WEST MONROE, LA. – (06/27/22) TODAY: Happy Monday! A weak cold front continues to track southeast this morning and will exit by this afternoon. It might stir up some convection by the mid to late afternoon mainly across our Southern Parishes. No severe weather is expected, but there could be some brief gusty winds and periods of heavy rainfall. Highs for today will be a bit below and near seasonal for many of us in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Winds will be breezy at times out of the northeast at 10-15 mph.

WEST MONROE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO