and the Nelson Monument, which commemorates his death at the Battle of Trafalgar in 1805.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y5Wwu_0gMlYAxY00

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: 'Four appliances are in attendance and we are currently tackling a large gorse fire.'

The area is home to the historic Royal High School building and the Nelson Monument, a column, which commemorates his death at the Battle of Trafalgar in 1805.

Edinburgh Central MSP Angus Robertson tweeted: 'Very worrying and dramatic scenes from central Edinburgh with fire on Calton Hill by the historic Royal High School building.

'Wishing all the best to the emergency services at the scene.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38he3X_0gMlYAxY00
This picture shows the wildfire at an Edinburgh city centre landmark Calton Hill
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sFztm_0gMlYAxY00
The fire sits in the distance as the buildings appear largely untouched by the blaze

One person on Twitter wrote: 'The air absolutely thick with smoke from the Calton Hill fire. Hope they manage to contain it and nobody gets hurt.'

It did appear to die down this evening as social media users shared pictures and videos of the red hot flames turning grey.

One social media user appeared to point to the dry weather as a reason for the gorse fire.

They said: 'Everything is tinder dry. There’s been very low rainfall in Edinburgh for the last four months.'

The Royal Society for the Protection of Birds said that gorse can be 'highly flammable' if it's not removed properly.

Comments / 0

Related
natureworldnews.com

40 People Dead, 450 Injured in Massive Fire in a Container Storage Facility

As per authorities, a major blaze at a shipping warehouse in southern Bangladesh claimed the lives of 40 individuals and injured around 450 others. In the statement of a forensic official at the state-run Chattagram Medical College Hospital (CMCH), they claimed that as of now, 40 deceased corpses have arrived at the mortuary here, which was then reported by media outlet PTI as said, while at estimated of five firemen were among those killed, BBC News reported.
ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angus Robertson
Daily Mail

Family are forced out of home-town after it became overrun with holiday lets: Nurse and firefighter fiance say they can't afford to live in Dorset seaside town due to soaring rents caused by influx of second homes

A nurse and her firefighter fiance say they can no longer afford to live in their seaside home-town after it became overrun with holiday lets. Chantel Marriott and her partner Joss Gibson say they will have to move out of Swanage, in Dorset, as they can't afford soaring rents caused by second homes.
RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Mother who suffers from incontinence makes a formal complaint after she wet herself in River Island when staff refused to let her use their toilet - and placed a 'Wet Floor' sign next to her

A mum-of-two who suffers from incontinence wet herself in River Island after staff refused to let her use their toilet - and placed a 'Wet Floor' sign next to her. Bianca Artwell, 30, suffers from Functional Neurological Disorder (FND) - a condition that affects her nervous system and how her brain and body send and receive signals.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Calton Hill#Wildfire#Hotspot#Accident#Royal High School
Daily Mail

Death of retired police officer, 83, whose head became trapped between the rails and mattress of his bed at scandal-hit hospital was an 'avoidable accident', inquest hears

The death of a retired police officer whose head became trapped between the rail and mattress of his hospital bed was an 'avoidable accident', a coroner has concluded. Max Dingle, 83, died 15 minutes after he was found 'entrapped' on a ward at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital on May 3, 2020.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Man dies in hospital after farm accident

A man has died in hospital following an accident on a farm in the south west of Scotland. Derek Roan, 71, died from injuries sustained at Barnbarroch Farm near Dalbeattie on Sunday. In a statement, his family said: "We are totally devastated and still in shock about what has happened...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

'My Nightmare Neighbour Next Door' family are ordered to remove eyesore static caravan from outside their £170,000 house after years of complaints from locals

A family which starred on 'My Nightmare Neighbour Next Door' who caused a row with neighbours over an eyesore static caravan outside their home have been ordered to remove it by August. Lillie Goddard and her disabled mother are apparently living in the static caravan alongside her £170,000 property on...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
Daily Mail

Father-of-three, 69, who tried to sell his ex-partner's £1m seaside home whilst she was away and firebombed a neighbour's £40,000 Range Rover is jailed for four years

A scorned boyfriend who tried to sell his ex partner's £1million home from under her and firebombed a neighbour's £40,000 Range Rover after she told police he had been breaking in next door has been jailed. Graham Harmes, 69, waged a five-month stalking campaign against Dr Margit Szel,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Family of grandfather, 74, who died after drunkenly falling 8FT over a stair rail and landing on his head sue JD Wetherspoon for £150,000 blaming its 'unusual design' for causing his death

The 74 year-old grandfather died on New Year's Day 2018 after he fell eight feet from the stairs and landed on his head at Norwich's Queen of Iceni pub in April 2016. Brian McAlister, from Brandon in Suffolk, was walking to the toilet when he lost his balance and suffered 'catastrophic' injuries.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

448K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy