Armed robbery suspect dies after police shoot him near Food Lion in west Charlotte

Editor’s note: This story was updated Monday afternoon. Kevin Boston (DOB 11/21/1976). The suspect was pronounced deceased at the hospital from his injuries on June 26, 2022, at around 4:38 p.m.

An armed robbery suspect who was shot by officers near a Food Lion in northwest Charlotte on Sunday has died, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said Monday.

Kevin Boston, 45, was pronounced dead at the hospital at around 4:38 p.m. Sunday, CMPD said in a news release Monday.

Officers responded to a report of armed robbery from the store on Tuckaseegee Road shortly before 1 p.m. Sunday, according to the department’s Twitter account.

Police encountered the suspect near the 5100 block of Tuckaseegee Road, a news release from the department said. The suspect discharged a firearm multiple times at officers, the release said, striking at least one patrol vehicle.

Officers then returned fire and struck the suspect multiple times, according to the release. A firearm was recovered on scene.

The suspect was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, the department said. No officers were injured.

The investigation into the case is active and ongoing. The NC State Bureau of Investigations is leading the investigation. CMPD Internal Affairs will also conduct a simultaneous investigation.