Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What's Trending On June 26, 2022

By Erik Swann
Cinemablend
 3 days ago

Another weekend, another stretch of cinematic dominance for Kevin Hart. This past Friday saw the release of the star’s latest film, The Man from Toronto , in which he humorously comes to blows with Woody Harrelson . While that movie has been crushing on the streamer, The Umbrella Academy (which returned for its third season) is tearing up the U.S. trending charts as well. There are other sweet flicks and shows that are generating buzz as well, and a few have moved positions on their respective lists. So as the weekend prepares to close, there’s plenty to talk about:

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Top 10 Movies On Netflix In The U.S. - June 26, 2022

As mentioned, The Man from Toronto has been dominating since making its debut, and it’s still at No. 1. Staying in second place is Sing 2 , which features big names like Matthew McConaughey and Reese Witherspoon, who once adorably screened the film in a kid-filled theater . The 2007 adaptation of Stephen King’s The Mist also holds on to its position in third. The YA romance Love & Gelato has charmed its way to the No. 4 slot after having been in the seventh yesterday. And the Adam Sandler-led Hustle , which drew inspiration from a Martin Scorsese classic is still in fifth place. (Having seen the film, I can say that you’ll want to check that one out.)

Sci-fi thriller Spiderhead , which has Chris Hemsworth experimenting on Miles Teller and more, has been sliding a bit. The Joseph Kosinski-directed movie has moved from fourth to sixth place. Coming up behind it in seventh is Sylvester Stallone’s Backtrace , moving up one spot from where it was on Saturday. Taking its former post in eighth is 2017’s It , with all of its terrifying Pennywise moments . Ninth place still belongs to Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness , while tenth remains home to Halftime , which is giving viewers all the feels .

  • 1. The Man from Toronto
  • 2. Sing 2
  • 3. The Mist
  • 4. Love & Gelato
  • 5. Hustle
  • 6. Spiderhead
  • 7. Backtrace
  • 8. It
  • 9. Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness
  • 10. Halftime

(Image credit: Netflix)

Top 10 TV Shows On Netflix In The U.S. - June 26, 2022

The Umbrella Academy ’s continued stint in first place is certainly nice to see, and those who’ve peeped the new season will probably agree. Still, following close behind the superhero adaptation is Stranger Things in second. And as I mentioned earlier this weekend, the sci-fi horror series will more than likely find its way back to No. 1 when Season 4’s second volume drops this coming Friday. Aside from all of that, Snowflake Mountain and All American have traded places, as the former is now in the third slot and the latter is in the fourth. Legacies , meanwhile, has moved from ninth to fifth place, indicating that fans are feeling sentimental about the recently cancelled show.

No. 6 is currently home to William Shatner’s The UnXplained , which joins the trending list for the first time this weekend. Falling from fifth to seventh is The Lincoln Lawyer , whose cast you’ve likely seen before. Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area also makes its debut in the rankings, grabbing eighth place. And the unsettling docuseries Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey has also moved up from last place to take ninth. And closing things out in that No. 10 spot is Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies & the Internet , which had been on the come up but is now cooling off.

  • 1. The Umbrella Academy
  • 2. Stranger Things
  • 3. Snowflake Mountain
  • 4. All American
  • 5. Legacies
  • 6. The UnXplained
  • 7. The Lincoln Lawyer
  • 8. Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area
  • 9. Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey
  • 10. Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies & the Internet

If you’re looking to close out the weekend with some quality entertainment, then you’ve certainly got some options here, and the week ahead should be even more exciting. Stranger Things ’ final two episodes of Season 4 are sure to shake things up in a big way for TV and, when it comes to movies, I’m curious to see how long The Man from Toronto can hold on to first place. Be sure to keep up with the standings as the week progresses and, if you need to, grab a Netflix subscription so that you can actually watch all of this stuff to begin with.

View the Netflix Top 10 lists for Saturday, June 25, 2022 .

IN THIS ARTICLE
