The First 16 Minutes of Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes Gameplay

IGN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this video we hack and slash our way through the first 16 minutes of Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes. We begin our journey with...

www.ign.com

Gamespot

Nintendo Direct Mini: Biggest Announcements And Games

Update: A 25-minute Nintendo Direct Mini aired this morning, and it was packed with games, trailers, and announcements for Nintendo Switch owners. Among the biggest announcements: The Persona games are finally coming to Switch, a number of demos and games are out now on the eShop, and we finally know when we'll be playing Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope. You can rewatch the entire Direct Mini in the video below, and hit the links for our full coverage of the event.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes beginner’s guide, 9 tips and tricks to get started

Acting as both a sequel to Fire Emblem Warriors and somewhat of an alternate retelling of Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes mixes all the best elements from the wildly popular strategy game but changes out the turn-based battles for the more action-focused, hack-and-slash Musou-style combat of a Warriors title. You play as a brand new hero this time around, and that has more than just narrative implications for the story of this game.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Nintendo Direct Mini June 2022: All the big announcements, including Persona 5 and Mario + Rabbids

Since the events started in 2011, Nintendo Direct live-streams have become the gaming giant’s favourite way to announce new titles and show off gameplay.It’s also a great opportunity for the company to showcase some of its third party publishers and the games they’re working on. We were already treated to news about the upcoming JRPG, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 – making this the second Nintendo Direct this month. We’re particularly fond of the format as it gives us a much better idea of what Nintendo is willing to share more publicly and narrows down what we can expect in future announcements....
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Nintendo Direct Brings the News RPG Fans Have Been Waiting Years For - IGN Daily Fix

On today's IGN The Fix: Games, A Nintendo Direct Mini focused on third-party developers premiered today and there was news for almost everyone. Fntastic, the developer behind Steam's most wishlisted game The Day Before, has defended its use of unpaid workers. Fallout: London, a highly anticipated, DLC-sized mod for Fallout 4, has received a lengthy new trailer alongside confirmation of a 2023 release window. Narz has it all on today's Daily Fix!
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New Xbox Game Pass Games Are Great for SNES Fans

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass have a couple of new games, including one game that's technically three games in one and potentially nostalgic for any that grew up playing RPGs on the SNES. As of yesterday, subscribers of both tiers of the subscription service on Xbox One, Xbox One S, Xbox One X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X can now enjoy Shadowrun Trilogy, which includes Shadowrun Returns, Shadowrun: Dragonfall – Director's Cut, and Shadowrun: Hong Kong – Extended Edition.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Popular Ubisoft Game Free to Keep But Time Is Running Out to Claim It

A popular Ubisoft game is free to keep, but time is running out to claim it. More specifically, the game can only be redeemed for free by July 1, and it's through Prime Gaming, which means it requires an Amazon Prime subscription. Because the deal is through Prime Gaming, it's limited to a PC code. The game is available on PlayStation and Xbox consoles, but not for free as Prime Gaming only deals with PC codes.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Blanc - Announcement Trailer

Play as a wolf cub and fawn who must work together to find their way home through the snow in Blanc. Play with a friend in local or online co-op when Blanc releases in February 2023 on Nintendo Switch and on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Hell Freezes Over: Xbox Outsells PS5 in Japan – Unlocked 550

Yes, you're reading that right: Xbox Series X and S outsold the PS5 in Japan, of all places, both individually and combined. We discuss this small victory for Xbox in Japan as well as the bigger picture. Plus: we debate the proposed inclusion of microtransactions in Halo: The Master Chief Collection and their effect on the industry at large (including the upcoming Diablo 4), our reaction to Overwatch 2 overwriting the original game, and more!
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Fire Commander - Release Date Trailer

Fire Commander launches on Steam on July 27, 2022. Watch the latest trailer for another look at this upcoming tactical RTS game where you lead different types of firefighting operations, and manage and develop the skills of firefighters.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Outriders Worldslayer Video Review

Outriders Worldslayer reviewed by Travis Northup on PC, also available on PlayStation and Xbox. Outriders Worldslayer is an enjoyable but unambitious expansion that improves the endgame while falling short in many of the same areas as the base game before it. The story is still pretty lackluster, most boss fights are irritating slogs, and even with the added endgame grind there isn't a ton of content to chew on, but most of what's been added is at least ton of fun. The improved options with Pax Points, Ascension Points, and Apocalypse items are a stat-obsessed player's dream and had me tweaking my build for maximum devastation, and the Trial of Tarya Gratar endgame dungeon is challenging and memorable if also a bit repetitive. Still, getting another chance to run amok on Enoch was time well spent.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Gotham Knights Robin Gameplay Trailer

In this new trailer, Warner Bros. Games shows off gameplay for Batman's third protege: Tim Drake, aka Robin. Gotham Knights will be available for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC on October 25.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Ch10 - Shifting History

You should speak to Edelgard right away. They will introduce you to Battle Suggestions. All upcoming chapters will now begin by deciding on a Battle Suggestion. Each suggestion will provide a specific effect for your entire army during that chapter. You must pick one. The units that made the suggestion will get a boost to their Morale and gain support points with you.
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

Portal Games Come to Nintendo Switch

The Portal Companion Collection is hitting the Nintendo Switch eShop on Tuesday, the company revealed during its Nintendo Direct Mini showcase, giving you another chance to play Valve's classic puzzle-platform games. The two-game compilation will set you back $20. The original Portal came out in 2007, and saw you using...
VIDEO GAMES

